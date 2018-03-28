Newest Stories

3 hours ago

It will be a fun year because every constitutional statewide office is up for election

Every constitutional statewide office is up for election this year. Just like the governor’s office you can serve two consecutive four-year terms and then you are through.

Kay Ivey would have been term limited as Lt. Governor. She could not have run again for that post even though she ascended to governor last year. Young Boozer has served his two four-year term limit as Treasurer. Young has chosen to not run again for anything. John McMillan has exhausted his eight-years as Agriculture Commissioner. He is running for State Treasurer and is favored to win that post. John Merrill can run for another four-year term as Secretary of State, which is what he is doing. The same is true for State Auditor, Jim Zeigler.

The Attorney General’s office was vacated by Luther Strange when then Governor, Robert Bentley, appointed him to Jeff Sessions’ Senate Seat. With the vacancy in the Attorney General’s office, Bentley plucked an obscure former District Attorney named Steve Marshall to serve the remainder of Luther Strange’s term. Marshall is seeking election to a full term. However, he is not expected to fare well in a very competitive race for this coveted post. Marshall’s only claim to fame is that he was appointed to the post by Robert Bentley and that is not a very good calling card. A Republican is favored 60-to-40 in this Attorney General contest.

Former Attorney General, Troy King, is the favorite to win the GOP Primary and ultimately a four-year term. Name identification is a precious commodity in these secondary statewide offices. King’s name ID surpasses the rest of the field.

Alice Martin could give Troy King a run for his money. She is a veteran well qualified prosecutor who was the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama for the better part of a decade. Being from North Alabama gives her some invaluable name identification in her hometown of Florence, but more importantly in Birmingham.

Chess Bedsole, who is a Birmingham attorney, has roots in Mobile and was an integral part of the Trump campaign, could be a player. He will have to spend a good bit of personal money to get into the mix.

The winner of the GOP Primary will be favored. However, they will probably be met by a well-known Democratic name in November. Joseph Siegelman is running for AG as a Democrat. Young Siegelman, who is only 30, will be favored to win the Democratic nomination over another Birmingham Attorney, Chris Christie.

The office of Lt. Governor is currently vacant. This post does very little except wait for the Governor to die or be removed from office. Therefore, we have not been devastated by the vacancy.

If the Attorney General’s race is dependent upon name identification, the Lt. Governor’s post is doubly reliant on this precious commodity. There are three good people seeking the GOP mantle.

PSC President Twinkle Cavanaugh, Mobile State Senator Rusty Glover, and Sand Mountain State Representative Will Ainsworth.

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh is the prohibitive favorite in this race. She is sitting in the catbird’s seat and could win without a runoff. She has run and been elected several times statewide. She has also been head of the State Republican Party and has built a statewide organization. Her statewide name identification dwarfs her two opponents.

Will Ainsworth is said to have personal money that he is willing to invest. If he does, he could challenge Twinkle. Ainsworth has received the Farm Bureau endorsement, which is a coup.

Anyone who has ever met State Senator Rusty Glover likes him. If he could meet every voter in the state, most would vote for him. However, that would be hard for him to do.

The race for Agriculture Commissioner will be a quiet contest. Veteran State Senator Gerald Dial, who has represented East Alabama well for four decades is the favorite. He is facing Lowndesboro Mayor and lifetime farmer, Rick Pate, who garnered the Farm Bureau endorsement. Tracey Crane is a former FBI agent from Jefferson County. He may benefit from being first on the ballot, which is an advantage in down ballot races where none of the candidates are known.

John Merrill will easily win reelection as Secretary of State. He is probably the best retail politician in the state and maybe the most popular.

Jim Ziegler is running for a second four-year term as State Auditor. He makes it interesting around the Capitol.

It will be a fun year.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reaches at www.steveflowers.us.

48 mins ago

Al Sharpton’s half-brother challenges capital murder charge in Alabama

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother faces a capital murder charge in Alabama, and he’s challenging that charge in court.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow drove 26-year-old Jamie Townes around to look for his stolen car before Townes allegedly shot 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, believing she was the thief. In Alabama, a person aiding or abetting a criminal act is equally liable.

But Glasgow said he’s not responsible for what his passenger did after he drove the man around.

The Dothan Eagle reports that Glasgow repeatedly asked a judge on Tuesday why he could be put to death for “what someone else does.”

Glasgow founded a homeless ministry and has worked to restore voting rights to ex-convicts after serving time for a drug conviction.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Cathy Randall is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

How do you know when you’ve made it? When your employer names a program after you.

That is what happened last year to Cathy Randall, the longtime director of the University of Alabama’s computer-based honors program. It now is called the Catherine J. Randall Research Scholars Program.

Randall isn’t just the director of the program. She was a member of its first class in 1968.

She also is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact.

According to a University of Alabama news release, Randall has guided the computer program to a powerhouse that attracts elite students from around the world. Honors students take courses on complex problem solving, project management and research fundamentals. Students later select research projects and work closely with faculty members.

The Alabama Academy of Honor, which includes 100 outstanding living Alabamians, inducted her and then tapped her to chair the organization. She also has served as national president of the Mortar Board — a national honor society for college seniors — and headed the board of directors at the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame.

Beyond her professional career, she’s participated in relief efforts following deadly tornadoes that ripped through Tuscaloosa in 2011. She has served as director of the American Legion’s Alabama Girls State. She won the Living Legend award in 2007 and Tuscaloosa’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Women of Distinction in 2005.

Perhaps closest to Randall’s heart has been the charitable work she has done at her church, Christ Episcopal. Among those endeavors has been the Lazarus Project, which helps poor people pay utility bills.

“The most important part of who I am is my faith,” she told the Tuscaloosa News in 2012.

The Birmingham native moved to Tuscaloosa to go to school and met her future husband, the late H. Pettus Randall, while he was a law school student.

“I came to Tuscaloosa as a freshman at the university, met Mr. Wonderful and never left,” she said in the Tuscaloosa News article.

Randall served as youth chairwoman for Albert Brewer’s gubernatorial campaign and got her future husband involved. The couple married a year later and went on to have three children.

The university named her one of the top 31 women graduates of the century, an honor she shared with “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee.

“She is one of the most kind, caring people I know,” Lee told the newspaper before her death in a rare interview. “She is one of my dearest friends, and I love her to death.”

Randall told the Tuscaloosa News that it is important to make time for faith and service.

“When we say we don’t need to pray, that’s when we need to pray twice,” she said. “In the same way, when we say we don’t have time for community service, that’s when we need to do more.

Randall will join Gov. Kay Ivey and special guests from across the state for a Birmingham awards event March 29 honoring the 20 Yellowhammer Women of Impact whose powerful contributions advance Alabama. Details and registration may be found here.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

2 hours ago

Sheriff: Alabama high school teacher was drunk in class

Authorities say an Alabama high school teacher was jailed for being drunk in class.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young tells news outlets that 40-year-old Mae Gladys Edwards was arrested Tuesday and charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquors after students at Tanner High School reported she was “acting weird.”

Young said a liquor bottle was found near the family and consumer science teacher’s desk.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk says Edwards has been placed on paid leave pending investigation, and he’ll recommend how the school board should handle the question of her employment.

Edwards was held on $1,000 bond and couldn’t be released until she was sober. She was not listed as an active inmate on Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Alabama lawmakers head to end of legislative session

Alabama lawmakers are heading into what could be the last day of the 2018 legislative session.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said lawmakers will end the session Wednesday “if we get the work done.”

Senators are expected to debate the state’s education budget, tax bills that fund Medicaid and a proposal to exempt economic developers from the state law that governs lobbyists.

Marsh said the Alabama House of Representatives is expected to make another attempt to debate an anti-racial profiling bill. The Legislative Black Caucus has pushed for a House vote after the bill cleared the Senate without a dissenting vote.

The bill would require law enforcement officers to record the race of stopped motorists and the reason for traffic stops.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Special election in North Alabama: Blue wave or spring break?

It may be a bellwether, it may mean nothing.

The opinion about whether any special election means anything is generally based on where you stand politically. State House District 21 in Madison County, Alabama, probably doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. Former Head of Public Safety for the city of Huntsville Rex Reynolds, the Republican, beat Democrat Terry Jones to keep the seat in the blue column.

If you are a Republican, when you look at these results all you see is a win:

Alabama House of Representatives, District 21, Special Election, 2018
Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Republican Green check mark transparent.pngRex Reynolds 52.8% 2,431
Democratic C. Terry Jones 47.1% 2,167
Total Votes 4,602

(Ballotpedia)

But if you are a Democrat, you look at the results and see a significant closing of the gap from 2014:

Alabama House of Representatives District 21, General Election, 2014
Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Republican Green check mark transparent.pngJim Patterson Incumbent 67.3% 9,428
Democratic C. Terry Jones 32.6% 4,558
NA Write-In 0.1% 13
Total Votes 13,999

(Ballotpedia)

Why this matters: This is another race that appears to be closer than it should have been. Democrats feel energized and engaged, buoyed by non-stop negative media coverage of a Republican president and various protest movements (women, students, The Resistance) appearing to take over the country’s attention each month. But there are some caveats that may mean that these results don’t really mean much: There was almost no media coverage of this race, it was a special election with 9,367 fewer voters than the last general election in this district, and both school districts in this State House district are on spring break.

Reynolds will probably never cast a vote before his primary election in June, he can’t do anything until the results are officially certified. So the real messages should be obvious, this special election was a massive waste of resources for the state and the way we deal with legislative victories is massively flawed.

The details:

— Republicans have lost 39 legislative seats across the country since Donald Trump has become president.

— A recent report by the Brennan Center for Justice, indicated that Democrats need to win by 11 points nationally to take back the House, the current Democrat lead on the generic ballot is six points.

— In 2010, the year of the Tea Party, Republicans held a six point lead on Democrats and took back the House after winning 63 seats.

— State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh has predicted Republicans will pick up seats in Alabama.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

