38 mins ago

Much of what Trump and his followers say is economically absurd

Maybe Donald Trump is such a powerful communicator and pot-stirrer that other countries, embarrassed by their own trade barriers, will eliminate them.

Then I will thank the president for the wonderful thing he did. Genuine free trade will be a recipe for wonderful economic growth.

But I fear the opposite: a trade war and stagnation — because much of what Trump and his followers say is economically absurd.

“(If) you don’t have steel, you don’t have a country!” announced the president.

Lots of things are essential to America — and international trade is the best way to make sure we have them. When a storm blocks roads in the Midwest, we get supplies from Canada, Mexico, even China. Why add roadblocks?

Steel is important, but “the choice isn’t between producing 100 percent of our steel (and having a country) or producing no steel (and presumably losing our country),” writes Veronique De Rugy of the Mercatus Center.

Today, most steel we use is made in America. Imports come from friendly places like Canada and Europe. Just 3 percent come from China.

Still, insists the president, “Nearly two-thirds of American raw steel companies have gone out of business!”

There’s been consolidation. But so what? For 30 years, American steel production has stayed about the same. Profits rose from $714 million in 2016 to $2.8 billion last year. And the industry added nearly 8,000 jobs.

Trump says, “Our factories were left to rot and to rust all over the place. Thriving communities turned into ghost towns. You guys know that, right?”

No. Few American communities became ghost towns. More boomed because of cheap imports.

It’s sad when a steelworker loses work, but for every steelworker, 40 Americans work in industries that use steel. They, and we, benefit from lower prices.

Trump touts the handful of companies benefiting from his tariffs: “Century Aluminum in Kentucky — Century is a great company — will be investing over $100 million.”

Great. But now we’ll get a feeding frenzy of businesses competing to catch Trump’s ear. Century Aluminum got his attention. Your company better pay lobbyists. Countries, too.

After speaking to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, Trump tweeted: “We don’t have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!”

Economies thrive when there are clear rules that everyone understands. Now we’ve got “The Art of the Deal,” one company and country at a time.

I understand that Trump the developer liked to make special deals, but when presidents do that, it’s crony capitalism — crapitalism. You get the deal if you know the right people. That’s what kept most of Africa and South America poor.

But Trump thinks trade itself makes us poorer: “We lose … on trade. Every year $800 billion.”

Actually, last year’s trade deficit with China was $375 billion. But even if it were $800 billion, who cares? All a trade deficit shows is that a country sells us more than we sell them. We get the better of that deal. They get excess dollar bills, but we get stuff.

Real problems are imbalances like next year’s $1 trillion federal government budget deficit. That will bankrupt us. Trade deficits are trivial. You run one with your supermarket. Do you worry because you bought more from them than they buy from you? No. The free market sorts it out.

Trump makes commerce sound mysterious: “The action that I’m taking today follows a nine-month investigation by the Department of Commerce, Secretary Ross.”

But Wilber Ross is a hustler who phoned Forbes Magazine to lie about how much money he has. Now he goes on TV and claims, “3 cents worth of tin plate steel in this can. So if it goes up 25 percent, that’s a tiny fraction of one penny. Not a noticeable thing.”

Not to him maybe, but Americans buy 2 billion cans of soup.

Political figures like Ross — and Trump — shouldn’t decide what we’re allowed to buy. If they understood markets, they’d know enough to stay out of the way.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can’t! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.” For other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.

(Image: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

(JFS Productions, Copyright 2018)

8 mins ago

Alabama Police: Estranged wife shoots man, pistol-whips woman

Authorities say an Alabama woman forced her way into her estranged husband’s home, shot him and pistol-whipped a woman who was present.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says Lee Ann Matanane shot the 59-year-old man in the chest on Saturday.

AL.com reports court records show the unidentified man has thrice been arrested on domestic-violence harassment and reckless endangerment charges involving Matanane.

73
Gentry says the two victims wrested the gun from Matanane. She was arrested at the scene. Charges include two counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault.

The couple separated one year ago. They were previously under a court order prohibiting contact, but mediated a settlement last month that has yet to be finalized.

It’s unclear whether Matanane has a lawyer.

(Image: Cullman County Sheriff’s Department)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

53 mins ago

VIDEO: Alabama lawmaker explains his bill to arm teachers on national talk show

Alabama State Rep. Will Ainsworth, a Republican lawmaker from Guntersville, recently appeared on the Jesse Lee Peterson Show to promote his legislation to allow trained teachers to carry firearms on school grounds.

Watch the video here:

(Image: State Rep. Will Ainsworth on the Jesse Lee Peterson Show – J.L. Peterson/Youtube)

1

1 hour ago

Alabama House votes to reinstate school security task force

After fatal shootings in Florida and Birmingham schools, the Alabama House of Representatives voted Tuesday to reinstate a school safety task force.

Rep. Terri Collins, a Republican who chaired the original task force in 2016, introduced the initiative to create an annual force with law enforcement, educators, law enforcement and mental health professionals.

Democratic lawmakers questioned whether the recommendations from 2016, which included opening up communication between key departments and creating school security plans, made any difference. Collins said she had followed up to ensure they were implemented.

195
But Democrats said a task force isn’t strong enough action on gun control and mental health. Rep. Juandalynn Givan, who introduced a bill to raise the age to purchase assault rifles, said “we already know what the issues are.”

“It was the gun that killed and it was in the hands of an individual where it shouldn’t have been,” Givan said. She urged lawmakers to take concrete action and approve already proposed legislation.

Multiple bills have been introduced to regulate guns or increase school safety since the Feb. 14 Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17. If bills don’t clear committees this week, they face little prospect of passage before the session finishes at the end of March.

Some lawmakers expressed frustration at the lack of change.

“Is owning a gun worth the life of our kids? I thought when my kids started driving, I would be afraid, but I’m more afraid of my kids going to school than driving a car. That’s really sad,” said Rep. Ralph Howard, a Democrat. “I thought maybe we would have a bill and something concrete and tell the kids in our district that this is what we worked on.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Tillerson is out, arming teachers bill gets hearing, students plan walkout today, and more …

1. President Donald Trump cans Rex Tillerson, promotes CIA Director Mike Pompeo to Secretary of State

— After multiple public disagreements Tillerson’s tenure as Secretary of State comes to an end with a quivering press conference where his voice cracked and he

— The biggest sticking points for Trump and Tillerson seems to be the Iran nuclear deal, North Korea, and an embarrassing debate about whether Tillerson called the President a “moron”.

2. Rep. Will Ainsworth’s bill allowing teachers to carry will get a public hearing, unlikely it sees a vote

— Even as superintendents and teachers appear to be against anything that would allow teachers to protect themselves and students, a public hearing will happen today.

— For most people watching this legislation it appears to be heading nowhere, but will be used as a campaign issue because Republicans support the idea.

374
3. Student protests are planned in Alabama and all over the country today, most schools support but some will punish 

— Over 1,000 walkouts are planned across the country, including Alabama, to protest gun violence.

— Like many schools, Challenger Middle in Huntsville will lead a student assembly that will hold a “Walk Up not a Walk Out” Assembly to keep the kids in the schools.

4. PA-18 results are not in, choose your own adventure

— If you are a Democrat: The Democrat won regardless of outcome, this is a huge win, and it means Democrats will be seizing the House and possibly the Senate, and Trump is going to get impeached.

— If you are a Republican: The Republican might have lost a seat that is going away in the midterms, the Democrat was not that liberal, the GOP candidate was a bad candidate, and this means nothing about President Trump or the midterms. 5. Alabama House approves money for prisons and a pay raise for state employees

— After years of talks of the prison system needing more money, Alabama legislators approved $80 million dollars ($30 million this year/$56 million next year) for renovations and improvements.

— For the first time in 10 years, state employees will receive a 3 percent cost of living increase.

6. Etowah County’s Sheriff bought a $740k beach house with money meant to feed inmates

— In a move that is completely legal, and that will infuriate many, Sheriff Entrekin has used his “food provision” surplus over three years to purchase the home.

— The Sheriff knows the law is on his side, his office told AL.com “Regardless of one’s opinion of this statute, until the legislature acts otherwise, the Sheriff must follow the current law”.,

7. A Washington Post “analysis” finds white women do what their husbands say, but it does not at all

— The media’s constant need to clean up Hillary Clinton’s sad messes continues whether she is campaigning or not, they assure you her comments about white women were totally smart and accurate, not sad an embarrassing.

— The Washington Post had to mangle Clinton’s clear comments about white women being pressured by the men in their lives in to an incomprehensible mess about women voting in their spouses best interests.

2 hours ago

Alabama House approves $85 million for prison improvements

Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday approved an $85 million increase for the state’s prison system as they try to comply with a federal court order to improve mental health care for inmates.

The House of Representatives approved $30 million for the Department of Corrections before September and a $55 million boost in next year’s general fund budget.

Nearly $5 million will go toward purchasing a private prison in Perry County.

335
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled last year that mental health care in Alabama’s prisons was so “horrendously inadequate” that it violates the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The prison system is attempting to boost staffing levels and improve mental health services in the wake of the directive from Thompson to improve conditions.

“We knew that the solution, whatever was agreed upon, was money, and lots of it,” said Rep. Steve Clouse, the Republican chairman of the Ways and Means General Fund committee. “Those are going to be recurring costs so next year we’ve got to face that again.”

Clouse said the Alabama Department of Corrections will decide how to use the funds.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which is representing inmates in the class-action lawsuit against the state, declined to comment on the budget vote.

The budget bill now returns to the Alabama Senate where senators will decide whether to go along with House changes. Clouse said the budget might not go to committee conference in the Senate, as it usually does, because of agreement between both legislative bodies.

The budget also adds $1 million for the Department of Youth Services to create alternative treatment programs for troubled youth and $400,000 for juvenile probation officers.

Sen. Cam Ward, a Republican who is sponsoring a bill to reform juvenile justice, said he was grateful to the House for increasing funds, which was a key recommendation of the Juvenile Justice Task Force in December.

The general fund budget approved a 3 percent cost-of-living pay raise for state employees, the first in nine years, and a one-time bonus for retirees. It also included increases to address mental health and the opioid crisis.

The vote on the general fund budget was 98-1. The only dissenter was Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, a Republican from Franklin County, who criticized that more funds should go to forensic investigations.

The budget passed in 15 minutes. Clouse said it was the fastest passage in the memory of the House clerk, who’s worked in the legislature for 30 years.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

 

