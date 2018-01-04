Steve Bannon was a complete non-factor in the Alabama Senate race, that includes Roy Moore’s primary win

Talking heads are using the Steve Bannon quotes slamming President Donald Trump and family as an opportunity to re-write the history of Alabama’s U.S. Senate race to make Bannon the state’s most important political figure.

That’s just not true, but Bannon makes a good boogeyman and, apparently, a better scapegoat.

The media, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and now even President Donald Trump are blaming the Senate loss on Breitbart’s leader:

“Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base — he’s only in it for himself.”

Why this matters: No one in Alabama voted for Moore in the runoff because Bannon came to the state at the last second and held a silly rally. Moore won the Republican primary because Gov. Robert Bentley appointed a fatally-compromised Luther Strange and McConnell spent millions of D.C. dollars destroying Rep. Mo Brooks. The “Bannon vs. the Establishment” narrative is a complete media creation.

The details:

— In a recent poll, 13 percent of Republicans said a Bannon endorsement would make them more likely to support a candidate, the same number said it would make them less likely.

— An earlier poll showed that 61 percent of respondents had a negative view of Bannon.

— Another poll had Bannon’s favorability at 11 percent.

— Bannon was fired from the White House on August 19th. No one thought Strange still had a chance to win the September 26th primary at that point.

— Had Roy Moore not been accused of being a child-molesting sexual predator, he would have easily won.

