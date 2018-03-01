Did President Trump just give Alabama’s Jeff Sessions the most brutal nickname?

The president reportedly refers to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” according to a Wednesday report.

President Donald Trump has given Sessions his own nickname, “Mr. Magoo,” after a short, white cartoon character best known for his nearsightedness, The Washington Post reported after speaking with people close to the president.

The president has also complained that while he has hired the best lawyers during the course of his life, he doesn’t feel that Sessions is particularly loyal to him, according to the WaPo report.

As the president continues to air his frustrations with the attorney general, several senior aides reportedly bought him a bullet proof vest to honor the anniversary of his confirmation.

The president’s displeasure with Sessions comes as special counsel Robert Mueller is also trying to investigate the time period last summer when Trump tried to get Sessions to resign, as the special counsel is looking to figure out whether that move was part of a coordinated effort to obstruct justice, sources told WaPo.

Trump also criticized Sessions Wednesday for his handling of the investigation in to potential FISA abuses.

