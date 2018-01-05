American Girl looking for the next Sally Ride, astronaut doll selling at Huntsville’s rocket center

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center out of Huntsville is combining forces with the American Girl Doll Company.

The 2018 Girl of the Year for American Girl will be Luciana Vega, the first Hispanic woman to go into space and land on Mars.

The fictional character will have a series of books and products that will be sold at the gift shop at the rocket center to promote a role model for young girls in aeronautics.

A launch party for the new doll will be Feb. 4.