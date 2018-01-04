Brandt Ayers — former Anniston Star publisher accused of spanking reporters — resigns as chairman of the board

H. Brandt “Brandy” Ayers, former publisher of the Anniston Star, resigned Thursday as chairman of the board of directors of Consolidated Publishing, which owns the Anniston Star.

Ayers stepped down after Veronica Pike Kennedy, a former Anniston Star reporter, accused him of spanking her, against her will, in the Star’s newsroom in the 1970s.

Other women, who asked not be identified, told of similar stories of spankings by Ayers in the 1970s.

Tuesday , Ayers acknowledged the incidents.