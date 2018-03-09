Legislature update — Tax cuts passes, day care regulations stall and payday loan reform advances

Editor’s note: This is a round-up of the day’s major events in Montgomery.

The big vote in the Alabama Legislature on Thursday was supposed to be on a Senate bill to strengthen regulations on day care centers, but that fizzled — for now.

That left tax cuts, payday loans and school safety to take center state in Montgomery.

Here are the highlights from a busy day in the state capital.

The big story: A middle class tax cut, one of the top items on the wish list set by Senate Republicans at the start of the legislative session, cleared its last hurdle in the Legislature.

The House of Representatives approved the proposal 89-0.

Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh (R-Anniston) praised the vote.

“The people of this state have not had a tax cut since 2006, so in 2017 I started looking at ways that we could give a much- deserved break and fortunately because of smart, conservative budgetary management, the money was available,” he said in a statement.

The bill, which now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk, would increase the income threshold at which the full $7,500 standard deduction begins to phase out. Currently, that threshold is $20,000 for a married couple; under the proposal, it would rise to $23,000.

The tax cut would cost the state between $4 million to $6 million a year.

The Alabama Republican Party also praised the vote.

“This bill will positively impact Alabama families for years to come, a perfect illustration of the importance of conservative policies that work,” the party said in a statement. “This tax cut is another example of Republicans putting our families first — we cut taxes, not raise them. We look forward to this bill going to Governor Ivey’s desk for her signature.”

School security: A Senate committee advanced a bill to let school systems draw on an education savings account to fund increased security measures, according to AL.com.

The Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee voted in favor of the bill offered by Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose). Schools would be able to use money from the Advancement and Technology Fund to pay for police officers in schools, improve security at entrances and other projects.

A bill in the House of Representatives would authorize $58 million from the fund next year.

The full Senate now will consider Pittman’s bill.

Separately, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) discussed competing proposals related to school safety and gun restrictions, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. He told reporters that he hopes to find common ground.

“The last thing we want to do is pass a bill just to say we passed a bill to address the school safety issue,” he said. “We want to try to do something that’s a comprehensive plan, something that’s beneficial and something that will move forward.”

The Advertiser reported that McCutcheon was noncommittal on specific proposals but that Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham) the the speaker was “very supportive” of her proposal to raise the legal age to purchase semiautomatic guns.

Payday lending: A bill to give borrowers longer to pay short-term loans cleared the Alabama Senate on a 20-4 vote, according to the Associated Press.

Sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), the bill gives people who take out loans from so-called payday lenders 30 days to repay the loans instead of as few as 10. Orr said the extra time would give borrowers a better chance to pay off the debt.

“It’s just to extend the loan term, like a car loan, a credit card payment or a mortgage payment,” he said, according to the AP.

The legislation would reduce the effective annual interest rate from 450 percent to 220 percent.

Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) held up the vote for an hour, arguing that the bill would hurt the payday loan industry.

“Those are people who will be losing their jobs,” he said.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, which has killed payday loan reforms in the past.

Day Care Delay: The Senate delayed a vote on a bill to strengthen regulations governing church-run day cares.

The Child Care Safety Act, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren (D-Tuskegee), comes in response to several highly publicized day care center exempt from rules governing non-religious facilities — including the death last year of a 5-year-old child in Mobile.

Sen. Gerald Dial (R-Lineville) assured Sen. Rodger Smitheman (D-Birmingham) that how would not allow the bill to die, according to AL.com’s Mike Cason.

Brendan Kirby is senior political reporter at LifeZette.com and a Yellowhammer contributor. He also is the author of “Wicked Mobile.” Follow him on Twitter.