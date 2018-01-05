The big football game is coming and so are the friendly bets

The friendly wagers are rolling in between political counterparts.

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) struck up a deal with Representative Drew Ferguson of Georgia when it comes to the National Football Championship Game coming up on Jan. 8.

Byrne will buy an Alabama seafood platter if the Tide loses.

Ferguson will purchase Chick-fil-a for Byrne if the Bulldogs don’t land a victory.

Byrne is predicting a 12-0 win.

Both Byrne and Ferguson are graduates from each state university.