A disappointing jobs report

148,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in December, according to the Labor Department today.

It’s a disappointing increase for analysts, but keeps unemployment at 4.1 percent.

J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at T-D Ameritrade, says the report raises red flags for the retail industry.

He says, “The one major surprise in this report was that we lost 20,000 jobs in retail, which is bad enough on its own but to lose them in December is certainly an odd time of year to do so considering that’s usually retail’s busiest season.”