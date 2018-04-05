Newest Stories

Police: Alabama man found decomposing in home is homicide victim 6 mins ago / News
It’s time for a special session on ethics 35 mins ago / Opinion
Kay Ivey not attending gubernatorial debates 1 hour ago / News
When elected officials campaign on promises they don’t keep 3 hours ago / Opinion
Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care 3 hours ago / News
Money and March Madness: Should college players be compensated? 4 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama pregnant bystander shot in the arm during gunfire exchange 4 hours ago / News
Dismissal of murder charges sought in 1978 Alabama killing 5 hours ago / News
The grisly history of Chappaquiddick 6 hours ago / Opinion
BioAlabama highlights strength of bioscience industry to Alabama leadership 6 hours ago / News Release
7 Things: Trump is not a target of the Special Counsel, Bentley/Mason get off again, Rep. Jack Williams says he’s innocent, and more 7 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama woman pleads guilty in fatal crash caused by meth DUI 7 hours ago / News
Sinclair’s editorial – and the Left’s response to it – is just annoying politics 8 hours ago / Opinion
Georgia police investigating ex-Alabama officer in sex crimes 8 hours ago / News
Four takeaways from report that Trump is a ‘subject,’ not a ‘target’ of Mueller probe 9 hours ago / Analysis
Robert Bentley grand jury ends with request to boost Alabama state law 22 hours ago / News
Retired military police officer Todd Rauch talks about being wounded in Iraq and how he wants to continue serving with his run for the Alabama State House of Representatives. 23 hours ago / Radio
Alabama’s Saban: The show will go on despite LeBron James complaint 23 hours ago / News
Inside the statehouse 24 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Reedsville teen presumed drowned in Alabama 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Money and March Madness: Should college players be compensated?

March Madness just concluded with Villanova winning the title. Given the ongoing college basketball bribery investigation, the bigger question may be whether the Wildcats will eventually vacate the title.

The bribery case first broke last September with ten arrests, including four assistant coaches, based on an FBI investigation dating from 2015. The scandal has already claimed Louisville coach Rick Pitino, fired before this season. The extent of the bribery remains unclear. News reports have implicated twenty top programs as targets, and claimed that the FBI has hours of recorded phone calls. Of course, these reports may prove inaccurate.

Shoe manufacturer Adidas and sports agents funded the payments leading to September’s arrests. Adidas allegedly paid to lure top recruits to teams using their shoes and uniforms. The sports agents allegedly paid to get stars to commit to use them as agents when entering the NBA. The payments clearly violate NCAA rules, since college players are student-athletes, not professionals.

Of course, the NCAA basketball tournament is big business. March Madness earns over $1 billion annually in ticket sales, broadcast rights fees, and sponsorships. Universities and the NCAA market basketball and football like commercial properties.

Some sports economists claim that the NCAA is a cartel. A cartel is a group of independent businesses which coordinate to act like a monopolist, restricting production to increase profits. OPEC, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, is probably the world’s best-known cartel.

OPEC sells a product to consumers, while the NCAA “employs” players. So the NCAA tries to suppress players’ “salaries.” Successful cartels must resist competitive pressures. Sellers of oil want to cut their price a little to sell more oil, while college teams want to pay top recruits to win more games and championships.

Economic theory highlights why cartels form and collapse. Being the only cheater on a cartel agreement is the best of all possible worlds for an oil exporter or basketball program. Consequently, a cartel tries to detect and punish cheating, but doesn’t always succeed.

The fear of cartels, or trusts, led to the passage of our anti-trust laws outlawing anti-competitive collusion. Research shows, however, that cartels are not terribly successful, except under certain circumstances. The diamond cartel, sustained by a small number of mines, is probably the most effective. Cartels also succeed by “capturing” government agencies tasked with regulating businesses. Railroads, trucking, and airlines in the U.S. used regulation to maintain cartels until deregulation in the late 1970s.

The NCAA has successfully argued that sports are an element of education. Indeed, sports certainly help student-athletes learn valuable life lessons. And athletes receive scholarships, room and board, tutoring help, and now cost of attendance as compensation.

Players clearly do not get paid a competitive share of the revenue they generate. Economics identifies the effects of not fairly compensating players. One is increased spending on other elements of sports programs, like coaches’ salaries and facilities. Another is the use of athletics revenue to pay for other university programs, like non-revenue sports and music (through marching bands).

Perhaps the most unfair element of college sports is preventing a talented three-point shooter or defensive lineman from pursuing a sports career if they cannot succeed in unrelated academic tasks like conjugating a verb or calculating the slope of a line. The NFL effectively makes playing college football a requirement by restricting draft eligibility to players three years out of high school. The NBA’s “one and done” draft rule has a similar impact. Still, few Americans get very angry about any injustice done to college athletes.

More serious harms connected to college sports, like sexual abuse or assault, represent the greatest cost of not paying players. The culture of secrecy which hides illicit payments to athletes seems to enable predators like Michigan State’s (and USA Gymnastics’) Dr. Larry Nassar and Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky. Athletes get paid to play and benefit, while the victims of sexual predators are scarred for life. The façade of amateurism in college sports would be farce if not for the real harms it shields.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

print

6 mins ago

Police: Alabama man found decomposing in home is homicide victim

Police say the death of a man found decomposing inside his Alabama home has been deemed a homicide.

Birmingham police Lt. Pete Williston tells AL.com that the body was discovered on the floor of the home Friday by family who hadn’t heard from the man in several days.

34
Keep reading 34 WORDS

Williston says the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide. The victim’s remains haven’t been positively confirmed, so his name has not been released.

Further details have not been released.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
35 mins ago

It’s time for a special session on ethics

Alabama’s ethics laws are imperfect and always in flux. In just a few years, Alabama has seen the speaker, governor, and multiple other elected officials found guilty of ethics charges. But even with all of those victories, apparently, the law is still pretty weak. If you don’t think we need a special session on ethics, read the grand jury report and look at the gigantic gaping festering diseased holes in the current law:

— The ethics law does not cover non-spousal intimate or romantic relationships.

— The law authorizes the governor to appoint the secretary of law enforcement and does not prohibit the governor from initiating, directing, or receiving reports on criminal investigations for illegitimate political purposes.

— State law does not prohibit non-government personnel from performing the work of a public employee while receiving payment from a private entity for that work (so-called loaned executives), and there is a question whether the Ethics Act clearly covers such individuals.

Why this matters: In Alabama, the governor can be in a sexual relationship with his/her assistant, as long as they aren’t married, a power-broker can pay the assistant’s salary, and the governor can then interfere in any investigation into these matters. This is all legal. This is absolutely insane and unacceptable.

Governor Kay Ivey is currently being pummeled for not agreeing to debate her opponents. If she wants to change the subject she should call a special session of the Legislature and address these issues that the grand jury investigation has just raised.

144
Keep reading 144 WORDS

The details:

— A special session in Alabama must be called by the governor and she must declare what the session is about in the “call”. Anything not listed can only be debated after a two-thirds vote of both chambers.

— The cost of a special session could be anywhere between $110,ooo and $320,828.

— Mason and Governor Bentley carried on an affair during the time Mason worked in his office, and used state resources to cover it up, but Bentley ended up cutting a deal and pleading to campaign finance violations.

— Rebekah Caldwell Mason was paid by the Alabama Council for Excellent Government to work in the governor’s office. This is legal.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
1 hour ago

Kay Ivey not attending gubernatorial debates

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will not attend upcoming debates in the race for governor.

A spokeswoman for Ivey’s campaign said she will not attend two separate GOP primary debates this month being hosted by WVTM 13 debate and al.com.

Campaign spokeswoman Debbee Hancock wrote in an email that Ivey has official engagements those days. Her campaign did not respond to a question asking if Ivey would attend any debate.

77
Keep reading 77 WORDS

Ivey’s challengers are criticizing what they say is her unwillingness to meet them on a debate stage.

GOP challenger Scott Dawson said Ivey, who became governor when her predecessor resigned, has never been elected to the governor’s office and “owes it to the people to answer their questions.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said this week that it is important to share his plans for the state in a debate and invited Ivey to do the same.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
3 hours ago

When elected officials campaign on promises they don’t keep


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

PRO-LIFE POSITIVES BUT OMNIBUS BILL A BIG NEGATIVE

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, our friends over at World Magazine recently ran an article with some highlights and lowlights of the pro-life issue. Indiana now numbers among the majority of states that require annual inspections of abortion centers. They join 27 other states.  In the state of Washington, some low news: Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill last week that will force health insurance companies to cover abortion. Down in Louisiana, the Legislature is considering a bill that would protect the lives of the unborn after 15 weeks’ gestation. Now, you might remember we talked about this a couple of weeks ago over in Mississippi, who have the same law that was halted by a federal judge. Out in Hawaii, they’ve legalized assisted suicide, becoming the sixth state in the nation to do so.

However, Harry, the biggest piece of news concerning life is the new Omnibus Bill, that $1.3 trillion bill. Now, we can talk about spending money that we don’t have, but one of the pieces of this bill is $500 million that is allocated for Planned Parenthood.

Now, let’s remember that the Republicans told the White House, the House and the Senate that one of the things they ran on was the fact that Planned Parenthood would be defunded.

DR. REEDER: Tom, from a Christian world and life view, there is not only the sanctity of life that has to be considered and how that’s not just a policy that you can embrace or not embrace as well as the issue of integrity when you say, “Elect me. This is what I will do,” and then you get elected and you do not do that.

1354
Keep reading 1354 WORDS


POLITICS AT WORK AGAIN — BUT FOR WHOM?

Now, I understand the issue of compromise in a political situation and I understand that, if you want the sanctity of life, you may not be able to get all that you want but, in terms of the sanctity of life, in that bill, they didn’t get simply part of what they want — they got nothing of what they want and there is a direct ignoring of what they said, “Elect us and this is what we will do. We will defund Planned Parenthood.”

You have a victory lap by Charles Schumer afterwards saying, “Even though we don’t control any of the branches of government, we were able to secure what we wanted in this Omnibus bill.”

And then you have the Republicans in government looking for a bag to put over their head because not only the immorality of a plunge into even greater debt… There’s got to be a payday someday on this. You cannot keep spending money that you don’t have. There is an immorality of putting our children and grandchildren into the bondage of debt and under the control of foreign governments and entities that control that debt.

WAS THIS COMPROMISE OR SURRENDER?

Now, the answer-back is, of course, “Well, we had to get advancement in a couple of areas and, most importantly, defense of the country and military spending. Our military is in shambles because of fighting these multiple wars — these lengthy wars — and that sequestration has gutted the military budget and something had to be done.”

Well, I think you can make a case for it and secure that without abandoning the integrity of your commitment “We will defund Planned Parenthood,” without abandoning the commitment to the sanctity of life, which is a non-negotiable. And the incremental step of removing $500 million a year to the funding of an organization that has been exposed as an industry that makes money off of abortion, the emotional, the physical and the psychological impact upon women who are brought into these abortuaries as well as the 100 percent lethal impact upon the children that are lost in these abortuaries, there is no way that we can negotiate that any more than a person of integrity could negotiate the existence of an Auschwitz concentration camp.

Tom, you selected a number of stories that led us into this of, by and large, some significant advances on the sanctity of life at the state level for which we give thanks to the Lord. Now, there are some lessons here from a Christian world and life view. Let me give a couple of them if I can.

SMALLER GOVERNMENTS HAVE MORE POWER AND ACCOUNTABILITY

One of the things that our founding fathers understood is that power corrupts and increasing power increasingly corrupts. And so, Tom, what we see is, the further away power gets, the more insulated it feels. An elected official in Washington’s three phone calls away while an elected official locally is one phone call away. That’s why they put the powers in the state and only had powers for the federal government that were necessary for cohesion of the country, but the greater power was put at the state level because, there, the officials are more readily accountable — not only in the regularity of an election, but also by presence and by proximity.

We also have to affirm, again, the issue of character, Tom. When an elected official tells you, “Elect me. This is what I will do,” again, we see the importance of character and will they do it once they are elected or will, the very position that got them elected, they will negotiate it away in order to accomplish something else that, while is desirable, does not rise to the status of the sanctity of life, particularly, for the defenseless, the innocent and the unborn.

Here’s what I would say to our elected officials in the Senate and in the Congress: What you have done has not gone unnoticed. There are many who are concerned about it. The way that this bill was passed means that they are now confronted with another vote on spending and our budget in September, which is not long before the mid-term elections. There will be many watching to see what you do in that spending bill and will you undo what you’ve done, which is the funding of an institution unalterably committed to the culture of death.

SOME ARE FEELING DISILLUSIONED — WHAT TO DO?

And let me speak just for a moment, Tom, to those who are disillusioned. Don’t be disillusioned from engagement in the political process with a Christian world and life view. Just realize this: Your allegiance and unstoppable affection has to go to your Savior, Lord and King, Jesus Christ, not to political parties. And then you ask the Lord to give you the desire to think Christianly and to live a life that will honor Christ, which means you will stay committed and you will stay engaged.

However, here’s where you need to be disillusioned. The answer to the death spiral of our culture into a culture of death and into a culture of sexual anarchy is not going to be found from the top-down in Washington so stay engaged because the blessing of political integrity is the restraint of sin in society.

As the progressive attempts to make the government its Savior and Messiah, I should never fall into the trap of being disillusioned in that I already know I cannot depend on the government for our salvation. I will stay engaged, though, because I want to elect officials who will protect the inalienable rights of the citizens of a nation who are made in the image of God and elect those who understand what their responsibility is in government.

I also will, again, embrace the notion that the most effective politics is local politics — that’s where you will see the most progression of action. And, finally, I want to engage in that which does change a culture.

POLITICS IS ONLY A TOOL FOR LIVING OUT CHRISTIANITY

Consistency in governing authorities will restrain sin in society, but the only thing that will change a society is when the people in the society have a change in their heart. And the only thing that can change the heart is the glorious Good News that there is a King Who died for His people that they may have eternal life. And I get to proclaim that message, and disciple and win people to Christ that they can grow in grace.

Again, what we need is a culture that values life from the ground-up because it is filled with people who love life and who love the Lord and giver of life because He has given them eternal life and they want to bring that message that affects how you think and how your life and how you love your neighbor. That’s where the change is going to come.

Tom, one time, a guy said to me, “Harry, honesty is the best policy.” I said, “No, it’s not.” He said, “What do you mean?” “I just don’t believe that honesty and integrity are policies. I think they’re principles — that’s the way you live your life,” and that’s what the sanctity of life is.

COMING UP FRIDAY: POPE FRANCIS’ ALLEGED COMMENTS ON HELL

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, we’re out of time for today. On Friday’s edition of Today in Perspective, I want to take you to a story out of CNS News. Pope Francis recently had an interview with his long-time atheist friend, Eugenio Scalfari. In this interview, Pope Francis basically said there is no Hell.

DR. REEDER: Tom, I’ve gotten multiple emails, “What do you think about Pope Francis’ declaration there is no hell?” Well, let’s take a little closer look at what he said. Let’s look at it tomorrow.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

Show less
3 hours ago

Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

A new report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004. More than half went to treat employees’ children.

The analysis released Thursday by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation finds such spending cost companies and workers about $26 per enrollee in 2016.

76
Keep reading 76 WORDS

Employers have been limiting insurance coverage of opioids because of concerns about addiction. The report finds spending on opioid prescriptions falling 27 percent from a peak in 2009.

Researchers analyzed insurance claims from employers with more than 1,000 workers. Most are self-insured, meaning they assume the financial risk.

Workers share the costs. Steve Wojcik of the National Business Group on Health says for every $5 increase, employers typically cover $4 and pass $1 to workers.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less