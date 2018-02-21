Conservation Department marks 110 years, fallen officers honored with memorial wall

For 110 years, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has been protecting the state’s natural resources. Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and department officials celebrated that service and dedicated a memorial to 12 Conservation Enforcement Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“On behalf of our entire state, I thank the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for caring for our natural resources and wildlife for the past 110 years,” Governor Ivey said.

In 1907, Rep. John H. Wallace, a conservation pioneer, introduced a proposal to create Alabama’s Department of Game and Fish, now known as the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The Alabama Legislature passed this bill, which included provisions for a State Game Commissioner and many of the most fundamental hunting laws.

Great strides have been made since the early days of horseback-mounted Game Wardens to the present-day Conservation Enforcement Officers. Although today’s officers use modern vehicles and equipment, they are still the front line against poachers and others who don’t choose to lawfully follow Alabama’s hunting and fishing laws and regulations.

“I am thankful for my career with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,” said Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “I know from personal experience how many dedicated employees work for this department. Some of them work non-traditional hours and are frequently in dangerous situations. I want to thank all of them for their service to the State of Alabama.”

Since the Department’s creation in 1907, 12 officers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the protection of Alabama’s natural resources.

Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, date of death and county of residence are as follows:

George S. Wilson, October 1, 1922, Montgomery County

Bart Cauley, March 19, 1932, Baldwin County

Vernon W. Wilson, June 25, 1951, Randolph County

Loyd C. Hays, May 1, 1964, Morgan County

John Roy Beam, December 6, 1976, DeKalb County

Frank Stewart Jr., December 24, 1978, Escambia County

Cecil Craig Chatman, November 28, 1982, Lowndes County

Grady R. Jackson, February 12, 1984, Pike County

James C. Vines, January 26, 1985, Greene County

Jimmy D. Hutto, March 25, 2002, Fayette County

James Lance Horner Jr., June 22, 2003, Clarke County

Nathan B. Mims, November 11, 2008, Chilton County

The officers were recognized Tuesday through the dedication of a memorial wall in their honor at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources headquarters office in Montgomery.

“Today, I had the privilege of honoring 12 officers who died in the line of duty, making the ultimate sacrifice to protect Alabama’s natural resources. Our state remains indebted to those who preserve our beautiful, sweet home,” Ivey said.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit this link.

(News Release/Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)