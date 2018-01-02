The Salvation Army’s warming station in Tuscaloosa is operating at capacity

The facility is acting as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold weather during days and nights.

Capacity for the Tuscaloosa Salvation Army is around 78 to 80 people.

Volunteers dropped off blankets when they heard more people than usual were coming to the shelter.

They could use more supplies like toiletries, toothpaste, soap, razors and socks.

Supplies and needed blankets can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 2902 Greensboro Avenue, in Tuscaloosa.