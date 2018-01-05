Atlanta police chief says “leave the firearms at home if attending the big game”

The leadership in the city of Atlanta, Georgia is advising those who will be attending the big game on Monday to not leave guns in vehicles.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields issued the warning on Thursday at a news conference about the preparations for the game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Shields called on out-of-town fans to use common sense and not leave guns in the parked vehicles to get into the game.

About 100,000 people including President Trump are expected to be part of the National Championship Football Game between Alabama and Georgia.