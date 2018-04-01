Newest Stories

Mazda-Toyota $1.6B auto plant to create new supplier pull toward north Alabama 1 hour ago / News
Is gender still a barrier to entry? Here are 20 examples of how women can forge their own path 16 hours ago / Editorial
Instead of belittling student protestors, let us embrace them with our conservative compassion and core beliefs 16 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Is President Trump assembling a war cabinet? 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama GOP chairman applauds the Alabama Republican Caucus’ accomplishments during the legislative session 22 hours ago / News Release
UAB’s Tim Alexander weighs-in on whether Birmingham needs its new stadium 23 hours ago / Radio
David Rainer: Alabama leads way with artificial reef program 1 day ago / Feature
Rep. Martha Roby: Attention not on reelection — ‘I’m focused on doing my job’ 2 days ago / News
Dr. Gina Loudon joins the Man Hour and brings the hammer! Is anyone surprised? 2 days ago / Sponsored
2 officers injured in Alabama crash while responding to call 2 days ago / News
The AR-15’s popularity — and an argument by the late Justice Scalia — may help save it from being banned by Congress 2 days ago / Analysis
Positive impact of tax reform on local businesses a common theme in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Police: Trooper rear-ended Alabamian’s tractor-trailer in fatal crash 2 days ago / News
Alabama House Republican Caucus enacts all items in its 2018 ‘Flag, Family, and Country’ legislative agenda 2 days ago / News Release
Worker pleads guilty to pollution violation in Gulf blast 2 days ago / News
Alabama ex-band director accused of touching student’s buttocks 2 days ago / News
We must not sacrifice consistent morality for political pragmatism 2 days ago / Opinion
Judge: Return Chinese drywall lawsuits to original states, including Alabama 2 days ago / News
How Christ’s resurrection makes politics better 2 days ago / Opinion
Auburn point guard Davion Mitchell transferring 2 days ago / News
1 hour ago

Mazda-Toyota $1.6B auto plant to create new supplier pull toward north Alabama

The $1.6 billion Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. plant hasn’t even broken ground yet in Huntsville but is already having an impact.

“This is a transformational project for north Alabama because of the sheer magnitude of what Mazda and Toyota are combining to do,” said Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. “This is a major automotive manufacturing facility, manned by 4,000 workers, and serviced by a constellation of suppliers, many of them new and located nearby. The economic impact will be massive and long-lasting. We know this because we have seen it play out before.”

It began with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County more than two decades ago, spawning dozens of supplier companies, hundreds of vendors and seeding an automotive industry in the state. Other seeds would come from Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in 1999 in Lincoln and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama in 2005 in Montgomery.

Those automakers produced more than 1 million vehicles last year. The state now has nearly 40,000 people working in auto, engine and motor parts manufacturing, earning an average of $70,680 per year.

Alabama was in the running for other auto plants that ended up in other states, such as Nissan and Toyota in Mississippi and Volkswagen in Tennessee. Volkswagen considered the same site that Mazda-Toyota chose.

What Alabama has never seen before is a joint plant between two automakers.

“One thing that makes this project unusual is the alliance between Mazda and Toyota,” Canfield said. “While Toyota has a vast manufacturing footprint in the United States, including Alabama, Mazda is a newcomer. Much of its supply chain will need to be built out, and that will need to happen relatively quickly.”

Officials said the groundwork for new suppliers is underway.

“We can certainly expect to see the location of new, tier one suppliers that will produce components for Toyota and Mazda,” said Steve Sewell, executive vice president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. “Economic developers in the state are targeting those suppliers and we’re already getting inquiries from companies and site consultants.”

Existing suppliers are eager to work with the newcomers to the state.

“Because we now have a well-developed auto supplier network in the state, it’s likely that a number of existing companies will receive contracts, which translates into expansion and job growth at their plants,” Sewell said.

The mayor of Jasper celebrated the grand opening of a supplier of other automakers this week but was quick to note the industrial park is preparing a new site that would be a nice home for a Mazda-Toyota supplier.

“We feel certain that we’re in a position to attract suppliers to that plant,” Mayor David O’Mary said at the Yorozu Automotive Alabama grand opening.

That kind of buzz in communities miles away is what makes auto plants so attractive.

“Mazda-Toyota is a reminder of why an auto manufacturer is still considered such a prize in economic development; in addition to the thousands of direct jobs at the plant, there are investments from suppliers and the jobs they bring and the opportunity for existing companies to do business with the new plant,” Sewell said.

Claire Aiello, marketing and communications director with the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said the Rocket City is abuzz over what’s coming.

“We are thrilled about what the Mazda-Toyota joint venture will bring to Huntsville and the surrounding area for years to come,” she said. “Supplier companies are buzzing with excitement on the potential for increased business, and we all look forward to seeing activity begin very soon as the construction process unfolds.”

Canfield said as production ramps up, so will the economic impact.

“The high volume of production at Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing USA calls for massive supply chain needs,” he said. “We anticipate that new suppliers will want to come to Alabama and the region to service a facility producing 300,000 vehicles annually. It will also likely mean additional business for suppliers in the state, particularly those already working with Toyota. For Alabama, this will mean our auto supply chain will continue to expand with new and expanded facilities, additional jobs and new capabilities.”

Canfield said much of the work with Mazda-Toyota prior to breaking ground on the plant has centered on suppliers.

“As you can imagine, a project of this scale involves intricate planning,” he said. “Among potential suppliers, preliminary activity is already getting underway. Our team will work with the automakers to help them coordinate their supply chain and position that network where it needs to be for vital just-in-time deliveries. Some of those talks have already begun, and we expect more in the future.”

Sewell said a project the size of Mazda-Toyota sends economic ripples beyond suppliers.

“In addition to component suppliers, Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing could also have a significant impact on Alabama’s ability to attract other companies that do business with the auto industry, such as equipment suppliers,” he said. “With four major auto manufacturers, a large engine plant and a location at the center of the Southeast’s auto industry, Alabama is going to be well-positioned to compete for companies who are doing business throughout the region.”

Canfield said now is the time for communities in Alabama to position themselves for the growth that’s coming.

“Communities should be ready to put their best foot forward,” he said. “They need to be prepared to talk about their advantages in terms of infrastructure, workforce and potential sites. They need to build coalitions within the community — elected officials, business people, school leaders and career specialists — to show that they’re serious about providing a home for a supplier operation that will need a workforce with technical skills. That is an important message to transmit.”

Aiello echoed that work needs to be done ahead of time to take advantage of the opportunities to come.

“Alabama has become a power player in the automotive manufacturing market in recent years and this is another example of how strategic planning, teamwork, a strong workforce and proven training programs will set us up for continued success,” she said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

print

16 hours ago

Is gender still a barrier to entry? Here are 20 examples of how women can forge their own path

Yellowhammer Multimedia had the privilege this week to honor 20 incredible Alabamians during our inaugural Women of Impact award reception at the Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Birmingham.

Amid a standing room only crowd, the accomplishments of a diverse group of women were celebrated for a simple reason — their stories are worth telling.

We heard from rocket scientists and athletes, artists and attorneys, women who work in the boardroom and in the classroom, and from those who started businesses in their kitchens that eventually rose to dominate their industries. They were from diverse backgrounds and worked in various professions, and while they all took different paths in life the outcome was the same — each has made significant contributions to their families, their industries and their communities.

265
Keep reading 265 WORDS

When they were singled out for recognition, these women expressed deep humility and offered comments of sincere appreciation for the other women on the list. There wasn’t a self-promoter in the bunch.

Friends and family who attended the reception shared many stories about how these women have contributed to the success of others. That underscored what this event was all about — recognizing leaders who are more interested in acknowledging the success of others rather than their own.

To the beautiful women who allowed us to tell their stories — thank you! We are truly grateful for the trails you blazed in your industries and the contributions you have made to our state.

I fully recognized the trailblazers in my industry when I began working. There were only a handful of women within the economic development community who had earned a seat at the table. In witnessing their achievements — and the respect shown to them by their colleagues – I saw that if you’re willing to earn your seat the hard way, it can be done.

This is why it’s important to tell these stories. Several young girls attended the event. My seven-year-old daughter was one of them. I hope and expect that when it’s their turn to take a seat at the table, their gender is the least noticeable of their contributions.

Still, if you think gender remains a barrier to entry, Yellowhammer Multimedia just gave you 20 examples of how that barrier can not only be scaled, but demolished.

And we’ll give you 20 more next year.

@allisonkross11 is the owner and publisher of Yellowhammer Multimedia.

 

Show less
16 hours ago

Instead of belittling student protestors, let us embrace them with our conservative compassion and core beliefs

This week, the reports of students taking to the streets to demand Congress enact gun-control legislation dominated the news. While some people argue about the issues of gun control and others debate the size of the student movement itself, the very real fact is that many young people across Alabama and the nation are forming their political opinions – right now.

Many of the students are scared, and preying on their fear is a special sort of political predator. Those political opportunists have manipulated the young people to suit and push their own agenda.

For instance, this past Saturday, organizer Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow led an anti-gun rally through the streets of downtown Dothan. The following day, Glasgow was booked into the Houston County Jail on charges of capital murder for his involvement in the shooting death of a 23-year- old woman. One can reasonably conclude that Glasgow has disingenuous interest in gun control, and that his rally was motivated by some other political agenda.

482
Keep reading 482 WORDS

I was not there. I do not know what agenda he may have promoted, but I have no doubt that students and parents alike were in attendance and were supportive of his efforts.

In response to last weekend’s student marches, I’ve seen and heard conservatives in the various media platforms utter an all-too-often uniform response: Let’s make fun of or belittle the students for demanding change.

Notice what I said: The students are demanding change, and as well they should. They have every right to be concerned about their own safety, and they should have every expectation that we, as leaders of the free world, will come up with a solution to protect them. Instead of embracing their concerns, though, too many Republicans and conservatives alike are ostracizing the students for their beliefs.

Galatians 6:10 reminds us that “as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone.”

These students held signs that said catchy, but in my opinion misinformed things, such as “Fight Crime, Defeat the NRA” and “Hey GOP, how did you NAZI [not see] this coming?” Others held signs that said, “I don’t feel safe at my school.”

To the latter, let me say, as a conservative Republican, I am sorry you do not feel safe at school. I hear your concerns and impassioned pleas. They do not fall on deaf ears. Trouble is, those students holding the signs expressing their fear and concern are also reading those signs belittling the NRA and the GOP.

And the loudest conservative response to all of them seems to be: “Suck it up, buttercup.”

What an opportunity we are missing.

No, they may not vote in the next election cycle, but they will one day. This is a great opportunity for conservatives across the nation to embrace the legitimate concerns of students and mentor them, such that they understand that gun control is no more the solution to school shootings as car control would be to DUI-related fatalities.

Instead of alienating them, let us engage them with conversations about adequate school resource officers and let us work to disarm their fears about the inanimate object that is – a gun. Instead of belittling these students, let us embrace them with our conservative compassion and our core beliefs – the belief that all life is valuable and worth protecting; the belief that a Constitutional right to bear arms is no more or less valuable than another’s right to free speech; the belief that all men are created equal and that age does not make us somehow more valuable; and that we truly do love our neighbors.

Younger generations are watching, and right now the conservative response is turning them away from our belief system. For their sake, I hope we change our response so we can educate them on the complexity of the issues and the benefits and necessity of the Second Amendment.

For the nation’s sake, I hope we can engage the youth of today, mentoring them for the benefit of tomorrow.

Walt Merrell is the district attorney for the 22 nd Judicial Circuit (Covington County) of Alabama.

Show less
22 hours ago

Is President Trump assembling a war cabinet?

The last man standing between the U.S. and war with Iran may be a four-star general affectionately known to his Marines as “Mad Dog.”

Gen. James Mattis, the secretary of defense, appears to be the last man in the Situation Room who believes the Iran nuclear deal may be worth preserving and that war with Iran is a dreadful idea.

Yet, other than Mattis, President Donald Trump seems to be creating a war cabinet.

728
Keep reading 728 WORDS

Trump himself has pledged to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal — “the worst deal ever” — and reimpose sanctions in May.

His new national security adviser John Bolton, who wrote an op-ed titled “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran,” has called for preemptive strikes and “regime change.”

Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo calls Iran “a thuggish police state,” a “despotic theocracy,” and “the vanguard of a pernicious empire that is expanding its power and influence across the Middle East.”

Trump’s favorite Arab ruler, 32-year-old Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei “the Hitler of the Middle East.”

Bibi Netanyahu is monomaniacal on Iran, calling the nuclear deal a threat to Israel’s survival and Iran “the greatest threat to our world.”

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley echoes them all.

Yet Iran appears not to want a war. U.N. inspectors routinely confirm that Iran is strictly abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal.

While U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf often encountered Iranian “fast attack” boats and drones between January 2016 and August 2017, that has stopped. Vessels of both nations have operated virtually without incident.

What would be the result of Trump’s trashing of the nuclear deal?

First would be the isolation of the United States.

China and Russia would not abrogate the deal but would welcome Iran into their camp. England, France and Germany would have to choose between the deal and the U.S. And if Airbus were obligated to spurn Iran’s orders for hundreds of new planes, how would that sit with the Europeans?

How would North Korea react if the U.S. trashed a deal where Iran, after accepting severe restrictions on its nuclear program and allowing intrusive inspections, were cheated of the benefits the Americans promised?

Why would Pyongyang, having seen us attack Iraq, which had no WMD, and Libya, which had given up its WMD to mollify us, ever consider given up its nuclear weapons — especially after seeing the leaders of both nations executed?
And, should the five other signatories to the Iran deal continue with it despite us, and Iran agree to abide by its terms, what do we do then?

Find a casus belli to go to war? Why? How does Iran threaten us?

A war, which would involve U.S. warships against swarms of Iranian torpedo boats could shut down the Persian Gulf to oil traffic and produce a crisis in the global economy. Anti-American Shiite jihadists in Beirut, Baghdad and Bahrain could attack U.S. civilian and military personnel.

As the Army and Marine Corps do not have the troops to invade and occupy Iran, would we have to reinstate the draft?
And if we decided to blockade and bomb Iran, we would have to take out all its anti-ship missiles, submarines, navy, air force, ballistic missiles and air defense system.

And would not a pre-emptive strike on Iran unite its people in hatred of us, just as Japan’s pre-emptive strike on Pearl Harbor united us in a determination to annihilate her empire?

What would the Dow Jones average look like after an attack on Iran?

Trump was nominated because he promised to keep us out of stupid wars like those into which folks like John Bolton and the Bush Republicans plunged us.

After 17 years, we are still mired in Afghanistan, trying to keep the Taliban we overthrew in 2001 from returning to Kabul. Following our 2003 invasion, Iraq, once a bulwark against Iran, became a Shiite ally of Iran.

The rebels we supported in Syria have been routed. And Bashar Assad — thanks to backing from Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Shiite militias from the Middle East and Central Asia — has secured his throne.

The Kurds who trusted us have been hammered by our NATO ally Turkey in Syria, and by the Iraqi Army we trained in Iraq.

What is Trump, who assured us there would be no more stupid wars, thinking? Truman and LBJ got us into wars they could not end, and both lost their presidencies. Eisenhower and Nixon ended those wars and were rewarded with landslides.

After his smashing victory in Desert Storm, Bush I was denied a second term. After invading Iraq, Bush II lost both houses of Congress in 2006, and his party lost the presidency in 2008 to the antiwar Barack Obama.

Once Trump seemed to understand this history.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Show less
22 hours ago

Alabama GOP chairman applauds the Alabama Republican Caucus’ accomplishments during the legislative session

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan made the following statement regarding the Alabama Republican Caucus’ positive progress during the 2018 legislative session:

“We are proud that our Alabama Republican legislators worked so well together this session to pass legislation that will greatly benefit our state. We are thankful for Governor Ivey’s leadership in partnering with our legislature to make sure our state reaches its maximum potential. From historic middle-class tax cuts to teacher pay raises, our Republican legislators have worked hard to improve the quality of life for countless Alabamians.”

242
Keep reading 242 WORDS

This year Alabama Republicans led the way to pass the following pieces of legislation:

— The first tax cut for middle-class Alabamians since 2008
— The largest state education budget since 2006
— A 2.5% pay raise for teachers
— The first state employee pay raise in a decade
— The Parks for Patriots Act which welcomes Alabama veterans to state parks for no charge
— The Alabama Rural Broadband Act which expands broadband services in rural Alabama
— The Alabama Data Breach Notification Act which requires private companies and state agencies to report data breaches to consumers
— The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, (announced by Governor Ivey in her State of the State address) to be built in Huntsville, AL
— The 2019 Alabama State Budget which: ‘increases funds for prisons and state troopers, and protects taxpayers by avoiding any new taxes’

“These legislative acts are an example of the many reasons we must keep a Republican majority in the state house and senate. Alabama voters will remember lower taxes, technology advances, better education and fiscally conservative budgets when they head to the polls this November. We look forward to watching our GOP team continue to serve our citizens as they strive to make our state a better place to live and call home. As we close this chapter of 2018 and journey toward a busy election season, we will keep our vision clear and move ahead with a determination to be a party of purpose and strength.”

Show less
23 hours ago

UAB’s Tim Alexander weighs-in on whether Birmingham needs its new stadium

After the Birmingham City Council voted to approve the new stadium, former UAB TrailBlazer player Tim Alexander explained to the guys on The Ford Faction what it means for the city.

“I’m excited about the stadium coming, I’m excited about the BJCC renovations to enlarge and increase Birmingham,” Alexander said. “Every day we get ready to go out there and have a great practice … we let the world know that it’s not just about UAB, it’s about Birmingham. What’s great for one is great for both.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

1

Show less