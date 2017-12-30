Oh, that smell: Alabama man arrested for stealing 26 bottles of body wash
A North Alabama man was arrested this week after being caught stealing 26 bottles of body wash from a grocery store and then assaulting the manager while attempting to flee.
Police arrested Cleveland Mason Jr. at the Hometown Market on Dec. 28 in Decatur, according to WHNT. He was charged with third-degree robbery.
The store’s managers successfully restrained Mason until the officers arrived … so he must not have smelled all that bad.