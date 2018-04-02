Mark Richenderfer joins Birmingham Business Alliance as vice president of investor relations

Mark Richenderfer, an executive with over 20 years of business experience, has joined the Birmingham Business Alliance’s (BBA) investor relations team as Vice President of Investor Relations. Richenderfer will be responsible for recruiting new investors to the BBA by messaging how the BBA positively impacts regional development, business growth and quality of life in the region.

“Mark comes to the BBA with a wealth of knowledge and experience established over the past 20 years across various industries,” said Craig Hill, Chief Financial Officer for the BBA. “I look forward to him continuing to strengthen the relationships we have with our current investors and establishing new relationships with potential investors.”

Richenderfer comes to the BBA from Ironline Advisors (formerly Transworld Business Advisors), where he has served as Healthcare Practice Lead since 2015. In that role, Richenderfer consulted and advised companies through the mergers and acquisitions process, including due diligence, for both sell-side and buy-side transactions.

Richenderfer has also owned contracting and consulting company OE Execution LLC since 2012. OE Execution designs and implements the strategies, processes and analytics needed to enable companies to determine the feasibility and risk assessment of expansion into new markets and countries. He has previous experience consulting for companies including Hewlett-Packard and CHEP, and industries including manufacturing, printing, pharmaceuticals, and food, beverage and household goods.

Richenderfer graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and Drexel University with a Master of Business Administration degree. He also has a Master Certificate in Six Sigma from Villanova.

“Mark is the right person to help communicate our message to our investors,” said BBA President and CEO Brian Hilson. “Because of his background and proven expertise, I am confident Mark will be a strong contributor to the work we do at the BBA to grow jobs and capital investment in the region.”

The Birmingham Business Alliance is the lead economic development organization for the Birmingham region. For more information about the BBA visit its website here.