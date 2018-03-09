Report: Sylacauga retail development to bring ‘hundreds of jobs’

According to a report in Thursday’s Talladega Daily Home by Denise Sinclair, an “economic boom” of retail development will bring hundreds of jobs to the city of Sylacauga.

Sinclair reports the bulk of the boom will come at the Marble City Square development located on U.S. Highway 280 and is a 33-acre project with several stores scheduled to open this month and April.

Among the retailers to open locations at the development include T.J. Maxx, Petsense, Hobby Lobby and Chick-Fil-A. New employment numbers will go into the hundreds as a result of this new retail according to the report.

(Image: www.sylacauga.net)

