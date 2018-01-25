Major drug-trafficking investigation in Alabama leads to 11 arrests

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday arrests and charges that resulted from a major drug-trafficking investigation by state, federal and local law enforcement in Selma.

The details:

— Authorities conducted surveillance and wiretapping of the alleged drug-trafficking network from February of 2016 through July 2017.

— Eleven individuals have been indicted, and charges vary from violation of the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act to unlawful distribution of cocaine.

— “One of the worst parts of my job as Attorney General is the breadth of my knowledge and exposure to violent crime occurring throughout our state—much of which is related to drugs,” Attorney General Marshall said in a statement, noting that perhaps many would be surprised to know Alabama has the seventh-highest violent crime rate in the nation.

— “Criminals in Selma and the surrounding areas should be on notice: we will not tolerate this menace to our citizens.”

— Marshall also celebrated Alabama’s three new U.S. attorneys who were involved in the investigation.

— “It is clear to me already that we are of like minds and have the potential to do a great deal to improve public safety by working together.”

— “The productive cooperation between every level of law enforcement – state, federal and local – has made this town safer and we want to continue to foster this, not only in Selma, but around our state.”

— The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Selma Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama were all involved in the investigation.

The arrests:

— Marcus Oneil Pritchett, also known as “Mack,” 26, charged with Violating the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count), Trafficking in Cocaine (1 count), Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (21 counts) and Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute Cocaine (9 counts)

— David Dashawn Lowe, also known as “Lil Lowe,” 30, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count), Trafficking in Cocaine (1 count), and Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute Cocaine (1 count)

— Keisha Latreece West, 38, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (2 counts)

— Irvin Montel West, also known as “Trippy,” 22, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count)

— Leo Carter, also known as “Bo Peep,” 25, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count)

— Jamarrious Shaw, also known as “Dukie Duke,” 23, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count)

— Jeremiah Brown, also known as “Unc,” 59, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count)

— Mitchell Williams Jr., also known as “Mini Man,” 20, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count)

— Kareen Walker, also known as “Chrome,” 35, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act (1 count) and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count)

— Jamarcus Jermaine Brenson, also known as “Lil Savage,” 21, charged with Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count)

— Choiis Jamal Kathevian Harris, 22, charged with Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine (1 count)