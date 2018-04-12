Newest Stories

Jason Robert Brown: 13 questions for the composer of ’13,’ opening at Red Mountain 40 mins ago / News
Two Republicans express distress about the party’s fiscal direction 1 hour ago / Analysis
Combat Russian information warfare – via the Baltics 1 hour ago / Guest Opinion
Zuckerberg apologizes for ‘mistake’ of blocking Catholic content 2 hours ago / News
NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout 2 hours ago / News
NCAA football champs pray for President Trump during White House visit 3 hours ago / News
Prominent Alabama evangelist responds to child sex charges 4 hours ago / News
College class gets it terribly wrong. Christians aren’t privileged — Christianity produces privileges for everyone 4 hours ago / Opinion
Poll shows Ivey among most popular governors; has good news for Sen. Jones 5 hours ago / News
Will artificial intelligence bring doom or progress? 5 hours ago / Opinion
Uber to up its background checks for drivers 6 hours ago / News
Police: 4 men stole memorabilia from Alabama sports complex 7 hours ago / News
The death of the DOJ and the FBI 7 hours ago / Opinion
Democrats mostly find agreement in Alabama governor’s debate 8 hours ago / News
Air medical transport service to end in Alabama city 9 hours ago / News
More details about Google’s $600M Alabama data center 9 hours ago / News
Alabama college gets $1.5M grant for auto tech center 10 hours ago / News
Al Sharpton’s half brother’s murder case sent to grand jury 11 hours ago / News
AUDIO: ‘Do we really believe abortion is murder?’ — J. Pepper Bryars 24 hours ago / Radio
Auburn’s Bryce Brown submits name to NBA draft 1 day ago / News
NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout

Look up at the sky tonight. Every star you see — plus hundreds of thousands, even millions more — will come under the intense stare of NASA’s newest planet hunter.

Set to lift off early next week, the Tess spacecraft will prowl for planets around the closest, brightest stars. These newfound worlds eventually will become prime targets for future telescopes looking to tease out any signs of life.

It will be the most extensive survey of its kind from orbit, with Tess, a galactic scout, combing the neighborhood as never before.

“We’re going to look at every single one of those stars,” said the mission’s chief scientist George Ricker of Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Scientists expect Tess to find thousands of exoplanets — the term for planets outside our solar system.
“All astronomers for centuries to come are really going to focus on these objects,” Ricker said. “This is really a mission for the ages.”

NASA’s astrophysics director, Paul Hertz, said missions like Tess will help answer whether we’re alone — or just lucky enough to have “the best prime real estate in the galaxy.”

Tess — short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite — is the heir apparent to the wildly successful Kepler Space Telescope , the pioneer of planetary census. Kepler’s fuel tank is running precariously low after nine years of flight, and NASA expects it to shut down within several months.

Still on the lookout from on high, Kepler alone has discovered more than 2,600 confirmed exoplanets. Even more candidates await confirmation.

The exoplanet count, from all observatories in space and on Earth over the past couple of decades, stands at more than 3,700 confirmed with 4,500 on the strong contender list.

About 50 are believed to potentially habitable. They have the right size and the right orbit of their star to support surface water and, at least theoretically, to support life.

Most of the Kepler-identified planets are so far away that it would take monster-size telescopes to examine them more. So astronomers want to focus on stars that are vastly brighter and closer to home — close enough for NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope to scrutinize the atmospheres of planets lurking in their sun’s shadows. Powerful ground telescopes also will join in the detailed observations, as well as enormous observatories still on the drawing board.

MIT’s Sara Seager, an astrophysicist who has dedicated her life to finding another Earth, imagines water worlds waiting to be explored. Perhaps hot super Earths with lakes of liquid lava. Maybe even rocky or icy planets with thin atmospheres reminiscent of Earth.

“It’s not “Interstellar” or “Arrival.” Not yet anyway,” she said, referring to the recent hit science-fiction films.
The total mission price tag for Tess is $337 million.

Fairly small as spacecraft go, the 800-pound, 4 foot-by-5-foot Tess (362-kilogram, 1.2 meter-by-1.5 meter) will ride a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Liftoff is scheduled for Monday evening. Its eventual orbit of Earth will stretch all the way to the orbit of the moon.

“It packs a big punch, and that’s the part that we’re really excited about,” Ricker said.

Tess’ four cameras will zoom in on red dwarf stars in our cosmic backyard — an average 10 times closer than the Kepler-observed stars. The majority of stars in the Tess survey will be 300 light-years to 500 light-years away, according to Ricker. (A light-year is about 6 trillion miles, or 9 trillion kilometers.)

Red dwarfs are the most common stars around and, as their name implies, relatively small. They’re no more than half the size of our sun. They’re also comparatively cool in temperature. The celebrated Trappist-1 star, with at least seven Earth-size terrestrial planets, is an ultra-cool red dwarf that’s just a little bigger than Jupiter.

So how do you spot a planet around such a small, faint star, from so far away?

A planet should cause a slight, brief dip in its star’s brightness as it passes right in front. Tess will detect any such blips.
The spacecraft will survey almost the entire sky, starting with the Southern Hemisphere for a year, then the Northern Hemisphere for a year. Even more years of scanning could follow.

Scientists speculate that the habitable or so-called Goldilocks zone — the distance from a star where it’s neither too hot nor too cold to support life, but just right with the potential for liquid water at the surface — should be much closer to red dwarfs than it is in our own solar system. The orbits of any planets in these systems should be fairly short.

NASA and others stress that Tess will not look for atmospheric or other signs of life; it can’t do that.

That all-important job will be left to Webb, the next-generation successor to the Hubble Space Telescope that’s grounded until at least 2020, and even bigger observatories yet to come.

If life, indeed, is detected out there — be it microscopic or some higher form — scientists like to think robotic explorers would be launched from Earth for closer inspections.

NASA project manager Jeff Volosin notes the technology for reaching these faraway worlds — or even communicating — doesn’t yet exist.

“For me, just knowing they’re there would be enough,” Volosin said. “Just knowing that you’re not alone.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Jason Robert Brown: 13 questions for the composer of ’13,’ opening at Red Mountain

Jason Robert Brown is Broadway royalty.

The winner of three Tony Awards, the composer and orchestrator’s shows have included “Parade,” “Honeymoon in Vegas,” “Songs for a New World,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Urban Cowboy” and “The Last Five Years.” (The last one was adapted into a feature film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014).

Brown is also the composer of “13,” which debuted on Broadway in 2008 with a cast and band made up of teenagers (including a not-so-well-known Ariana Grande).

Brown has a relationship with Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre Company, which produced “13” in 2010 and is about to open the show again. It runs April 13-22 at the theater.

Brown, who performs this week at the London Palladium, answered 13 questions for us, about “13,” his RMTC connection, his family and his career.

1. Tell us about the genesis of “13.” How did you and the other creators find each other?

Dan Elish brought me one of his novels to see if I wanted to turn it into a musical. I didn’t, but I did have another idea that I thought Dan’s writing would be right for. We started work on “13” in 2003, and that work accelerated in 2006 when the Mark Taper Forum agreed to produce the show based only on a demo recording of five of the songs. Todd Graff directed that first production and helped shape the show, and then when we came to Broadway, Jeremy Sams pushed it into different directions, so we brought Robert Horn on board to rewrite the book because Dan and I were a little burned out after five years. Robert and I then became close friends, and he and I continued revising the show after Broadway, tightening, clarifying and restructuring, so that the current version reflects the production I directed in London in 2013.

2. The idea to use only teenagers in the cast and band – did that come up early on in the process?

That was the very first idea I had: 13 13-year-olds and no adults. And relatively soon thereafter, I realized that the band had to be kids, too. The sound of the show really was built on the idea that it would be kids playing and singing everything.

3. The original production uncovered some pretty major stars, including Ariana Grande. Do feel like a proud father, of sorts, watching them as their careers develop?

Getting to work with teenagers is exceptionally challenging, but the reward of watching them go on to follow their visions and became glorious full humans is more than enough compensation. Not just Ariana, with whom I’ve continued a very rewarding creative collaboration, but Tinashe (who was in the original LA production), Liz Gillies (starring on “Dynasty”), Daryl Sabara (our original Archie in the workshop), Brynn Williams (currently in “SpongeBob”) – and the band, too, including Charlie Rosen, who was our guitarist in LA and is now a renowned Broadway orchestrator and bassist, and Lexi Bodick, who’s touring with “Waitress.” And just as much, those kids who’ve gone on to do something other than acting and are on such exciting and fulfilling paths.

4. What were you doing when you were 13?

Sulking, mostly, and writing songs about the girls who wouldn’t pay attention to me.

5. Given what’s been going on in the world the past decade, do you think “13” would be a different musical if you created it today?

Oh, sure. I wrestle with the show even now because so much about the way kids communicate is already different than it was 10 years ago; and I think the acceptance of gay and transgender kids is so much broader and stronger than it was when we wrote the show that it feels like a particular absence not to have that addressed in the show.

6. You have a pretty special relationship with Red Mountain Theatre Company. How did that come about?

I knew Keith Cromwell from when he was a dance captain of an Off-Broadway show called “When Pigs Fly,” for which I took over as musical director. Several years after that show, he emailed me kind of out of nowhere to ask me to come do a master class and concert with Red Mountain. I’d never been to Birmingham before then, and had such a great time with the students and the community that I’ve been back repeatedly.

7. RMTC was a producer for “The Bridges of Madison County,” for which you won two Tony Awards, but it didn’t have a long Broadway run. Does that bother you? Or do you even try to analyze why shows are or aren’t successful?

It is better for my mental health if I don’t spend too much time dwelling on it. I write shows that I love, and the shows live on. “Dayenu.”

8. Original musicals vs. musical adaptations: You’ve done both. Any preference?

Both have their exceptional challenges. I like to switch between the adaptations and the originals. It keeps me a little more energized.

9. Tell me about being online. You have got to be one of the most accessible Tony-winning composers out there, largely due to your presence on Facebook. Does it have its pluses and minuses?

I’m doing less and less of it. I like the accessibility but I have started to feel like I’m obliged to keep feeding the monster even when I don’t have anything new to offer.

10. You also are not afraid to speak your mind online, and on several occasions, particularly after some of the shooting tragedies, I know you’ve used the internet to disseminate new work quickly. Has that proven to be cathartic for you?

With “26 Names” and “Song About Your Gun” and “Hope” it just didn’t make sense to write those songs and have them sit around waiting for me to finish a new album – the immediacy of the internet was a very valuable tool to get those songs out into the world, where I think they helped people articulate and connect to an emotion that we collectively felt. It was nice to feel like we were part of a community, even if that community was grieving.

11. You’re also doing a monthly concert, with some top guest performers, at the New York club SubCulture. Are you enjoying them?

They are the highlight of every month. I don’t think I’d be able to live in New York if I didn’t have that particular outlet to look forward to every month. Being able to explore my music with my band and with such an incredible collection of singers and musicians has been an incredible gift.

12. You are married to a composer, Georgia Stitt (her new musical “Snow Child” is running in Washington). Are there two separate workspaces in your home? Do you share your work with each other?

We do have two separate workspaces (and two pianos), but I think we both spend so much time trying to raise our kids that writing feels like the thing that we stick into the cracks when we can. We do try to share our work with each other, but our main collaboration is making this family, and that is by far the most important.

13. When will the new album come out? And what else are you working on that you can talk about?

The new album comes out in June! It’s called “How We React and How We Recover,” and I’m deliriously excited about it. New shows on the horizon, which hopefully I’ll be able to announce soon!

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Two Republicans express distress about the party’s fiscal direction

On Wednesday, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) responded to the Congressional Budget Office’s recent budget outlook with, what could become, regret for his role in passing tax cuts.

“If it ends up costing what has been laid out here, it could well be one of the worst votes I’ve made,” Corker told The Hill.

Corker was opposed to Republicans’ earliest tax cut proposals and in fact voted against one of the measures because of the deficits they were estimated to add, but ended up voting for the tax cuts that became law in December.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) expressed similar regret but about the recently-passed appropriations bill.

“I hope it gets legs,” Kennedy said of an effort by Republican leadership to use certain provisions of the Congressional Budget Act allowing them to cancel some of the spending authorized in the recent spending bill.

“I’m embarrassed about the bill we passed,” he said.

Kennedy voted against the appropriations bill, but many of his fellow Republicans undoubtedly had the same reservations about increasing spending and still voted for it because of its military funding or for whatever other reason.

Corker’s and Kennedy’s comments demonstrate how significantly fiscal issues are contributing to intra-party tension for Republicans, as members are forced to compromise certain of their own priorities with certain of their others for the sake of getting something passed.

With the statistically high possibility of Republicans losing their House majority in November, the prospects of significant conservative reforms coming in President Trump’s last two years are looking grim.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Combat Russian information warfare – via the Baltics

The U.S. has a long history and a vested interest in the Baltic States. On the heels of the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia celebrating 100 years of independence with President Trump at the Whitehouse, law makers and pundits continue wringing their hands and bemoaning Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

Meanwhile in the Baltics, they have something to moan about. The threat from Russia is worryingly real. Moscow’s sabre rattling and barely veiled threats grow increasingly grim. President Putin gleefully snatched every opportunity afforded by the cringe worthy Obama/Clinton “reset”. The Russians stepped into the vacuum in Syria and pressed emboldened into Middle East. They now stand cheek to jowl with Iran, Turkey and Syrian leader Bashar al Asad. First Crimea fell, and then began the proxy war against Ukraine. All a direct result of a flaccid, defeatist Obama Administration, where lack of foreign policy was considered policy.

The U.S. has long adopted a defensive posture toward Russia’s interference in our system of government. The sanctions targeting Putin’s billionaire cronies imposed by President Trump is a proactive and necessary step. Perhaps now we meaningfully engage our Baltic allies and take the information warfare fight to the Russians? Launching a vigorous information operation on Russia’s doorstep will likely give their bellicose leadership pause. As my former boss and the Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Rep Ed Royce (R -CA) suggested, “…and why not go on the offense to release information exposing corruption at the Kremlin?”

Whilst the Baltics would stand no chance in a conventional military showdown with their giant neighbor, they can certainly disrupt and impact the information warfare battlefield. The digitization of the Baltic states is robust, advanced and coupled to the West. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are no longer deferential to the Kremlin. They are legitimate, respected allies, punching well above their weight within NATO. Estonia is one of only four alliance countries spending the requisite 2 percent of GDP on defense. Each country sent troops to Iraq and Afghanistan. I was privileged to serve alongside Estonian soldiers in Helmand Province.

News and social media in the United States is caught in a relentless whirl of agitation over Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have practical, long term experience with Moscow waged information warfare. This is not the Baltic states first Russian rodeo.

Media is firepower for the Russian government. To counter Moscow’s overt aggression, Estonia launched a Russian-language public broadcasting channel. They bolstered the messaging operation with blogs and counter propaganda websites, to combat pro-Moscow news which dominates the former Soviet states.

The US government would be well served to emulate Estonia’s efforts and energetically seek out and lay bare Russian disinformation and propaganda masquerading as authentic news. The U.S. already has the tools – intelligence agencies, and the Departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security. American resources, intelligence and resolve would strengthen our Baltic allies’ capabilities, and bolster U.S. efforts overall.

Russia will again try to interfere in our political process. Regrettably the technologies and processes they targeted in 2016 remain untouched. The Kremlin’s arsenal includes “fake news”, misinformation, control of broadcasting outlets, and publishing inaccurate “news” via state run media. There are millions of automated “bots” on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn designed to propagate dissonance and societal perplexity. The U.S. for its part must deploy every available instrument – TV, radio, social media, algorithms, cooperation with technology companies, intelligence, diplomacy and importantly, harness indigenous outlets, forums and experts from the Baltics to Poland to Finland. It’s time to we asked our allies for help, provide the resources they need and wage information operations in the heart of mother Russia.

Anir Ruussaar, Chief of Content at Estonia’s government run Russian language network summed it up, “… US and all the EU and NATO members understand that in the modern world, strategic communications or real journalism, real information, is sometimes more important than tanks or warplanes.”

Greg Keeley of Birmingham is a retired naval officer and former congressional aide.

Zuckerberg apologizes for ‘mistake’ of blocking Catholic content

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized Wednesday during his second day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees for the censoring of Catholic content.

Zuckerberg admitted in response to questioning from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington that Facebook “made a mistake” when it censored an advertisement for a theology degree at Franciscan University of Steubenville, according to Crux Now. Facebook erroneously rejected the advertisement as “excessively violent” and “sensational,” but Zuckerberg said that he did not believe that a few examples of undue censorship indicated that Facebook’s review system was biased.

“I wouldn’t extrapolate from a few examples to assume that the overall system is biased,” Zuckerberg said, according to Crux.

Zuckerberg’s apology for the censoring of the Catholic ad came on the heels of grilling from Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday with regard to Facebook’s censoring of conservative commentators and stories as well as the fact that Facebook blocked over 24 Catholic pages on the grounds that their content was “unsafe for the community.”

Facebook earned the ire of Catholics in 2017 when the social media site reportedly blocked 25 Catholic pages in English and Portuguese, according to Catholic News Agency. Facebook later apologized and said that a malfunction had caused the pages to be blocked. Other Catholic groups continued to report problems with the site, such as the delay of approval for one group’s fundraising content during the Christmas season.

Zuckerberg admitted over the course of the questioning that Silicon Valley, where Facebook is headquartered, is extremely liberal, but that he was devoted to “making sure that we do not have any bias,” according to Crux.

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org)

NCAA football champs pray for President Trump during White House visit

Players from the 2017 NCAA National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide football team joined President Donald Trump in prayer on Tuesday.

After the team’s visit to the White House celebrating their championship title, punter J.K. Scott asked President Trump if he would join the players in a prayer for the president and his staff.

WBRC News sports reporter Christina Chambers posted video on her Twitter page (@ChristinaWBRC) of the players surrounding Trump and praying with him, commenting on the “cool moment” she witnessed:

(Courtesy of CNSNews.com)

