Listen to why Alice Martin thinks she is right for the Alabama Attorney General position 26 mins ago / Radio
Alabama wins private property rights case against Obama-era regulations 15 hours ago / News
Jeff Sessions is right to sue California for ignoring federal immigration laws 15 hours ago / Guest Opinion
WATCH: Cam Newton’s leadership message resonates with Boy Scouts 16 hours ago / Feature
Celtic Pride! Joel Blankenship shares his Irish roots with The Ford Faction 17 hours ago / Sponsored
VIDEO: Alabama Rep. Roby thanks Air Force secretary for decision to bring F-35s to Montgomery 18 hours ago / News
Alabama State Legislature review for week 10 — Taylor’s Top Four 19 hours ago / Analysis
Protesting students need to look at their own public education systems for those to blame 21 hours ago / Opinion
VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren won’t take a DNA test because it’ll likely prove she’s lying about her Native American ancestry 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alexander Shunnarah “Shark of The Week” Todd Buchanan appears on the Ford Faction 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Southern Poverty Law Center pulls three Russia-related articles after challenges to accuracy 23 hours ago / News
Alabama GOP Chair Terry Lathan tears into Hilary Clinton’s comments about “married white women” 1 day ago / Radio
The Hollywood Conservative shares her views on the celebrities moving because of Trump 2 days ago / Radio
Nancy Collat Goedecke is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 2 days ago / Feature
Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83 2 days ago / News
Alabama sheriff pocketing $750,000 in jail-food money draws new attention to old law 2 days ago / News
Licensing away economic prosperity in Alabama 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
2 Alabama firefighters seriously hurt while training 2 days ago / News
State School Board member calls out State Representative Harry Shiver for his comments on female teachers 2 days ago / Opinion
Alabama woman charged with drugging child before school 2 days ago / News
Alice Martin, who is running for the GOP nomination for Alabama Attorney General, recently joined The Ford Faction to discuss politics, ethics reform and what could be done about corruption among state officials.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

In a victory for private property rights this week, the federal government agreed to reconsider rules adopted during the Obama-era that unreasonably restrict the freedom of Americans to use their land.

“We are encouraged that the Trump administration has agreed to revisit these rules, which threaten property owners’ rights to use any land that the federal government could dream that an endangered species might ever inhabit,” Alabama Attorney General Marshall said in a statement.

Why this matters: Under these rules, unelected federal bureaucrats could designate a piece of private property as “critical habitat” for an endangered species even if the land doesn’t contain that particular species and, moreover, doesn’t even contain some of the features needed to support that species. Use of the land would then be severely limited. 

The details:

— The state filed a lawsuit, Alabama v. National Marine Fisheries Service, in November of 2016 challenging the rules, calling them “an unlawful federal overreach.”

— Nearly 20 other states joined the lawsuit, along with four large trade associations.

— The settlement forces federal agencies to submit revised rules for public review within 60 days and retains our freedom to file another lawsuit if their new rules are as excessive as the old ones.

@jpepperbryars is the editor of Yellowhammer News and the author of American Warfighter

America may be a country of immigrants, but it’s also a country of laws. No one is exempt from those laws regardless of what some local officials in sanctuary cities may think.

As you may have seen on the news recently, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently announced a lawsuit against the State of California for failure to completely cooperate with federal immigration enforcement officers.  I stand with AG Sessions’ decision.

From the mayors and local politicians disregarding federal immigration law to the illegal immigrants they are prioritizing over American citizens, it’s about time we hold these lawless individuals accountable.

The “leaders” in these cities are violating their oath of office and the Constitution.  They should be immediately removed from their positions and the illegal immigrants they are protecting should be deported. Period.

I agree with President Trump that we need to strengthen our borders.  We should build the wall and we should continue to support law enforcement’s crackdown on violent foreign gangs like MS-13.

These efforts mean nothing though if illegal immigrants and criminals can continue to seek refuge in some of our country’s largest cities.

It boils down to fairness, safety and what it means to be a sovereign nation.

A country without borders is hardly a country at all. I’m fed up with seeing the tax dollars from hard-working families across East Alabama go to cities who snub their nose at the very ideals that make America great.  Congress should withhold funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to uphold federal law.

President Trump has proven his tough stance on illegal immigration is much more than just campaign rhetoric. He has already done so much to curtail our illegal immigration crisis but he can’t do it alone.

Elected officials – from the state and local level to Members of Congress – must do their part.

And if they refuse, then they aren’t fit for public service.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks.

(Image:U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Flickr)

When Cam Newton speaks, people listen.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback had the full attention of the audience at the 11th annual American Values Luncheon.

Boy Scouts were among attendees that filled the meeting room at the North Exhibition Hall of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn joined Newton during a question and answer session. Famous for leading the Auburn Tigers to the 2010 National Championship under Malzahn’s leadership, Newton’s talk followed in the tradition of several other football greats, including Nick Saban, Shaquille O’Neal and Bo Jackson.

Dr. James Andrews, Dr. Jesse Lewis Sr. and Jimmy Rane were honored at the luncheon for their contributions to the community.

Newton shared his life experiences and lessons learned.

(Courtesy Alabama News Center)

Joel Blankenship makes his weekly return to The Ford Faction to talk the St. Patrick’s Day parade held in Birmingham and what the holiday means to him.  Joel mentions the law that can be passed to put Police K9’s in schools to help sniff out guns or drugs.  He provides feedback on what this could mean for schools and how it will benefit the need for police K9’s.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

U.S. Representative Martha Roby participated in a defense appropriations subcommittee hearing this week where she expressed her appreciation to Secretary Heather Wilson for the Air Force’s decision to base F-35 Joint Strike Fighters at Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

Roby also discussed other military-related programs in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, including helicopter training at Fort Rucker near Enterprise and the professional education programs at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery.

(Image: Representative Martha Roby/YouTube)

