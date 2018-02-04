Rev. Graham: ‘The war we’ve been in since 9/11 has been with Islam … That’s just a fact’

Although some British citizens and lawmakers oppose Christian leader Franklin Graham speaking in Britain because of his criticism of radical Islam and PC opponents of free speech, he told the Daily Mail that America is at war with Islam and that Britain itself has suffered numerous attacks “in the name of Islam.”

In the Jan. 29 edition of the Daily Mail, Rev. Graham, son of world-renowned pastor Billy Graham, was asked about previous remarks he made about America being “under attack by Muslims.”

Franklin Graham, who runs the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), said, “Well, that’s true. Our nation was attacked on 9/11 in the name of Islam. They brought down the World Trade Center, hit the Pentagon, killed 3,000 people in just over an hour in the biggest attack since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.”

The war we have been in since 9/11 has been with Islam, whether it’s ISIS or Al Qaeda or whatever you want to call it,” said Graham. “And that war continues, and that’s just a fact.”

Graham also clarified that there are “millions of Muslims” who are not radicals and thus, the United States is not at war with Islam “as a whole.”

Nonetheless, he told the Daily Mail, “Our country has been attacked, no question. You’ve had plenty of attacks in [Britain] in the name of Islam.”

Franklin Graham was invited to speak at the Lancashire Festival of Hope in September 2018. However, several thousand citizens have signed a petition in opposition to his visit, as have several MPs.

Graham said, “We’re in danger in Western civilization of losing the freedom of speech…. I don’t think I’ve ever been anywhere with 100% support — people either don’t support for theological position or political positions. Generally, people who don’t like you are the ones who want to come and hear what you have to say. Everybody is invited [to the event] and we don’t exclude anybody.”

(By Michael W. Chapman, courtesy of CNSNews.com)