Newest Stories

Federal charges against Alabama man accused in child porn video case 40 mins ago / News
Single parenthood may be a heroic struggle, but it’s not ideal and shouldn’t be promoted 1 hour ago / Opinion
Attorney: Alabama won’t try again after aborted execution 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Democrats put illegals first, Birmingham votes for new stadium, Former Justice Stevens says to repeal the 2nd Amendment, and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama QB Tagovailoa back throwing in practice after injury 3 hours ago / News
Facebook spying? Wes Thompson explains the facts 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama Business Spotlight: Birmingham manufacturing company operating in more than 100 countries worldwide 3 hours ago / Sponsored
2 friends of missing Alabama man accused in his death 4 hours ago / News
Candace Owens: The young black conservative taking on the mainstream media’s lies 4 hours ago / Opinion
REALTOR®-backed first-time homebuyer and second-chance savings account bill passes House & Senate 4 hours ago / News Release
Divided Alabama Senate delays vote on ethics exemption 5 hours ago / News
Alabama State Legislature update: Ethics, racial profiling bills hit snags; budget advances 5 hours ago / News
Alabama House delays vote on bill to track race in traffic stops 6 hours ago / News
The left can’t fool us — they want to repeal the Second Amendment 6 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama’s first gay legislator bids farewell to House 7 hours ago / News
‘The Shape of Water’ is emblematic of a culture that rejects structure 8 hours ago / Opinion
Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 21 hours ago / Feature
Judge allows Montgomery’s first charter school to continue prepping for fall classes amid lawsuit 22 hours ago / News
Defending religious freedom 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Former Supreme Court Justice lets the mask slip, admits that Democrats want to repeal the 2nd Amendment 23 hours ago / Opinion
4 hours ago

Candace Owens: The young black conservative taking on the mainstream media’s lies

In the movie “The Matrix,” swallowing a red pill reveals the truth, while downing a blue pill leaves you trapped in illusion.

Today, in the parlance of some political activists, “taking the red pill” means seeing the lies of mainstream media — and learning the truth.

“People don’t care to watch CNN anymore: People pay attention to YouTubers,” says Candace Owens. Owens is a young black woman who created a YouTube site she calls Red Pill Black. “My second video went trending worldwide with 80 million views.”

My new internet videos sometimes reach 10 million people; I consider that a lot. This woman’s video reached 80 million?

She released it shortly after a man at a Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist rally drove his car into a crowd of protesters, killing a woman.

At that time, media coverage of racism was everywhere. Cable news talked about “America’s lack of racial progress” and threats to minorities posed by white nationalists.

“CNN was trying to sell to me, as a black person, that the KKK was alive and well,” Owens added. “That was ridiculous.”
In her video, she sarcastically shouts, “OMG, Charlottesville! White supremacy is alive and well!” Then she goes on to argue, “Black people have scarier things on the horizon than the almost-endangered species of white supremacy.”

Owens also objects to the way the media cover police brutality. It leads some people to believe that the biggest threat to young blacks is the police.

“Fact No. 1: Approximately 93 percent of black homicide victims are killed by other black people,” she says.

I pushed back, pointing out that there still is plenty of racism, and some innocent people have been tortured by police.

“That’s absolutely right. Some innocent people have also been struck by lightning. Sixteen unarmed black men were killed by police officers in 2016. If you are watching CNN you would’ve thought it happened every single day. OK? That’s a problem.”

Owens (correctly) said thousands of young black men were killed by other black men, whereas “sixteen represents .00004 percent of the black community.”

Media coverage of Black Lives Matter, she says, also creates a distorted picture of what’s going on.

“Black Lives Matter actually resulted in more black deaths across the country, because police officers don’t want to answer the call.” (Some authorities dispute that. Killings nationwide did rise after the shooting in Ferguson, but more recently they dropped.)

But Owen’s main argument is that the media mislead. The biggest issue facing blacks today is not racism or police shootings, she says, but dependence on government that began 50 years ago with Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” programs.

“They incentivized mothers not to marry fathers. That’s why single motherhood is up. The government would give you more if you didn’t marry him.”

That’s a fairly common view among conservatives, but among blacks, says Owens, it’s easier to tell your family you’re gay than to reveal that you’re a conservative.

“My entire family’s on welfare, save a couple people. What (welfare) does is essentially offer you some money and then say, ‘Whenever you work, you don’t make enough, so we’re gonna give you this much money on top of that.'” As a result, she says people think, “I don’t want to make more because the government is already giving me $500 that I don’t want to lose.”

Saying such things brings Owens criticism from social justice warriors of the left.

“What people don’t understand,” though, she says, “is how many black people are excited about what I’m doing … how many are very aware that they have been duped by the left.”

Owens is far from the first black conservative. But, she says, others “have not been successful in the past because they cared too much about what people thought. … We’re doing it differently … talking a lot of trash.” Giving out red pills.

Having an edgy sense of humor is one way she does it. So is knowing history and literature better than her critics.

“You can feel free to call me an Uncle Tom. You can feel free to call me an Auntie Tom. It does not affect me,” she says. “Do you want to know why? Because I actually read the book. Uncle Tom was the hero.”

John Stossel is author of “No They Can’t! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.” For other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.

(JFS Productions, copyright 2018)

print

40 mins ago

Federal charges against Alabama man accused in child porn video case

A man arrested in Alabama and accused of producing a viral child porn video has been charged in federal court.

News outlets report prosecutors announced 11 child pornography production charges against 44-year-old Germaine Moore, who authorities say is the focus of child sexual abuse cases in Alabama and Michigan.

86
Keep reading 86 WORDS

A criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court said investigators seized a memory card containing child porn images during a search of Moore’s home on Feb. 6, the day he turned himself in. Authorities say the video involving a young girl circulated as far as Colorado and France.

Moore’s lawyer, Thomas Azar Jr., told The Associated Press he hasn’t seen the charges yet and cannot comment.

In addition to multiple charges in Alabama, Moore’s accused of sexually assaulting three young female relatives in Detroit.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
1 hour ago

Single parenthood may be a heroic struggle, but it’s not ideal and shouldn’t be promoted


Listen to the 10 min audio:

Read the transcript:

WHAT DOES CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL SINGLE PARENT DAY SAY ABOUT OUR COUNTRY?

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, first there was Mother’s Day, then there was Father’s Day, and now we have Grandparent’s Day. Interestingly, another day has popped up, which I wasn’t aware of until recently, March 21st is National Single Parent Day. That caused somewhat of a debate between The New York Times syndicated columnist, Robert Samuelson, and Tucker Carlson. Harry, the bottom line on this debate is being a single parent — is that a detriment to a family and to a society?

DR. REEDER: Single parenting, in many cases, is heroic. Single parenting is something to be avoided if possible. Here’s the reality: We live in a broken world, so what happens? A spouse dies or a marriage gets broken because someone is unfaithful. And then what happens to the children? Well, they’re in a single-parent home. Then the single parents who remain in that home and faithful to those children are engaged in a heroic struggle.

1171
Keep reading 1171 WORDS


SINGLE PARENTHOOD IS HEROIC, BUT NOT IDEAL

But why would we say it’s a heroic struggle? Because it is not the created order. The created order is it takes a man and a woman to have a child and God designed that to take place within the covenant of marriage because it takes a man and a woman to raise a child rightly. The child needs a father and mother to be created by the hand of God. We need both a father’s love and direction and a mother’s love and nurture: the teaching of kindness upon the mother’s tongue as Proverbs says, and the direction and empowerment that a father’s exhortation gives to their child.

So now what we’re being told we ought to be celebrating is single parenting and the answer is no. We celebrate the faithfulness and heroic efforts of a single parent and the reason they’re heroic is it is not the best possible solution. They are trying to overcome something that would be better and the better would be for the child to have two parents. While we want to obliterate single parenting, we want to assist and honor single parents unless they are single parents just simply out of rebellion. We need to recognize the consequences of a culture that attempts to normalize and celebrate single parenting and that’s what the article attempted to do.

WHO IS PROMOTING IT AND WHY?

One of my father’s — I’m sure he borrowed it from somebody — “Figures don’t lie, but liars sure do figure,” and that’s what The New York Times opinion piece attempted to do but Mr. Samuelson responds to it and he just points out that this was purely fabrication in an attempt to normalize single parenting and we know that poverty, lack of education, a lack of employment — all of those things skyrocket in the children’s lives that are raised in a single-parent home.

This is why, for instance, in our church whenever we have parents who are faced with single parenting, we try to step in and assist them because we know they’re facing an uphill struggle in what will happen in their children because of the single parenting. However, the answer is not to try to normalize single parenting.

Tom, here’s what’s really interesting: Because of the sexual revolution, in the African-American community, before 1970, the statistics for children born out of wedlock in a single-parent situation were less than 20 percent and now they are up to 72 percent, approaching 75 percent since 2010. And, in the Caucasian community, it was 6 percent and now it’s at 36 percent. The Hispanic community has faced pretty much the same situation.

Tom, what we are attempting to do because of the prevalence of single-parenting, which is promoted through the sexual revolution and which is promoted through the all-out assault upon the nuclear family of one man, one woman for one life — because of that, we have attempted to normalize it so, when an opinion piece comes out, they attempted to fabricate the statistics to lie about the unbelievable challenge of single parenting.

WHO IS REPORTING THE ACTUAL STATISTICS ON LONG-TERM EFFECTS?

Well, thankfully, Mr. Samuelson, who is no conservative at all, just says, “Listen. Let’s be honest about this. It is an undeniable fact that, out of single-parent homes, that the children by no means have the same record of engagement and gainful employment, finishing education, staying out of poverty, staying off of governmental support programs. It is an unbelievable challenge.”

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, indeed. Samuelson finishes his column on single-parenting by saying, “We are condemning more of our children to a precarious upbringing and that’s a problem.” Harry, is this a 21st century example of the sins of the father being visited upon the child?

DR. REEDER: That’s right. And you see what’s happening out of engagement of soft pornography, sexual revolution of the 1950s and the consequences have now arrived in the 21st century and now the attempt to socially approve what we ought to be disapproving of as a cultural value and what we ought to be responding to as a cultural challenge.

Single parenting is a cultural challenge with moral and spiritual implications and we ought to respond to it, not attempt to normalize it and say that it is not a problem and, in fact, ought to be embraced as a way of life. Not if we really have any senses.

AS CHRISTIANS, LET’S PRACTICE WHAT WE PREACH AND PREACH WHAT WE PRACTICE

Let me finish this way, Tom, with two comments. Here’s what’s really interesting: the secular elite, who would celebrate not single parents, but single parenting, actually are the second largest demographic of consistency in marriage. The No. 1 demographic of those who get married and stay married are evangelical Christians. The No. 2 are college-educated, six-figure families.

In other words, college-educated, six-figure families, while in their secularism promote rebellion against God’s creation laws of sex within marriage and marriage between one man and one woman actually, in practice, are the second-largest demographic who embrace God’s creation laws — at least the notion that they get married and stay married more than the cultural norms that they are promoting in the sexual revolution and in their secularism.

In other words, they live differently than what they’re telling others to live and destroying the lives of others while, themselves, embracing God’s order of marriage. The only ones who do so more consistently are those who affirm marriage and staying in marriage as evangelical Christians and are engaged in the local church.

The second thing I would say is this to the church: Let’s respond to the challenge of single-parenting with grace, compassion, and resources in assisting single parents, but let’s not glorify single-parenting. Let’s work hard at pre-marital counseling, marital counseling, Gospel evangelism of men and women and the impact in their marriages. Let’s, in discipleship, reinstitute and burnish brightly the foundational value of marriages that begin in the Lord, that stay in the Lord. And let’s bring the value of marriage as a creation ordinance as we promote it in the ministry of common grace throughout society.

GOD CALLS US TO PROMOTE MARRIAGE FOR ALL PEOPLE’S GOOD

If we love people made in the image of God, we will promote the most foundational institution in society that God has created for the well-being of society, and that is a marriage of a man and a woman that is monogamous, covenantal, heterosexual marriage that makes every effort as the vow says, “for better or for worse,” to stay the course and raise children within the boundaries of a home where they have a father and a mother, both supplying what’s necessary physically, financially, morally, culturally and spiritually in the life of the next generation.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

Show less
2 hours ago

Attorney: Alabama won’t try again after aborted execution

Alabama will not make a second attempt to put to death an ailing inmate who had his lethal injection halted last month when the execution team could not find a usable vein, his attorney said Tuesday.

Doyle Lee Hamm will not face a second trip to the state’s death chamber under a settlement reached to end Hamm’s lawsuit against the state, attorney Bernard Harcourt wrote in an email. The filing noted that Hamm’s request for compensation had been dismissed, but the terms of the settlement were confidential.

199
Keep reading 199 WORDS

“I will say that Doyle, his family, and his legal team are extremely relieved,” Harcourt wrote.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office confirmed the agreement to dismiss the lawsuit, but did not respond to questions about what it meant for another execution date. “There is no further comment,” a spokeswoman wrote in an email.

Harcourt had written in earlier court filings that Hamm had endured “torture” during the state’s attempt to execute him on Feb. 22.

Hamm was scheduled to be put to death for the 1987 slaying of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham. His attorneys argued that Hamm’s history of lymphoma, hepatitis and drug use had compromised his veins to the point that lethal injection would be unconstitutionally painful or impossible. The state disputed that.

However, Alabama halted the lethal injection after the execution team had trouble connecting the intravenous line. The announcement came about 2 ½ hours after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the execution to proceed.

A doctor hired by Hamm’s attorney wrote in a court filing that Hamm had at least 11 puncture wounds. The doctor said that Hamm said someone from the state announced that the execution was over after he began bleeding heavily from the groin.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

7 Things: Democrats put illegals first, Birmingham votes for new stadium, Former Justice Stevens says to repeal the 2nd Amendment, and more …

1. Democrats put illegal immigrants first again, raise concerns over a census question

— The Trump administration will be asking people their citizenship status in the next census, Democrats feel this will cost them Congressional seats.

— The fear or feature of the question, depending on who you ask, is that illegal immigrants will not fill out the surveys out of fear of the the government.

2. Birmingham goes big, finally seeks a major football stadium, will cost $90 million dollars

— The city council voted 6 to 3 to spend $90 million over 30 years to create a facility for UAB football games and hopefully other events.

— The Alabama Legislature paved the way last week by passing a bill that would raise car rental taxes to help pay for the venue.

3. Let’s be real, Democrats want to take guns away from all gun owners

338
Keep reading 338 WORDS

— Former Supreme Court Justice lets the mask slip, admits that Democrats want to repeal the 2nd Amendment and polling backs that up.

— In response to all of this talk, the National Rifle Association is reporting increased donations.

4. Republican Rex Reynolds narrowly defeats Democrat Terry Jones to take late Jim Patterson’s seat in Madison County

— Reynold’s defeat of Jones was far closer than many expected, but turnout was low due to the nature of special elections, non-existent media coverage, and spring break being in place for much of the District.

— Reynolds was sworn in yesterday evening, but will not be able to cast votes in this legislative session, which could end today, until the results are certified, according to Secretary of State John Merrill.

5. President Donald Trump has a new plan to build a border wall, but he probably can’t

— Reportedly, Trump wants to pay for the border wall by diverting funds allocated to the military in the latest budget or increasing the fees to enter the country.

— The last budget did not allocate any funds for the new wall, they have only been appropriated to fix current fencing or build new fencing

6. A murderer will not be put to death again because Alabama botched his execution

— Convicted murderer Doyle Hamm will escape his final punishment after an agreement has been reached between the state and his attorney.

— After years of challenges to his death sentence, his execution did not go as planned, and ended with him allegedly sitting in a puddle of blood.

7. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle picks up the endorsement of  former Auburn coach Tommy Tubberville

— In one of the first endorsements of the Governor’s race Tubberville told WANI, “You know, I’ve looked at this race, and I think we need something different for Montgomery. I think we need something different for the state of Alabama. I think Tommy Battle is a very, very good candidate for this state.”

— Tubberville initially flirted with the idea of running for Governor but nothing ever came of it.

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama QB Tagovailoa back throwing in practice after injury

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back throwing in practice.

Tagovailoa made some throws and handoffs Tuesday after injuring a finger on his left, throwing hand in the Crimson Tide’s first spring practice.

101
Keep reading 101 WORDS

Coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa “has made a very nice recovery” over the past week. He said the freshman from Hawaii did have a broken bone but was able to grip the ball and “could throw a little bit.”

Tagovailoa is expected to compete with two-year starter Jalen Hurts for the starting job heading into next season.

The former five-star recruit came off the bench to lead the Tide to a comeback win in the national championship game against Georgia in January.

Saban says Tagovailoa has “a really good, positive attitude about it, and we feel good about where he’s heading.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less