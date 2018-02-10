OWA in Foley begins “auditions” for seasonal employees

(Foley, Alabama) – Give your friends job envy as you operate thrilling rides, serve scrumptious delights, and provide a little southern hospitality for guests visiting The Park at OWA this spring and summer. The Park at OWA, which is part of a 520-acre resort destination in Foley, Alabama, is a beautiful themed amusement park with more than 20 rides, including a major roller coaster. Seasonal recruitment will take place within the next two weeks at OWA when the amusement park holds a series of “auditions.” By series completion, The Park at OWA will bring 125 new employees to the project.

“The Park at OWA has quickly become a local and visitor favorite since opening in July 2017,” states OWA Marketing & Public Relations Director Kristin Hellmich. “In the spirit of true southern hospitality, it’s important for OWA employees embrace an energetic, caring approach that will deliver our company goals of creating memorable moments for guests.”

Seasonal employment opportunities include food and beverage, retail, ride operations, park services, and more with work beginning in early March and running through the end of July 2018. The Park at OWA employees will enjoy the coolest perks such as free seasonal admission, in-park discounts, flexible scheduling, employee incentives, and team parties. If you have energy, enthusiasm, care and team spirit, then The Park at OWA wants you!

“We are taking a unique approach to discover the best and brightest talent for many types of employment roles within the park,” states Hellmich. “Potential employees will be pre-screened through closed auditions with a team of judges gauging candidates on personality, problem solving, and team work.”

Interested applicants should go to the Seasonal Employment section found at their website, click “Apply Now”, and complete the pre-screening application. Accepted applicants will receive an email confirmation within 24 hours outlining further instructions on audition times, location and details. No applications will be accepted in person at OWA. Walk up auditions are not allowed.

(News Release/The Park at OWA)