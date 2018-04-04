Newest Stories

Auburn’s Mustapha Heron to enter draft, plans to hire agent 2 mins ago / News
Kay Ivey outraises opponents in gubernatorial race 1 hour ago / News
Does archeology prove the Bible is true? 1 hour ago / Opinion
What do people do when politicians tax their favorite foods and drinks? 2 hours ago / Opinion
Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King anniversary 2 hours ago / News
Don’t be fooled by the anti-Sinclair Media movement’s hidden agenda 3 hours ago / Opinion
1 person injured after damaging thunderstorms in Alabama 3 hours ago / News
Search for missing boy in seventh day in Georgia 4 hours ago / News
Big business, trial lawyers square off in Alabama chief justice GOP primary 5 hours ago / News
Thanks to tax cut, Great Southern Wood enhances employee health, vacation, and education benefits package 5 hours ago / News Release
Mural of Trump with gun, bloody school children painted over in Alabama city 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Mueller’s first sentencing, Battle hits Ivey over debates, Nick Saban is worth every penny, and more … 6 hours ago / Opinion
Orange Beach bans short-term rentals in neighborhoods 6 hours ago / News
White nationalist to speak on University of Alabama campus 7 hours ago / News
Rep. Jack Williams says he has done ‘nothing wrong’ 7 hours ago / News
Purveyor Huntsville provides great food and more 8 hours ago / News
Industry growth spurt drives opportunities for Alabama auto workers 14 hours ago / News
Alabama board set to hire new school superintendent in April 21 hours ago / News
Former teacher sentenced to prison for producing child porn 22 hours ago / News
The nine-year-old girl competing on a HIGH SCHOOL boys varsity golf team 23 hours ago / Feature
2 hours ago

What do people do when politicians tax their favorite foods and drinks?

Soda will cost you more in Philadelphia, Seattle, Boulder, Colorado, and a bunch of California cities because politicians in those places voted to tax it.

The social engineers claim soda taxes will “reduce obesity,” “lower diabetes rates,” “reduce medical costs,” etc. But the politicians’ main goal is to bring in money.

Philadelphia city council members applauded wildly when their tax passed.

But store owner Melvin Robinson says, “It’s a bad tax.” Robinson, who runs Bruno’s Pizza, says the soda tax punishes his business.

His customers quickly agreed. One I interviewed for my new YouTube/Facebook/Twitter video angrily said, “Who should pay $3 for a drink that they used to get for 99 cents?”

Now, instead of buying soda at Bruno’s, she buys from a store in the next town. That’s easy to do because Bruno’s is located right on an outer edge of Philadelphia. Customers just cross the street to save money.

Do the politicians ever think about that?
“(The tax) is for what we feel is a good reason,” Philadelphia City Councilman William Greenlee told me.

I thought he would talk about saving people from obesity. That would still be obnoxious and intrusive, but Greenlee gave another, simpler reason.

“We need the money. Nothing else that we could come up with could raise that kind of funding.”

But the tax hasn’t brought in as much money as they expected. Soda sales are down by more than 50 percent. That happens when people can escape taxes by crossing a street.

Or by buying other, even less healthy things. Taxes often have unintended side effects. Although soda sales are down in Philadelphia, liquor sales are up.

That surprised Greenlee. “I don’t know about that,” he laughed, “’cause we have a liquor tax, too!”

Another problem: soda taxes are regressive. They hurt poor people most. Even Bernie Sanders campaigned against Philly’s soda tax, shouting, “You don’t have to fund child care on the backs of the poorest people in this city!”

“I didn’t know Bernie opposed it!” Greenlee replied. “But remember, we’re raising enough money to put 2,700 kids in pre-K.”

That was the city’s justification for the new tax. Activists said thousands of kids would attend “high quality” preschool.

I doubt that the schools are “high quality.” Government work rarely is. It is expensive, certainly — Philly spends more than $6,000 per child; Catholic schools charge less than $5,000.

Greenlee laughed at that, too, replying, “Priests and nuns don’t work for that much money.”

Politicians love taxes on unhealthy things, and so do the media. Both applauded when Denmark taxed fatty food a few years ago.

“Today Show” host Matt Lauer was thrilled. “Buy food that has a certain level of fat, they charge you extra! Do we like that?” His panel did. They clapped gleefully.

But Danes behaved a lot like Melvin Robinson’s customers do. They crossed a border to avoid paying more. Denmark quickly repealed its fat tax.

But Philadelphia isn’t repealing its taxes. People there already pay 44 different ones, including a nearly 4 percent city income tax.

I said to Greenlee, “How can the city government not have enough money? They should be rolling in it!”

“But there’s a lot to do!” he replied.

Politicians do love spending other people’s money. Philadelphia gave $4 million of its new soda tax funds to the Office of Arts and Culture. That bureaucracy spent the money on things like “hip-hop dance…to teach youth empowerment and social issues.”

“Like we need that!” shouted Robinson, sarcastically. “People are trying to live!”

Then he added, politicians should “stop stealing.”

I don’t think they’re stealing, but city council members make $121,000 a year, three times Philadelphia’s median income. The mayor makes $218,000. That’s not unique to Philadelphia. Politicians routinely make much more than people they allegedly serve.

“Citizens should make more money,” Greenlee said.

They should.

Of course, they’d make more if politicians didn’t tax them to death.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can’t! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.” 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

print

2 mins ago

Auburn’s Mustapha Heron to enter draft, plans to hire agent

Auburn guard Mustapha Heron says he will enter the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.

The sophomore said Wednesday that he hasn’t yet secured an agent but intends to. If he doesn’t sign with an agent, Heron has until May 30 to return to school.

83
Keep reading 83 WORDS

Heron led Auburn in scoring each of the past two seasons and averaged 16.4 points per game as a sophomore.

He was the first five-star signee in program history and the fifth Auburn player to score 1,000 points through two seasons.

Heron was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference by The Associated Press as a sophomore. He was Auburn’s first freshman All-SEC performer since DeWayne Reed in 2008-09.

Heron helped lead Auburn to a share of its first SEC regular-season title since 1999 last season.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
1 hour ago

Kay Ivey outraises opponents in gubernatorial race

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appears to be benefiting from the power of incumbency in fundraising in her quest to win election to the governor’s office for the first time.

Campaign finance reports filed Tuesday show that Ivey has raised nearly $3.2 million. That’s over $1 million more than any other candidate in the June Republican primary.

74
Keep reading 74 WORDS

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle raised a total of $1.8 million. He is followed by state Sen. Bill Hightower with $860,847 and preacher Scott Dawson has raised $731,782.

Ivey became governor last year after Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. She faces a number of challengers.

On the Democratic side, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has a slight fundraising edge over former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb.

Maddox has raised a total of $554,857. Cobb has raised $517,380.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

 

Show less
1 hour ago

Does archeology prove the Bible is true?


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

NEW ARCHEOLOGICAL DIG LENDS CREDENCE TO ISAIAH AND HEZEKIAH

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, I’d like to take you to a story by Eric Metaxas. About two years ago, archeologists digging at the foot of the southern part of the wall that surrounds Jerusalem’s Old City found an ancient refuse dump dating back to the 8th century before Christ. At this dump, they found 33 imprints or seals. One of these bore the inscription belonging to Hezekiah, the son of Ahaz, king of Judah.

Among the other clay seals was one inscribed with the name “Yesha’yah,” in English, that name is rendered “As Isaiah.” The obvious question, Harry, did this seal belong to Isaiah?

DR. REEDER: Well, let me say this: His name was certainly on the seal. By the way, I’ve been there. I take people every other year on a tour called “Learning the Bible in the Land of the Bible” and, if any of our listeners are interested and, God willing, if we’re able to go two years from now, we’d love to have you.

DOUBT HAS BEEN PLANTED BY HISTORIANS BUT IS NOW BEING CORRECTED

We actually visit the very place where this archeological dig found these “seals” from hundreds of years before the life of Christ. If our listeners would like to go read in 1 Chronicles and 2 Chronicles — particularly, 2 Chronicles — they will find five revivals and one of them, of course, was in the life and ministry of Hezekiah, which all of the historians said was a fabricated king who never existed.

1287
Keep reading 1287 WORDS


They even questioned the existence of King David so they said this Hezekiah didn’t exist and, certainly, this “prophet” with this extensive book in the Old Testament that is so focused prophetically on the coming of the Messiah and Christ, that’s all a post-Babylonian captivity mythological creation of Isaiah in order to write the things that the people returned from Babylon and wanted to write about a coming liberator called the “Messiah.”

Well, the reality is there was an Isaiah, there was a Hezekiah and, if the Bible affirms it, then it’s just a matter of time until history confirms it. And now we have this discipline that began in the 19th century called archeology and it increasingly and continually keeps affirming what we already know — that the Bible is telling us the truth.

And so, here’s a seal that they found that affirms the historicity of Hezekiah as a king. The prophet Isaiah ministered in the midst of a number of regimes of various kings, but notably in the life and ministry of King Hezekiah as the Lord delivered him from death and put him in place to serve Him and gave him these productive years of revival in the life of Israel as a bottom-up revival from a top-down leadership exemplary commitment that Hezekiah had to prayer, fasting, and the proclamation of the Word through prophets like Isaiah.

NEW DISCOVERIES KEEP PROVING BIBLE TRUE

So, again, the Bible affirms what we already know, which is that the Word of God is true. Every time I go to Israel, I’m constantly pointing this out: A prominent figure at Easter, Tom, is Pontius Pilate and yet historians tell us there is no Pontius Pilate and he didn’t really exist because they didn’t have enough extra-Biblical evidence beyond one or two mentionings of someone that might have been Pontius Pilate as governor of Judea appointed by Roman rule.

Well, the fact is they all of a sudden found the stone at Caesarea by the Sea which is the headquarters of the governor. The governor of Israel at the time of Jesus was not in Jerusalem — he was at Caesarea by the Sea — but he used the old Hasmonean Palace as his point of headquarters in Jerusalem. His state home was at Caesarea by the Sea so he had access out of that port back to Rome.

Guess what? They uncovered not only a stone that affirmed Pontius Pilate in the first century, but also uncovered the palace that was built by Herod whereby his protégé would later come, Herod Agrippa, and where not only Pontius Pilate resided but other governors after him would reside such as Felix and Festus who appear in the life and ministry of the apostle Paul who came to that same palace and spoke to kings even as God in His conversion told him that he would speak to Jews, Gentiles, and kings and those in authority.

And so, again, we find the affirmation of archeology and it’s constantly all around us whenever you go to a place and you patiently do the digging. The Bible only mentions one time in Jesus’ life and ministry — now, I actually think He did it a number of times — where He left the east coast of the Sea of Galilee and went to the west coast of the Sea of Galilee and landed at a place called Magdala and, of course, that’s where Mary Magdalene was converted.

There is a stone wharf that dates to the time of Jesus. Just footsteps away is a synagogue that dates to the time of Jesus so you are in a synagogue where, undoubtedly, Jesus taught and you are actually standing on a 50-foot wharf where, undoubtedly, Jesus when he got out of the boat that came from Bethsaida over to Magdala and probably at other times as well, actually walked on that.

Now, we don’t get excited about that because, all of a sudden, that’s more holy because Jesus walked there — no, we get excited about it because it keeps affirming to us the reality that the Bible does not contain a theoretical religion, philosophical derivation, but it contains a revelation of truth from God that God has actually come into time, space, history and reality and accomplished what He alone could do and that is save sinners through His Son. And the verification of the historicity, — not only scriptural veracity, but the historicity of Christianity — this veracity factor is of great encouragement.

PROOF DOESN’T MAKE FAITH, BUT IT CAN AFFIRM IT

Now, I believe the Bible because the Bible tells me it’s the Word of God. I don’t believe the Bible because they found a seal with Isaiah’s name on it — I just love that the Bible keeps being affirmed in its claims of a historical reality by historical discoveries. I love Bible history and, to some degree world history, but I really love American history and, when I take people to historical sites, I tell them, “One of the reasons I like to take you here is, as I tell you what happens, you’re standing where it happened and it’s amazing how you can get insight when you’re on-site.”

It’s amazing, when you get to Israel, I take the short little trip from Nazareth to Seborah and you get there to this place where the Roman stimulus package rebuilt and you realize over there in Nazareth was a couple hundred people living of which one was a techni — that is, a technician, that is, a carpenter, that is, a stonemason — who had some boys. How many times did they walk from Nazareth, the 45-minute walk, and then did their work on that Roman reclamation of that Greek city and its amphitheater? How many times did Jesus hear the word “hippocretus,” meaning a hypocrite, meaning an actor, that he would use later?

HISTORICAL SITE CAN STRENGTHEN FAITH ROOTED IN BIBLE

I love to get insight while you’re on-site, but the greatest insight is what the Bible says. It is not discovered by observation, but it is discovered by divine revelation but the observation bears it out. I’m a sinner and I can’t change myself — I can’t change myself any more than a leopard can change his spots — but there is a Savior whom God has sent. God has diagnosed my problem — “You’re a sinner and you’re under my judgement” — and God has provided a solution — “I’ve sent my Son who took My judgement and, if you come to Him and repent of your sins and receive Him, you can have the gift of eternal life.

And now we can not only walk where history was made and the Word of God affirmed — your walk can affirm to the world that Jesus saves sinners — forgives them, changes them and then uses us. Oh, my goodness, He even takes conspirators to murderers and those engaged in manslaughter and religious terrorists — like Moses, like David, like Paul — even can take a traitor like Peter.

He can take someone who is ready to flee in fear even though they’ve known the power of God like Elijah, the one whose name was discovered on the seal, and use him to thwart the priests of Baal and to proclaim the Good News that God will send His Son born of a virgin through whom sinners will be saved throughout all the nations.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

Show less
2 hours ago

Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King anniversary

Hundreds of people gathered at a union headquarters Wednesday morning hours before a march marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee.

Workers at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees office chanted, banged drums and held signs saying “I Am” — one of the slogans for events surrounding the anniversary of King’s death. One man hauled a cart full of commemorative T-shirts he was selling for $10.

Andre Gipson, the local president for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, says about 400 members from other cities are in Memphis for the march. He says the march promised to be a “very special” event for workers.

People were bundled up on a chilly yet sunny morning.

263
Keep reading 263 WORDS

The commemorations stretch from his hometown of Atlanta to Memphis, where he died, and points beyond. Among the first events was a march led by the same sanitation workers union whose low pay King had come to protest when he was shot. Another event kicked off about the same time in Atlanta, where King’s daughter the Rev. Bernice A. King is moderating an awards ceremony in his honor.

The Memphis events are scheduled to feature King’s contemporaries, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, along with celebrities such as the rapper Common. In the evening, the Atlanta events culminate with a bell-ringing and wreath-laying at his crypt to mark the moment when he was gunned down on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. He was 39.

Wednesday’s events followed a rousing celebration the night before of King’s “I’ve Been To the Mountaintop” speech at Memphis’ Mason Temple Church of God in Christ. He delivered this speech the night before he was assassinated.
Inside the church, Bernice King called her older brother, Martin Luther King III, to join her in the pulpit, and she discussed the difficulty of publicly mourning their father — a man hated during his lifetime, now beloved around the world.

“It’s important to see two of the children who lost their daddy 50 years ago to an assassin’s bullet,” said Bernice King, now 55. “But we kept going. Keep all of us in prayer as we continue the grieving process for a parent that we’ve had yet to bury.”
____
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
3 hours ago

Don’t be fooled by the anti-Sinclair Media movement’s hidden agenda

If you have not watched cable news in the last few days, consider yourself lucky.

If you have, you have probably seen a video compilation of Sinclair Media anchors all reading from the same script, denouncing “biased and false news” on social media. Deadspin—the sports blog to which many of Gawker’s potty-mouthed lefty reporters fled following the infamously crippling Hulk Hogan lawsuit—created the video by combining a series of clips from Sinclair newscasts. Deadspin’s compilation has been making the rounds on social media and television.

659
Keep reading 659 WORDS

Apparently, as shown by the Deadspin compilation, news anchors company-wide were instructed to read that script, which was nothing more than a sort of harmless pledge that was some variation of the follows:

ANCHOR 1: Our greatest responsibility it is to serve our communities in [insert name of community here].

ANCHOR 2: We are extremely proud of the quality of the balanced journalism [insert station name here] produces. But we are concerned about the troubling trend of irresponsible one-sided news stories plaguing our country.

ANCHOR 1: The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media. More alarming, some media outlets publish these fake news stories without checking facts first. Unfortunately, some in the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think. This is extremely dangerous to our democracy.

ANCHOR 2: [Insert station name here], it’s our responsibility to report and pursue the truth. We understand truth is neither politically left or right. Our commitment to factual reporting is the foundation of our credibility now more than ever.

ANCHOR 1: But we are human, and sometimes our reporting might fall short. If you believe our coverage is unfair, please reach out through [insert station name here]’s website, [insert station’s website address here] by clicking on content concerns.

ANCHOR 2: We value your comments. We will respond back. We work very hard to seek the truth and strive to be fair, balanced and factual.

ANCHOR 1: We consider it our honor and privilege to responsibly deliver the news every day. Thank you for watching.

ANCHOR 2: And we appreciate your feedback.

The pledge was aired on two stations with coverage in Alabama, Mobile/Pensacola ABC affiliate WEAR 3 and Birmingham’s ABC 33/40.

At worst, Sinclair Media is guilty of micromanaging their properties. However, if you have seen people decrying it on cable news and social media (with some even calling for a boycott of Sinclair), you would think this message was a sinister right-wing media plot to overthrow American democracy.

And do not fool yourself. The hysteric, left-wing coverage is no accident.

The establishment media is less concerned about the impropriety of identical scripts in multiple media markets than it is about blocking Sinclair Media’s effort to expand its foothold in their world.

Sinclair Media is looking to expand, by acquiring Tribune Media Company for $3.8 million. The merger would grant Sinclair coverage to 70 percent of American households. That creates two problems for the self-appointed media watchdogs in the media:

First, Sinclair is right-of-center, and it poses a threat to the liberal orthodoxy that dominates the mainstream media. Aside from receiving praise from President Donald Trump, often a target of the media, the left-wing storefront Media Matters has focused on telling the public why such a merger must not be allowed.

Second, as those in the media opposing the merger see it, Sinclair Media will now have a competitive advantage vying for advertisers’ dollars, including the size and national presence to go head-to-head with Internet giants Google and Facebook. Obtaining that ability was sure to create headwinds for Sinclair Media.

But now with the trumped-up Deadspin video, Sinclair Media’s opponents hope to sow the seeds of doubt and hostility in the public so that a movement is inspired to stop the merger.

Here’s the Alabama connection – for years, Sinclair has given James Spann, a meteorologist who does not accept the liberal conventions on anthropogenic global warming, employment. Many other media outlets would have shunned Spann. Despite this non-conformity, Spann is one of the most universally liked figures in the state.

Perhaps it is the fear of the James Spanns that has Sinclair’s detractors worried.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less