Alabama Rep. Rogers to co-sponsor US House resolution to #ReleaseTheMemo

Late Tuesday, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) announced he would be supporting the effort to release a House Intelligence Committee memo that allegedly involves the FBI, the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump and is said to the “very foundations of our democracy.”

On Wednesday, Rogers’ office offered a statement to Yellowhammer News reiterating that support. The statement also revealed Rogers was planning to co-sponsor a resolution calling for the memo’s release.

“After reading the memo last week, I strongly support releasing it to the public. I also plan to cosponsor a resolution expressing the sense of the House that the memo should be released to the public. The American people deserve to know the truth.”

On Tuesday, Rogers’ colleague Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) said she was hesitant to call for the release and noted there was a process involved.

For the memo to be released, the first action in this process would be for the House Intelligence Committee to vote to allow sitting House members to review the memo in a classified setting, and that does not include U.S Senators or members of the Trump administration.

Once that takes place, members of the House Intelligence Committee would vote to release the memo to the public. Should that vote be in the affirmative, President Donald Trump would have five days to object.

If he does not object, the House Intelligence Committee can then make the memo public. However, if he did object, the House Intelligence Committee would direct the full House to take a confidential vote to release the memo or not.

Among the Alabama delegation, Reps. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) have also declared their support for the memo’s release.

