Bradley Byrne, Gary Palmer sign on to #ReleaseTheMemo effort — Claim document goes to ‘very foundations of our democracy’

In a letter penned to House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) urged the release of a memo to the public he claimed involved the FBI, the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump that went to the “very foundations of our democracy.”

“This important memo will be of interest to anyone who cares about America and our democratic system of government,” the letter read about the so-called #ReleaseTheMemo effort. “We are writing to request the immediate release of this document to the public, as well as any relevant ancillary information. The audience of this document should not be limited to Members of Congress — the American people deserve to know the information it contains.”

Today, I led a group of 65 lawmakers in a letter to Chairman Nunes of the House Intelligence Committee urging the release of the FISA Memo to the public. The American people deserve to know the information it contains. #ReleaseTheMemohttps://t.co/zcTr5QOKSQ pic.twitter.com/J6aQT7wXxN — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 20, 2018

Sixty-five other lawmakers have joined the effort for the release of a memo which Gaetz’s claims will result in people going to jail. Among those are Alabama’s Reps. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Gary Palmer (R-Hoover).

I joined with a number of my colleagues in sending a letter to the House Intelligence Committee urging that they #ReleaseTheMemo for the American people to read. https://t.co/0w53Bgid11 — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 20, 2018

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV. Follow Jeff on Twitter @jeff_poor.