Common winter warming device possible cause in Bay Minette explosion

Bay Minette officials believe space heaters are the cause of an explosion on Thursday at the McPherson Oil Products storage facility on South Hoyle Street.

Bay Minette Fire was called about 2:00 p.m.

A container with about 4,000 gallons of grease was surrounded by heaters to stop it from freezing but instead, exploded.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within ten minutes before it spread to other containers.

No injuries were reported.