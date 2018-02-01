Alabama Dem Rep Sewell: ‘Health care should be a fundamental right for all Americans’

In her “state of the district” address posted to Facebook earlier this week, Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) boasted of her party’s effort that led to the defeat of congressional GOP-led legislation to roll back parts of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Sewell declared she believed that health care should be a “fundamental right” for all.

“While our economy in Alabama’s seventh district has grown, our state also faces serious challenges on health care, education, infrastructure and more,” she said. “One of the greatest challenges that our district faces today is access to health care. I stand firm in my belief that health care — health care should be a fundamental right for all Americans.”

“This year, we successfully defeated passage of a dangerous Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would have left millions of Alabamians and Americans without access to health care insurance and higher health care costs for all of us,” Sewell added. “But the fight to protect health care access is far from over. In 2018, we will continue to fight legislation aimed at decreasing coverage and reducing access and raising costs on hard-working families.”

Sewell cited work on stemming the tide of hospital closures in Alabama and added there was more work to be done on that issue.

