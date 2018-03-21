Newest Stories

Paris Climate agreement ‘somewhere between a farce and a fraud’ says Manhattan Institute senior fellow

President Trump’s pick to be the new secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is not a fan of the Paris climate agreement, the treaty that claims it will slow global warning by reducing the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. Politicians from most of the world’s nations signed the deal, and President Obama said “we may see this as the moment that we finally decided to save our planet.”

That’s dubious.

Trump wisely said he will pull America out of the deal. He called it a “massive redistribution of United States wealth to other countries.”

Unfortunately, Trump often reverses himself.

The climate change lobby has been trying to change Trump’s mind. Al Gore called his stance “reckless and indefensible.” Most of the media agree. So do most of my neighbors in New York.

That’s why it’s good that Pompeo opposes the Paris deal. Such treaties are State Department responsibilities. Pompeo is more likely to hold Trump to his word than his soon-to-be predecessor Rex Tillerson, who liked the agreement.

The Paris accord is a bad deal because even if greenhouse gases really are a huge threat, this treaty wouldn’t do much about them.

I’ll bet Al Gore and most of the media don’t even know what’s in the accord. I didn’t until I researched it for this week’s YouTube video.

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Oren Cass is the rare person who actually read the Paris accord.

Cass tells me it’s “somewhere between a farce and a fraud.” I interviewed him for a video project I am doing with City Journal, a smart policy magazine that often makes the case for smaller government. “You don’t even have to mention greenhouse gases in your commitment if you don’t want to. You send in any piece of paper you want.”

The Paris accord was just political theater, he says. “They stapled it together and held it up and said, ‘This is amazing!'”

The media announced that China and India made major commitments.

In truth, says Cass, “They either pledged to do exactly what they were already going to do anyway, or pledged even less. China, for instance said, ‘we pledge to reach peak emission by about 2030.’ Well, the United States government had already done a study to guess when Chinese emissions would peak, and their guess was about 2030.”

In other words, China simply promised to do what was going to happen anyway.

“China was actually one of the better pledges,” says Cass. “India made no pledge to limit emissions at all. They pledged only to become more efficient. But they proposed to become more efficient less quickly than they were already becoming more efficient. So their pledge was to slow down.”

It’s hard to see how that would help the planet.

“My favorite was Pakistan, whose pledge was to ‘Reach a peak at some point after which to begin reducing emissions,'” says Cass. “You can staple those together, and you can say we now have a global agreement, but what you have is an agreement to do nothing.”

However, Cass says one country did make a serious commitment. “The one country that showed up in Paris with a very costly, ambitious target was the United States. President Obama took all the zero commitments from everybody else but threw in a really expensive one for us.”

Obama pledged to reduce emissions by 26 percent. If that ever happened, it would squash America’s economy.

Nevertheless, when Trump said he was leaving the Paris accord, he was trashed by politicians around the world.

The UK’s Theresa May was “dismayed,” and Obama said, “This administration joins a handful of nations that reject the future.”

Cass counters that if “the future is worthless climate agreements … we should be proud to reject.”

Don’t get me wrong: The Earth has been warming, and humans probably contribute to it.

But the solution isn’t to waste billions by making emissions cuts in America while other countries do nothing.

Trump was right to repudiate this phony treaty. It’s good that Pompeo is around to remind him of that.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can’t! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.” For other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.

(Image: Oren Cass/Twitter & Wikicommons)

(JFS Productions, copyright 2018)

Alabama lawmakers approve execution by nitrogen gas

Alabama lawmakers voted Tuesday to allow the use of nitrogen gas to execute death row inmates, a method that has so far not been used to carry out a death sentence.

The Alabama House of Representatives approved the measure on a 75-23 vote. A spokesman for Gov. Kay Ivey said the governor will review the bill before making a decision whether to sign it into law.

The bill would allow executions by asphyxiating inmates with nitrogen gas if lethal injection drugs are unavailable or lethal injection is ruled unconstitutional. Supporters argued the state needs another method of carrying out death sentences as drug companies become hesitant to supply chemicals for executions and lethal injection faces continued court challenges.

“It would simply put him to sleep. It’s humane. It’s quick, and it’s painless,” Republican Rep. Jim Hill of Moody said during debate.

Opponents of the bill questioned how lawmakers could assert it would be painless since the method hasn’t been tried.

“We had Yellow Mama. Now, we are going to bring back the gas chamber,” Rep. Thomas Jackson, a Democrat from Thomasville, said referencing the nickname for the state’s yellow-painted electric chair.

The Death Penalty Information Center said that no state has carried out an execution by nitrogen gas. Two states — Oklahoma and Mississippi — have voted to authorize execution by nitrogen gas as a backup method of execution, according to center.

Oklahoma announced last week that it will begin using nitrogen for executions, when the state resumes death sentences, because of difficulty obtaining lethal injection drugs.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said then that the execution procedure would likely involve the use of a mask placed over the inmate’s head, but he said the details would have to be worked out.

(Image: Wikicommons)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Rep. Mike Rogers unfairly attacked for what is essentially a lame ‘Dad joke’

In politics, humor is dead if the person trying to be funny is someone you disagree with. Some are now trying to imply Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) is being inappropriate because he made a “dad joke” at a Congressional committee hearing:

Yes, Rogers has an accent, that is THE joke. The person he is talking to was fellow Southerner Brock Long, who also has a Southern drawl, which to another person with a Southern drawl is not an accent. Is it a good joke? Meh. But it surely isn’t an insult.

To prove how dishonest this attack is, in 2015 he made the same joke at an event in the exotic racially-diverse North Dakota:

REP. ROGERS:  I’m going to be the first speaker without an accent this morning.

(Laughter).

When I came here I didn’t know they were going to have foreign language speakers before me, but it’s true.  I was in Minot.  As you all know, my ranking member and buddy is from Tennessee.  I’m from the great state of Alabama. 

Why this matters: In reality, it doesn’t matter. When people take this nitpicky nonsense and try to make an issue out of it, it only hurts them. There are actual racists and bad guys out there, there is no evidence that Rogers is one. There are bad actors, operating in bad faith, hoping some local media schmuck will pick up the story and amplify it:

No one thinks Rogers meant anything negative by what he said. To pretend otherwise shows how phony some people are.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.

Sessions to address black law enforcement group in Alabama

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in his home state of Alabama this week to address a black law enforcement group that is sometimes at odds with the Trump administration.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Birmingham says Sessions will speak to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives on Friday.

The group has been critical of President Donald Trump for his disparaging comments about immigrants from Africa and Haiti. It has also criticized Trump’s move to let police agencies obtain surplus military equipment.

The organization opposed Trump’s pardon of Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY’-oh) and noted Sessions’ past opposition to clemency.

Sessions will speak at a meeting that includes numerous large-city police chiefs and Justice Department officials.

Sessions was a U.S. senator from Alabama before joining the administration.

(Image: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama governor offering reward for info in 2016 homicide

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a 2016 slaying in Dallas County.

WSFA-TV reports on Dec. 16, 2016, 19-year-old Jaequan (JAY-kwan) Simmons was found unconscious in a vehicle, with gunshot wounds. He died shortly after.

Authorities say the shooting remains unsolved, and there are no suspects.

Simmons graduated from Keith High School in 2015 and was a star on the basketball team.

Ivey’s proclamation says only private citizens without familial connections to law enforcement are eligible for the reward.

(Image: Facebook)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Lowndesboro Mayor Rick Pate running for Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

Rick Pate, The Mayor of The Town of Lowndesboro and President of Pate Landscape Co. held a press conference and announcement for his campaign for Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, coinciding with The SLE Rodeo at Garrett Coliseum.

Pate is a Cattleman, a successful businessman and an active in many Agribusiness and Civic Associations. He is endorsed by The Alabama Cattleman’s PAC, The Alabama Farmer’s Federation, The Alabama Forestry Association, The Associated General Contractors of Alabama, and The Alabama Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association.

“I’m running for Ag Commissioner to help the agribusiness community in our state flourish,” Pate said. “I’m a lifelong Republican and I want to use conservative values to protect the largest sector of Alabama’s economy from undo regulations, taxes and fees put on them by career politicians in Montgomery and Washington, D.C.”

Rick is the Vice Chairman of The Lowndes County Republican Party and serves on The ALGOP Executive Committee. He is active in many professional and civic organizations such as Rotary International, The Associated General Contractors, The Alabama Agribusiness Council, The Alabama Nursery and Landscape Association and The Alabama Wildlife Federation. He is a member of The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, and The Business Council of Alabama.

“It is estimated that by 2050 we will have to double food production to meet the needs of the world – it will take visionary leaders who understand that we have to work smarter, not just harder, to achieve these goals,: Pate said. That is the vision that I have for the office of The Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries.”

Rick is a 1978 graduate of Auburn University in the School of Agriculture. He married to the former Julie Dismukes, and they have two sons Richard and James. Richard works in the international division of a large construction firm, and James has been accepted to medical school.

(Image: RickPate.com)

