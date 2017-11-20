Auburn and Alabama A&M in search of new athletic directors…Byrne suggests guilty lawmakers pay for their own settlements…and more

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) says no taxpayer money is used for sexual harassment settlements for congressional lawmakers. Byrne spoke to the House Administration Committee as it begins to revise congressional sexual harassment and training policies. Byrne suggested that lawmakers found to be guilty of harassment should pay for any settlements with their personal money, not taxpayers’ money.

This comes after a report last week that revealed over $15 million was paid with taxpayer money over the past 10 years for members of Congress who were found to have sexually harassed colleagues as well as lower level workers.

A man who was severely injured when he got out of his vehicle on Interstate 59 and was struck by oncoming traffic dies a week after the incident. 22-year-old David Woodard died at UAB Hospital where he was taken following his injuries. Woodard was traveling in the vehicle with two other people when he pulled over to the side of the road and walked into the roadway. Police say they do not know the reasons behind Woodard’s behavior.

Auburn University is on the search for a new athletic director. A six-person advisory committee has been formed to help identify qualified candidates and make recommendations. The committee’s chairman is Gaines Lanier, who was a three-year football player at Auburn when Shug Jordan was coaching.

Alabama A&M University is out of a head football coach. The athletic director at the university Bryan Hicks announced that James Spady has been fired. The search for a new coach now begins after the Bulldogs wrap up the season with a 4-7 record for 2017.

President Trump declares the country of North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism today.

This means the U.S. will impose further sanctions and penalties against the regime. The U.S. Department of Treasury will announce financial details on this new designation on Tuesday.

What on earth did she say? Former IRS director Lois Lerner is asking for her testimony in the Tea Party targeting case to be closed and hidden from public access. Lerner cited fear of death threats and harm should the documents be made known. Lerner had to testify in a deposition about the IRS refusing tax exempt status to conservative political groups leading up to President Obama’s re-election bid in 2012. Just last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will settle with the Tea Party groups for the IRS targeting.

Honda is recalling about 800,000 Odyssey minivans for defective second-row seats. The vehicles in question were made between 2011 and 2017. The second-row seats may tip forward if not properly latched and heavy braking occurs. Honda has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to those seats.