Healthy numbers for the economy as Trump ends his first year in office

The U.S. Department of Labor says 2 million jobs were created during the first year of president Trump.

The unemployment rates are at 4.1 percent for the third consecutive month, which translates to 6.6 million Americans without employment.

Over 100 American-based companies gave out $100,000 or more in year-end bonuses to their employees in 2017, just days after Congress made a major overhaul of U.S. tax policy and provided tax cuts for families and corporations.