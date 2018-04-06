Newest Stories

Man in Alabama sentenced to life for slaying step-father 23 mins ago / News
Body of missing boy located in Chattahoochee River 1 hour ago / News
Are Democrats making too much of the Doug Jones Effect? 2 hours ago / News
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café announces new CEO 2 hours ago / News Release
Alabama civil rights leader F.D. Reese dies at 88 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Calls for special session on ethics begin, Gov. Ivey officially bails on debates, Trump knows nothing about porn star payment, and more 3 hours ago / Analysis
Ex-teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with Tennessee student 3 hours ago / News
Police: Alabama man turns self in on murder warrant in shooting 4 hours ago / News
Evonik expands Birmingham health care business with 50 new jobs 5 hours ago / News
Are economic developers lobbyists? What you need to know about Alabama’s most misunderstood ethics bill 18 hours ago / Editorial
Owners of 5 dogs who mauled Alabama woman to death charged 19 hours ago / News
Facebook knows everything about us because we tell them everything about us 20 hours ago / Opinion
Gov. Kay Ivey: Putting faith first 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Police: Alabama man found decomposing in home is homicide victim 20 hours ago / News
It’s time for a special session on ethics 21 hours ago / Opinion
Kay Ivey not attending gubernatorial debates 21 hours ago / News
When elected officials campaign on promises they don’t keep 23 hours ago / Opinion
Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care 23 hours ago / News
Money and March Madness: Should college players be compensated? 24 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama pregnant bystander shot in the arm during gunfire exchange 1 day ago / News
23 mins ago

Man in Alabama sentenced to life for slaying step-father

A man has been sentenced to life nearly a decade after his stepfather was gunned down outside of his Huntsville home.

Clarence Fearn maintained his innocence when he was sentenced Thursday, looking George Woodard’s family in the eyes as he said, “I did not shoot Mr. Woodard.” AL.com reports prosecutors have said Fearn felt disrespected by Woodard because his stepfather told him he was too old to stay at home, do drugs and get in trouble.

Defense attorney Joe Lampley asked the judge to vacate Fearn’s conviction and order a new trial. He says the testimony from the prosecution’s star witness should be thrown out.

The judge refused. Lampley plans to appeal the sentence.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

print

1 hour ago

Body of missing boy located in Chattahoochee River

Searchers have located the body of a 4-year-old boy who was missing for more than a week in the Chattahoochee River at Columbus, Georgia.

Area media report that the child’s remains were found Friday morning on the ninth day of a search.

Authorities planned a news conference to discuss the case.

56
Keep reading 56 WORDS

Officials say the child was fishing from the riverbank with his father when he fell into the water on March 28. The man went in after the boy and didn’t resurface.

Searchers found the body of 27-year-old James Rabon of Bonneau, South Carolina, on Sunday. Authorities haven’t publicized the name of the missing child.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

Are Democrats making too much of the Doug Jones Effect?

A long-suffering minority party pulls off a major upset in a special election for the U.S. Senate, fueling hopes among partisans of major gains in the upcoming midterm elections.

Alabama and Doug Jones?

Try, Massachusetts and Scott Brown.

Like Democrat Jones in 2017, Republican Brown in 2010 stunned the political establishment by beating a candidate from the long-dominant political party.

Whatever hopes Republicans had that Brown’s victory signaled a partisan realignment in the Bay State quickly evaporated, however. Despite an extremely favorable political environment nationally for the GOP and an unpopular Democratic president, politics in Massachusetts snapped back to normal by the time the November election rolled around.

923
Keep reading 923 WORDS

Although Republicans picked up 63 seats in the House of Representatives that year, the party went zero for 10 in Massachusetts. The Democratic governor, Deval Patrick, won re-election and the party actually gained a seat in the state Senate. (Republicans did pick up 17 seats to give them 32 in the 160-seat state House).

Brown, himself, lasted only until the next election — in 2012, when he lost to current Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Will it be any different for Alabama Democrats? Political experts are skeptical.

“Because of Doug Jones’ win, you don’t reclassify Alabama as a competitive state,” said Jess Brown, an emeritus political science professor at Athens State University in north Alabama. “Alabama is still crimson red.”

Eric Ostermeier, a political researcher at the University of Minnesota and founder of the Smart Politics blog, said parties even in one-side states occasionally can pull off upsets under the right circumstances. But they usually prove to be outliers, he added.

“In general, most of the states where one party is in power for a long time, there is a normal pullback,” he said.

Parallels between Alabama in 2018 and Massachusetts in 2010 abound. Before their special election breakthroughs, the party of power in both states had not cracked a Senate seat in a long time.

For Alabama, it had been since 1992, when Sen. Richard Shelby — now a Republican from Tuscaloosa — won re-election as a Democrat. In Massachusetts before Brown, it had been even longer since a Republican had won— 1972.

Both Brown and Jones faced opponents who, despite having won statewide office before, carried liabilities into their special elections.

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, of course, had a controversial career because of his strident stands on social conservatism and then found himself the target of late-breaking allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with teenage girls when he was a young prosecutor in the 1970s.

Jess Brown said it created a perfect storm for Jones that is not easily replicated.

“His victory was the product of simply a very weak candidate,” he said. “The Alabama Republican Party practically could have picked a name at random out of the phone book and he would have won.”

Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley, meanwhile, did not have anywhere that level of baggage, but she generally was regarded as a lackluster campaigner who committed some high-profile gaffes on the campaign trail. She went on to later lose a gubernatorial election to Republican Charlie Baker.

Alabama Democrats are undeterred, however. Everywhere you turn, the party is bubbling with excitement. Large numbers of Democrats signed up to run for office, including in Republican strongholds where the party in past years has not even bothered to field candidates.

Democrats tell each other and the world that the victory in December by Jones has them believing they can win.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley stops short of predicting a Democratic sweep in November.

“But I think the chances are good at getting other Democrats to follow Doug Jones’ winning mode,” she said. “He certainly inspired a lot of excitement.”

Worley said the party’s “unprecedented success” at recruiting candidates is going to result in many tight races, even if the Democrats don’t win them all.

“Quite frankly, the records of a lot of Republican legislators are going to be looked at closely,” she said.

But in the first test of the Jones Effect, a Democratic candidate came up short last week in a special election for the state House of Representatives in a district that Jones won in December with 57 percent of the vote.

Worley depicted the glass as half full, noting that Republican Rex Reynolds was well-known as a former Huntsville police chief and city official. Yet, Worley noted, Democrat Terry Jones kept the race much closer than he did in 2014 when he ran against incumbent Republican Jim Patterson.

“He stands a very good chance of winning in the fall,” she said, noting that the two candidates will square off in a rematch in November.

Jones, himself, seems much more cautious about imputing excessive meaning in his victory.

“Not in a sense from flipping a state from red to blue,” Jones told FM 106.5 radio talk show host Sean Sullivan last week in Mobile. “I don’t think that that is going to happen, and frankly, I don’t think it should happen in that context. What I’m hoping to see out of our election is people are now starting to focus on issues rather than party.”

But Jones, the Athens State political science professor, said the Jones win has energized a party badly in need of new life. That attracts volunteers and candidates who can lay the groundwork for gains down the road, he said.

“You’ve got to keep people believing victory is possible. … That’s the way you continue to grow,” he said. “That’s what Republicans did to become competitive.”

Ostermeier, the University of Minnesota political scientist, noted that of the 16 special Senate elections held in off years across the country in the last 70 years, the party trying to defend the seat lost a majority of the contests.

In four of those races, the winning candidate’s party went on to electoral success in the following election — Democrat William Proxmire in Wisconsin in 1957; Republican John Tower in Texas in 1961; Republican Kay Bailey Hutchison in Texas in 1993; and Democrat Ron Wyden in Oregon in 1996.

All four saw their parties pick up congressional seats in the next election.

So, Ostermeier said, short-term success is possible.

“That’s sort of the best-case scenario you could paint,” he said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.

 

Show less
2 hours ago

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café announces new CEO

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has named Dan Simpson as its new CEO. Simpson previously served as the restaurant’s Chief Innovation Officer from May 2016 through February 2018.

During this time, Simpson was instrumental in the growth of the restaurant brand visiting Taziki’s locations in all 16 states where the chain has a presence, gathering both customer and employee feedback. Taziki’s recently opened its 83rd restaurant in West Chester, Ohio earlier this month.

Simpson is working closely with Founder Keith Richards as the restaurant plans include having 100 locations open by 2019. The two have worked closely with Taziki’s board and staff to form a clarified purpose, mission and brand values to guide the next 20 years.

659
Keep reading 659 WORDS

“Keith’s vision for his restaurant is an inspiration to so many, he has created an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human experience,” said Simpson. “He has led the charge to offer fresh, healthy, diverse, and affordable food options to the tables of ten of thousands of people for the past 20 years.”

Richards is managing the flagship market in Birmingham, Alabama and will continue to lead Taziki’s culinary R+D and the HOPE program, Taziki’s signature charity.

The HOPE Program began after Richards decided to get more involved with special needs education. His restaurants have always employed those with special needs, but he realized they needed more opportunities.

The fresh, locally grown herbs – parsley, oregano, cilantro, basil, and rosemary – are grown by students at various HOPE programs across the U.S. and used to flavor the local restaurant’s Mediterranean-style foods. The overall goal of the HOPE Program is to teach students with special needs all aspects of the herb business using skills that will transfer to other jobs.

Virginia just began its own HOPE Program last week and is the ninth of its kind, with others in Little Rock, AR, Nashville, TN, Morgantown, WV, Atlanta, Ga., as well as Birmingham, Huntsville and Dothan, AL.

Richards will be traveling to Greece with his wife Amy and two sets of twins this summer to develop new menu items for the restaurant.

“Dan is working closely with me to carry out my vision for the next 20 years of Taziki’s,” said Richards. “His passion for working to create the new ‘Mediterranean-Coastal’ design for our restaurants has been an integral part of this process.”

The new design elements that Simpson launched for Taziki’s restaurants include community tables established to create a welcoming environment for conversation within the exposed stone and painted white shiplap adorned walls. Shades of bright white and deep ocean blue can be found in the restaurant’s interior accent pieces.

Hanging wicker lanterns provide a warm yet fresh ambiance, highlighting Taziki’s delicious menu teeming with original chef-driven recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh produce items as well as more than 60 herbs and spices flavoring the food. All meals are prepared from raw ingredients much like you would use in your own home. Taziki’s does not use fryers or microwaves while preparing meals for customers.

Natural lighting streams from windows and exposed wooden beams in the ceiling provide the experience of dining outdoors. In the back of the restaurant, a community board lists local non-profit events with information about how to participate, furthering the at-home, communal feel.

As a Taziki’s franchisee and managing partner at Fresh Hospitality from January 2015 until May 2016, Simpson learned what customers wanted and observed an over 60% increase in the amount of online and to-go orders in the past five years.

Prior to joining the Taziki’s family, Simpson was also the founder and CEO of ToGo Technologies from May 2012 until January 2015.

“Expanding Taziki’s technology capabilities for our customers including our app offerings, accessibility to ordering online as well as a new website is a big focus for our team,” said Simpson. “We are working to anticipate consumer trends and seeking innovations that enhance guest experiences.”

Later this year, Simpson will be launching TazRewards, Taziki’s rewards loyalty program, that works both in-line and on-line through Taziki’s app, as a way to say thank you to the restaurant’s growing community of loyal guests.

Simpson was also the Chief Development Officer of Dispensary of Hope, Nashville, TN from May 2008 until May 2012. Similar to Taziki’s Founder Keith Richards, Dan’s heart seeks to tie Taziki’s back to local communities and bring people together over delicious food.

Dan earned his BS from Clearwater Christian College followed by his MBA from West Virginia University.

Born in urban Philadelphia, raised in rural Maine, Dan and his wife, Kim now live in Nashville, TN with their 3 kids. Dan serves on the boards of the Shalom Foundation/Moore Pediatric Surgery Center and Dovehouse Ministries and is a member of TedXNashville Society of Fellows.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama civil rights leader F.D. Reese dies at 88

Frederick D. Reese, an early leader in the civil rights movement who invited Martin Luther King Jr. to work in Selma, died Thursday at age 88.

James Perkins, pastor of Selma’s Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church where Reese served as pastor of for 50 years, confirmed Reese’s death.

204
Keep reading 204 WORDS

In the early 1960s, only 300 black citizens were registered to vote in Dallas County. Known as F.D., Reese led a group of activists known as Selma’s “Courageous Eight” who pushed for African-American voting rights despite a court injunction aimed at stopping marches and mass meetings in Alabama.

“We were ready to give our lives to let those who controlled voting in Selma know we were going to determine our own destiny,” Reese told the Montgomery Advertiser in a 2015 article recalling the early days of the fight. “We weren’t going to stop until we became registered voters.”

As president of the Dallas County Voter’s League from 1964 to 1965, Reese sent a letter inviting King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to come to Selma in 1960s to help the voting rights movement.
Reese later became one of the first African-American members of the Selma City Council and was portrayed by actor E. Roger Mitchell in the 2014 movie “Selma.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring expressions of condolence and asks that you continue in prayer. My father was a strong pillar of our family who taught us the power of God and prayer. We grieve with hope,” son Marvin Reese said in a statement.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Calls for special session on ethics begin, Gov. Ivey officially bails on debates, Trump knows nothing about porn star payment, and more

1. Fixes to Alabama’s ethics laws would require a special session; a Democrat candidate for Governor wants to see one

— As part of the conclusion of the state’s Bentley/Mason grand jury, there were multiple suggestions made for improvements to Alabama’s ethics laws which would require a special session.

— Speaking to Guerrilla Politics, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox stated he would support a special session on ethics but does not expect Governor Kay Ivey to call one.

2. Governor Kay Ivey officially bails on scheduled Birmingham debates

— After a few days of speculation, and nothing but bad press, the Governor’s spokespeople wrote in an email that Ivey has official engagements on the dates of scheduled debates. They did not answer questions about future debates.

—Evangelist Scott Dawson has stated that Ivey was never elected to the position and should explain to the people her vision. Mayor Tommy Battle took to Facebook to point out that Ivey has been a politician for 36 years, a Democrat, and that she sent a telegram to an opponent who wouldn’t debate.

3. President Trump says he knows nothing about the payment to Stormy Daniels by his attorney

— Trump denied Thursday that he knew about his lawyer’s $130,000 payment 11 days before the 2016 election.

— Daniels’ attorney continues to try and keep the story in the news, this includes the president’s private parts and calling CBS a “conservative” channel

250
Keep reading 250 WORDS

4. Oregon’s governor will not send National Guard troops to the border, will become a punching bag for Trump

— The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to use 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard soldiers to bolster the nation’s border patrol.

— Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she would not send her National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, “If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I’ll say no,” Brown tweeted.

5. National Democrats see Congresswoman Martha as vulnerable after Sen. Doug Jones’ improbable win

— Democrats are looking for vulnerable Republicans and they think they have one in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, if she survives her 4 person primary that includes a former Congressman.

— DCCC spokesperson said, “We think that Doug Jones’ win coupled with Congresswomen Roby’s poor performance in the 2016 election could create room for a Democrat to win this seat, while still understanding the path is not easy.’’

6. Democrats in Alabama will campaign against allowing teachers to carry; former Tuscaloosa mayor calls it “idiotic”

— Maddox told a group of Democratic women, “Arming teachers may be the most idiotic idea that I’ve heard in the legislature since, well, since they didn’t expand Medicaid.”

— 58 percent of parents support allowing teachers to carry, 68 percent of Republicans support it, and this is Alabama.

7. Facebook could use this latest controversy to actually make money

— Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg says users would have to pay to opt out of all data-targeted ads.

— Users’ data is used by Facebook to deliver ads to individual users.

Show less