2 hours ago

Caravans, churches and criminal sanctuaries

Open borders tour guides in Mexico illegally shepherding 1,500 Central Americans to the United States border declared victory this week. Mexican officials reportedly are offering humanitarian visas to avert a showdown. But the parade of immigration lawlessness marches on — with reckless aiding and abetting by churches across the U.S.

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the group in charge of the annual “migrant caravan,” launched its effort during Holy Week by invoking the Stations of the Cross with biblical costumery and prop crosses. When they’re not serving as human traffickers masquerading as human rights activists, these travel agents for amnesty busy themselves constructing shelters along their illicit pathways that span the globe. Catholic groups have sponsored and subsidized such nation-sabotaging campaigns for decades.

The Vatican itself donated at least $20,000 in 2009 to erect a shelter for Central American illegal aliens sneaking through Ixtepec, Mexico, where they hopped on freight trains into our country. Another papal society, Catholic Extension, has poured more than $12 million dollars into ministries along our southern border over the past five years “to ensure that those who are on a journey are protected by the Church and that we advocate on their behalf,” according the Catholic News Agency.

In Colorado, five illegal aliens have taken sanctuary in houses of worship in the outlaw safe spaces of Mancos, Denver, Carbondale and Boulder — more than any other state. Each had multiple bites at the legal apple that stretched out for years. Our immigration courts heard their cases, rejected their appeals, turned down the appeals of their appeals and ordered them to leave. Religious groups have provided lawyers and media relations consultants every step of the way.

In Washington state, the Jesuit-affiliated St. Joseph Catholic Church of Seattle blasted President Trump’s “destructive and brutal” immigration enforcement and declared “our unwavering solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the immigrant community.” All deportations violate “Catholic Social Teaching” and “the common good,” the parish asserted.

In Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the Fourth Universalist Society of New York is harboring a mother and her family who’ve lived here illegally for more than a dozen years and feel entitled to flout their deportation orders.

In Springfield, Massachusetts, the South Congregational Church is shielding a Peruvian woman and her two children facing deportation. Mayor Domenic Sarno has called on the city council to revoke the church’s property tax exemption so that no “public dollars shall be allocated for the purpose of interfering with the religious freedoms of South Church in accordance to our Constitution.” In response to a rare public official taking his legal and fiduciary responsibilities seriously, the church’s leader condemned Sarno’s soul.

In Las Vegas, the incoming Catholic Bishop George Leo Thomas announced that illegal immigration and gun control will top his spiritual agenda. Echoing the left-wing U.S. Conference on Catholic Bishops, Thomas pledged to support and advocate for the so-called illegal alien Dreamers and welcome them into the church.

In San Diego, Catholic and Episcopal leaders united to protest construction of the border wall while waving Mexican flags. “Jesus said we should love our neighbor,” one argued.

True, but Scripture also teaches citizens to honor the rule of law and secular authorities who preserve and defend civil order and safety: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore, whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment” (Romans 13:1-7).

The Acton Institute’s Brooke Levitske put it more bluntly: “Christ expected his followers to treat criminals in prison the way they would treat him, but he said nothing about busting them out of prison.”

As a Catholic who believes in strict immigration enforcement, I have argued repeatedly that it is one thing to show compassion to legal immigrants, legitimate refugees and asylees, and those abused and mistreated by smugglers. It’s quite another to conspire against an orderly immigration and entrance system that imposes commonsense limits, eligibility requirements, criminal background checks, medical screening and a commitment to assimilation.

Our laws are clear: 8 U.S. Code Section 1324 makes it a felony to knowingly bring or attempt to bring aliens across the border illegally; to knowingly conceal, harbor or shield them from detection in reckless disregard for the law; and to engage in any conspiracy or to aid and abet such acts.

We reserve the right to regulate entry into our country for the same reasons the Vatican itself has high barriers, armed guards and metal detectors. Yet, Pope Francis has lambasted President Trump and our walls as “not Christian.”

If you don’t like our laws, change them. If you can’t respect our sovereignty, go organize a caravan of alien trespassers and seek permanent shelter at the Sistine Chapel. Good luck with that.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com. 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

15 hours ago

Police: Man, 20, shot and killed in Alabama

Police say a man was shot and killed in Alabama.

Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons tells news outlets 20-year-old Vincent Webster Cole, aka Vincent Cortez Webster, was shot Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene.

Clemons says the shooter fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer and there may be more than one suspect.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

16 hours ago

Kindergarten volunteer charged with sex crimes in Alabama

A 71-year-old man who volunteered with a kindergarten program in north Alabama is charged with inappropriately touching and exposing himself to children.

Authorities say James Lamar Horton of Red Bay faces multiple counts of sex-related crimes following an indictment by grand jurors in Franklin County.

Horton is free on $200,000 bond, and court records show he doesn’t yet have an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports Horton was a volunteer with the Foster Grandparent Program of Northwest Alabama. He was assigned to the school’s kindergarten program.

Authorities say the allegations were reported after one of the students told parents.

Capt. Jonathan Winters of the State Bureau of Investigation says agents began investigating in January after being contacted by Red Bay police.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

16 hours ago

Pruitt’s backlash a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Environmentalists are an emotional and petty lot.

Never was there so much anguish in the aftermath of a presidential election as there was from the environmental left with Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton a year and a half ago.

For the first several months after Trump was sworn into office, environmental activists posing as constituents infiltrated congressional town halls all over the country to decry the president.

“Resistance is here to stay, welcome to your hundredth day,” climate activists chanted in front of the White House nearly a year ago while waving their Greenpeace paraphernalia in the air.

That was the emotional. Now we’re on to the petty.

Scott Pruitt was one of President-elect Donald Trump’s first cabinet-level nominees when Trump announced him as his pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency in December 2016. Trump’s opponents immediately denounced Pruitt as unfit for the post given he was a “climate change denier.” Nevertheless, that following February, the Senate confirmed Pruitt by a 52–46 vote.

Since arriving at the EPA, Pruitt has rolled back many of the Obama-era regulations, including those on fossil fuels and coal-fired power plants. These regulations granted the federal bureaucracy more power over states and municipalities.

This has not set well with the career bureaucrats within the EPA, and now we’re on to the incredibly petty.

Critics and self-appointed watchdogs have hit Pruitt for a $50-a-night rooming arrangement, as if Capitol Hill rent for $1,500-a-month was going to be the cherry on top of the ice cream Sunday that would sway Pruitt’s environmental policy to favor evil corporate-billionaire executives who want to pollute the air and water to maximize profits.

These critics have also called into question Pruitt’s travel expenses, which are comparable to his Obama administration EPA predecessors.

It has not stopped Alabama’s “Mr. Work with Both Sides” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) from joining the fray. Jones toed the Democratic Party line when asked about Pruitt.

“I think he’s in real trouble,” Jones said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.” “I think that there is a perception is not good at all. The fact that he has been – has a controversy with expenses, which I think is one of the things that people are just frustrated with, with cabinet members who seem to want to use taxpayer dollars to fund a life, their own personal lifestyle. And now on top of this, the — you know, not just the $50, but the fact that it was going to energy company lobbyists, that – it just looks so bad. And I think it seems that he may be on his way out.”

It isn’t as if Pruitt is operating in uncharted territory. Obviously, conservatives would like to see less government where possible, and for many the abolition of the EPA altogether. However, these charges are phony.

Disappointed and defeated environmentalist activists are targeting Pruitt because he is effective. Pruitt’s opponents are not willing to accept that elections have consequences, and attempting to discredit him for doing things at the EPA the way they have always been done is one of the few weapons they have left in their paltry arsenal.

Pruitt’s real crime here is failing to see this coming.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

16 hours ago

The power of choice helps low-income Alabamans live healthier

Let’s face it: It can be tough to eat right.

My wife and I do our best to ensure we eat a balanced, nutritious diet full of leafy greens, fish and lean proteins—but I’ll be the first to admit we’re not perfect.

The truth is, most Americans aren’t perfect when it comes to their diets. National surveys consistently indicate a vast number of us aren’t getting all the nutrients we need from food alone—and that’s a problem.

For some of us, busy schedules and the attraction of quick, easy food on the go makes it difficult to eat three balanced meals a day—but we can always work toward making healthier choices. However, for 45 million Americans—those living in poverty—the option of eating healthier isn’t always available.

Alabama has the sixth highest poverty rate in the United States, with 18.5 percent of its citizens living below the federal poverty line. This means many families in our state are faced with the difficult decision of purchasing food based on price rather than nutritional value. Lower-priced foods can be high in calories, but may lack nutritional value, and many Alabamians must place a priority on getting the most food for the least amount of money. As a result, government data shows 40 percent of Americans in the lowest income bracket are deficient in one or more essential nutrients.

These families are made up of our friends and relatives, our coworkers and neighbors and they deserve every opportunity to be healthy. That is why I introduced HR 3841, the SNAP Vitamin and Mineral Improvement Act, a bill that would allow low-income Americans to purchase a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This bill would add choices to SNAP while keeping the program’s cost the exact same.

Multivitamins are not a replacement for a healthy diet, but these supplements can help fill nutrient gaps by providing shortfall nutrients folks aren’t getting from their daily intake of food. Safe, convenient and scientifically-supported, multivitamins represent a cost-effective, immediate solution for SNAP recipients looking to improve their nutrition status and ensure their families receive adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals.

Making good choices about nutrition and lifestyle can help prevent chronic diseases and improve health. When we’re healthy, we miss fewer work days, we have more energy and we’re able to make better choices for ourselves and our families. These choices pave the road for success, and the choice to start the day with a multivitamin is the first brick folks can lay to ensure the path to good nutrition stays clear.

My goal as a legislator is to help people reach a point where they no longer need their SNAP benefits, and HR 3841 brings us one step closer to achieving that goal. It is my hope that by empowering low-income Americans to achieve optimal nutrition, SNAP recipients will develop lifelong habits that will eventually break the cycle of poverty and allow them to reach their full potential.

Being healthy requires effort, but should not be an option limited to the financially well-off. Access to a multivitamin supplement is an obvious first step in helping low-income Alabamans lead healthier, more productive lives.

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks

17 hours ago

Apartment fire kills 3 in Alabama

An apartment fire in the northeast Alabama city of Scottsboro has killed three people.

Firefighters found an apartment building filled with thick smoke after receiving a call Thursday night. Flames were coming from one unit and shooting through part of the roof.

Local media report that two women and a man died in a ground-floor unit. The victims are identified as 70-year-old Paula Garrett Smith and 43-year-old Jennifer Dawn Chapman, both of Scottsboro; and 41-year-old Bryan Keith Smith of Section.

Authorities say four people were able to escape unharmed from another apartment.

The state fire marshal’s office will investigate, but officials say the fire appears to be an accident.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

