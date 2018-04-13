Kimberly-Clark announces $100 million investment in Mobile facility
Kimberly-Clark Corp. announced this week that it has approved a capacity expansion at its manufacturing facility in Mobile to support K-C Professional’s continued bath tissue category growth in North America.
With an estimated investment of more than $100 million, this two-year project aims to deliver improved capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency, and enhanced product quality.
“The Mobile team is excited about the role we will play in supporting the projected growth of the bath tissue category in North America as a result of this capacity expansion project,” said Todd Visscher, mill manager for Kimberly-Clark’s Mobile operations.
“This investment, the commitment of our employees, and the community support will together bolster Mobile Mill’s competitive position within Kimberly-Clark.”
Less than a year ago, Kimberly-Clark announced another significant investment in the Mobile facility for the construction of an on-site state-of-the-art combined heat-power plant and various other production enhancements.
“This investment is a testament to the strength of Kimberly-Clark’s Mobile facility and its workforce,” said Bill Sisson, President and CEO of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.
REWARDING PARTNERSHIP
Kimberly-Clark employs more than 680 workers at the Mobile site, where it first established a presence in 1995 by acquiring it from Scott Paper Co., and produces bath tissue and paper towels under the Scott, Cottonelle, and K-C Professional brand names.
“It’s rewarding to see Kimberly-Clark make another significant re-investment in its Mobile mill, which has been a major employer in the area for more than two decades,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
“We’ve forged a great partnership with Kimberly-Clark over the years, and the state and local teams will continue to support the company’s future successes.”
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson welcomed Kimberly-Clark’s project.
“This expansion by Kimberly-Clark is about more than just jobs – it’s about a global, Fortune 500 company reinvesting in our city and deepening a partnership that dates back more than 20 years. When existing businesses are thriving in combination with new jobs and investment, that’s a winning formula. That’s how we’re transforming Mobile into the most business-friendly city in America,” he said.
