Dothan school resource officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with a minor

Adrian Folmar, a Dothan school resource officer, was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

The Dothan Police Department said on their Facebook page that the alleged relationship was discovered Wednesday.

Police did not release the name of the school where the student attends.

Folmar was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 years old.

His bond was set at $60,000.