Bradley Byrne, Gary Palmer sign on to #ReleaseTheMemo effort — Claim document goes to ‘very foundations of our democracy’

  • on January 20, 2018 at 3:00 pm CST

U.S. Reps. Gary Palmer and Bradley Byrne

 

In a letter penned to House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) urged the release of a memo to the public he claimed involved the FBI, the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump that went to the “very foundations of our democracy.”

“This important memo will be of interest to anyone who cares about America and our democratic system of government,” the letter read about the so-called #ReleaseTheMemo effort. “We are writing to request the immediate release of this document to the public, as well as any relevant ancillary information. The audience of this document should not be limited to Members of Congress — the American people deserve to know the information it contains.”

Sixty-five other lawmakers have joined the effort for the release of a memo which Gaetz’s claims will result in people going to jail. Among those are Alabama’s Reps. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Gary Palmer (R-Hoover).

