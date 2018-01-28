Alabama Rep. Aderholt: ‘The Senate has got to seriously look at how they structure their filibuster rule’

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) called on the U.S. Senate to reconsider how it applies the filibuster rule, which requires a 60-vote majority in most cases to get bills passed, according to an interview published in Jasper’s The Daily Mountain Eagle, .

Aderholt, in an appearance in Parrish for the Capstone Rural Health Center, made his remarks to the Eagle’s Ed Howell regarding the government shutdown a week earlier.

“This was a situation where I think the Senate has got to seriously look at how they structure their filibuster rule,” Adrerholt said. “It has got to where every bill brought before the Senate is filibustered by the Democrats. I think filibuster can be used in an appropriate way, but when you use it on every bill that comes before the U.S. Senate, that is problematic. That is why I think they need to drop that down to 51 votes to get anything through the Senate instead of 60.”

Aderholt also gave President Donald Trump high marks for his first year in office but told the Eagle the problem goes back to the gridlock in the U.S. Senate.

“If you look at his record, I think he has a tremendous record in getting conservative policies through,” he said. “Obviously, the health care bill was not something — he did his part. The House, we did our part. The problem again was with the Senate.”

