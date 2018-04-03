Newest Stories

Late Alabama civil rights icon Rosa Parks’ Detriot home to see new life 11 mins ago / News
Alabama lawmaker, lobbyist appear in court 13 hours ago / News
North Texas company recalls nearly 4 tons of raw beef items 14 hours ago / News
Logging on: Visitors to downtown Montevallo will soon have access to free public WiFi 15 hours ago / News
Funding our government 15 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama police say 5 people shot, 2 trampled at teen concert 15 hours ago / News
Congressman Bradley Byrne believes Democrats’ goal is the repeal of the 2nd Amendment and ties them to Sen. Doug Jones 16 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama lawmaker, lobbyist charged in bribery scheme 16 hours ago / News
Los Angeles pilot dies in Alabama crash 17 hours ago / News
Commercial Surrogacy: The objectification of child-bearing 18 hours ago / Opinion
Birmingham commits $90 million for stadium, Legacy Arena 18 hours ago / News
How an Alabama businessman turned his tragic loss into triumph 19 hours ago / Feature
Next Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale to be Aug. 15 19 hours ago / News
Alabama prosecutor asks more time for panel probing girl’s death 20 hours ago / News
Does the Pope believe in hell? 21 hours ago / Opinion
Mark Richenderfer joins Birmingham Business Alliance as vice president of investor relations 21 hours ago / News Release
Proposed Alabama industrial park, community to receive $6 million 21 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump ends DACA debate, Laura Ingraham has been bullied into submission, Sen. Doug Jones says the EPA head is out, and more … 22 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama building wins national historical renovation award 22 hours ago / News
Arby’s franchisee sued over sexual harassment allegations in Alabama 23 hours ago / News
11 mins ago

Late Alabama civil rights icon Rosa Parks’ Detriot home to see new life

The small, tired house with peeling white paint once served as a refuge for Rosa Parks in Detroit. It has traveled across the world and back in an odyssey conceived by an artist and a Parks family member determined to preserve the civil rights activist’s legacy.

It was rescued for $500 off a demolition list, then disassembled and shipped to Germany, and was supposed to be the centerpiece of a weeks-long exhibition at Brown University this spring: an American homecoming amid a national conversation surrounding race, history and the value of certain monuments. Instead, the Ivy league school abruptly canceled.
Parks’ niece, Rhea McCauley, calls it a rejection of Parks and her legacy. But with the looming possibility that the house would come all this way and never be seen, the community has stepped in. Volunteers are working to reconstruct the home as much as possible so that it can be displayed to the public for free Saturday and Sunday, Easter weekend.

Berlin-based artist Ryan Mendoza calls the two-day show “Farewell Rosa Parks: Outcast in Your Own Country.” Once it’s over, he will have to take the house apart quickly and ship it elsewhere, possibly back to Germany if he cannot find an American home.

To escape death threats, Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after her defining act of defiance: refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama. She lived in the tiny house in Detroit with her brother and his family and struggled to make a new life for herself. The family says Parks lived there with 17 other relatives.

It was abandoned and slated for demolition after the financial crisis in 2008 and Detroit’s dramatic decline, but McCauley instead bought it from the city for $500 and donated it to Mendoza, an American. After unsuccessful efforts trying to persuade the city to help save the building, Mendoza in 2016 carefully dismantled it and moved it to the German capital, rebuilding it on the lot of his studio.

Despite being tucked away in an obscure location, the home drew daily visitors , many traipsing into the parking lot of the neighboring apartment building to get a frontal view of from the other side of a small fence.

It was almost as if only taking the house out of its context showed people its real value, Mendoza said.

“This was the real success of the project in my eyes,” he said. “So many people learned who Rosa Parks was and what she did in her life, and how important one person is, that you don’t have to be a giant in order to effect change.”

But the delicate structure was exposed to the elements in Berlin. Mendoza and McCauley were determined to bring it home, and display it indoors where it would be protected from vandals and the weather. Mendoza was drawn to Brown University because it has publicly acknowledged how it benefited from the slave trade.

It took weeks for Mendoza and two architects to gingerly dismantle the house, neatly stacking and cataloguing each piece of the warped and cracked planks of cedar cladding. Then, it was shipped back across the Atlantic in two containers and brought to the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, where they began to rebuild.

But earlier this month, Brown canceled, citing an unspecified dispute involving the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development, which Parks co-founded but which has feuded with relatives for years. A lawyer for the institute has questioned whether Parks’ time there was significant, calling it “an unimportant blip in the timeline of her life here in Detroit.”

“The ‘house’ is simply not a human interest story,” Steven Cohen told The Associated Press in an email.

Mendoza, McCauley and many members of the Rhode Island community disagree. In the house, they see the story of so many African Americans who migrated north, only to face redlining and other discrimination that has affected generations of black Americans.

Malia Quirindongo, 18, who was volunteering with the group YouthBuild Providence to reassemble the house this week, said what she has learned about its story shows that the country doesn’t value Parks as it should.

“They were going to knock her house down, and sold it for $500 when they have hotels where presidents have stayed for one night yet there’s plaques talking about ‘he stayed here’?” Quirindongo said. “They’re going to knock down a house that is to someone who is so important in this country, and in history? It’s eye-opening.”

Mendoza still hopes he can find a place for the house in America. He and McCauley wonder if the country just isn’t ready to examine this uncomfortable part of its past.

“I would like for this house to have a home,” McCauley said. “This is a story that’s a larger part of American history. It cannot be overlooked.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

print

13 hours ago

Alabama lawmaker, lobbyist appear in court

An Alabama lawmaker and a lobbyist charged in a corruption case have attended federal court in shackles.

Republican state Rep. Jack D. Williams of Vestavia Hills and lobbyist Marty Connors appeared in federal court in Montgomery on Monday facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and mail fraud.

Each was shackled around his waist and wrists before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles S. Coody.

59
Keep reading 59 WORDS

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross said both men were arrested at home Monday morning. A third defendant wasn’t in court.

Neither Williams nor Connors has a lawyer or entered a plea, but both indicated that they plan to hire counsel. Each is being released on bail.

Their arraignment hearing is set on April 18 at 1:30 p.m.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
14 hours ago

North Texas company recalls nearly 4 tons of raw beef items

A North Texas company has recalled nearly 4 tons (3.63 metric tons) of raw beef wrongly produced and packaged without federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the recall involves PFP Enterprises, operating as Texas Meat Packers of Fort Worth.

90
Keep reading 90 WORDS

The recall involves 7,146 pounds (3,241 kilograms) of various-weight beef for tacos and fajitas produced March 23 and March 24. The lack of inspection was discovered Friday.

The USDA had no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick. The products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

The recalled items have “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark and were shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. The case codes are 1470, 36989, 567248261 or 567248253.

Consumers can contact Patterson Foods at 817-546-3561.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
15 hours ago

Logging on: Visitors to downtown Montevallo will soon have access to free public WiFi

Downtown Montevallo will soon have free public WiFi for all to use, thanks to a partnership between the city and the University of Montevallo.

“The University is excited to support the downtown life,” University of Montevallo Chief Information Officer, Craig Gray, said in a press release. “We want students on Main Street and we want people to see this as a vibrant living community. The University bears the namesake of the town it’s in.”

158
Keep reading 158 WORDS

To ensure good connections, outdoor access points will be placed on one pole per block along Main Street from the Jack’s Family Restaurant to City Hall.

Montevallo Mayor Hollie Cost anticipates that offering public WiFi will spur more folks to venture downtown and will help students.

“Ideally, this will get the citizens out more,” Cost said in the release. “It could also help students academically who do not have Wi-Fi at home. It’s another catalyst for people to come downtown.”

While public WiFi offers people an opportunity to connect when they’re out and about, it also comes with risks.

Earlier this month, NBC Nightly News did a story demonstrating how cyber-criminals can utilize public networks to steal the personal information of those who are connected.

Gray said that the network infrastructure will include the latest encryption methodology.

The public WiFi network will be online sometime this spring.

Show less
15 hours ago

Funding our government

There is no more important function of the federal government than to provide for our common defense. Unfortunately, for nearly seven years, Democrats have held funding for our military hostage, and as a result, we are facing a serious readiness crisis in our military.

We have planes unable to fly and ships that cannot sail. A lack of proper resources has resulted in a loss of servicemember lives and has made our country ill-prepared to face aggression from dangerous adversaries like China, Russia, and North Korea. This level of vulnerability is unacceptable.

510
Keep reading 510 WORDS

President Donald Trump signed into law H.R. 1625, the Fiscal Year 2018 government funding bill, which ensures funding for the entire federal government through September 30th. This legislation provides the resources to finally rebuild our military as President Trump and Secretary of Defense Mattis have promised.

The biggest factor in my vote for this bill was the fact that it fully funds our military after years of dangerous budget cuts that crippled our national defense. With this bill, we are finally getting the resources our servicemen and women need to keep our nation safe. I am confident in the Trump Administration’s ability to spend this money in a way that reflects our conservative priorities and rebuilds our national defense.

Importantly, this bill includes many provisions important to Southwest Alabama. Specifically, the bill funds the construction of three Littoral Combat Ships and one Expeditionary Fast Transport, which are constructed right here at Austal USA in Mobile. These ships are critical in our efforts to build a fully capable 355-ship Navy fleet.

The funding bill paves the way for new road projects, like the I-10 Bridge, while also ensuring resources for improvements to the Port of Mobile and necessary expansion of rural broadband initiatives. It includes strong funding levels for vital coastal ecosystem programs and makes critical investments for Alabama’s farmers and foresters.

Fighting illegal immigration remains a top priority, and I am pleased to report that the bill includes $1.57 billion for physical barriers along the Southwest border and provides funding for more than 95 miles of a border wall system. The bill also increases funding for border security and immigration enforcement, putting more “boots on the ground.”

Unfortunately, there are some misconceptions about the funding bill circulating online and in the national news media, and I want to set the record straight.

One such claim is that the bill funds Planned Parenthood. There is not a single penny of funding for Planned Parenthood in this legislation. In fact, the bill includes the Hyde Amendment, which makes clear that no taxpayer money can be used to perform abortions.

Second, the bill does not include a pay raise for Members of Congress. In fact, the bill includes a freeze in pay for Members of Congress, as it should.

Third, the bill does not include any provision to restrict Second Amendment rights. It does include the Fix NICS Act, which is supported by President Trump and the NRA. The provision simply ensures that government officials put required information into the National Instant Criminal Background System (NICS). It does not expand who is ineligible to purchase a firearm or make changes to the current background check process when buying a gun.

To be clear, this was not a perfect bill. I join President Trump in calling on the Senate to change the 60-vote filibuster rule to make it easier to pass funding bills that better meet our national priorities.

In the meantime, I believe supporting this bill was the best option given the circumstances and the critical need to fully fund the United States military.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. bradley

Show less
15 hours ago

Alabama police say 5 people shot, 2 trampled at teen concert

Police say five teenagers were shot and two others were trampled at what was advertised as a concert for high school students on Easter night in Mobile, Alabama.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told a news conference Monday that all seven victims are teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18.

Six people were treated and released, but one of the shooting victims remains hospitalized in critical condition.

63
Keep reading 63 WORDS

Police say the violence began with a fight outside a teen concert venue. Five people were hit by bullets, and two more were injured as people tried to rush inside fleeing the gunfire.

Authorities say one of the youths who was injured shot himself accidentally. The two who were trampled suffered broken bones.

Police estimate about 300 people were at the scene.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less