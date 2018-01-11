Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle shares more details about coming Toyota-Mazda plant





More details are coming out about the massive Toyota-Mazada plant to be built in Limestone County near Huntsville.

Mayor Tommy Battle of Huntsville revealed Wednesday that preliminary plans for the facility include two separate buildings, one for Toyota, one for Mazda and then an additional section for a supplier park.

Also, the Tennessee Valley Authority certified “megasite” was only 1,200 acres but the plant required an additional 1,100 acres that the community partnership had to purchase for a total of 2300 acres.