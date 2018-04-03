Newest Stories

Industry growth spurt drives opportunities for Alabama auto workers

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Alabama’s robust auto industry has transformed the state economy over the past two decades, as well as communities scattered from the Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast.

But perhaps nowhere has the industry’s prosperity been more acutely felt than in the lives of the companies’ employees who each year build about 1 million cars, nearly twice as many engines and countless parts for customers that span the globe.

As Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA embarks on plans for its new, $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant in Huntsville, people eyeing one of the 4,000 jobs there can expect a similar path of growth and opportunity as the Alabama auto workers who have made the sector what it is today.

For Tanina Cordule of Huntsville, a career with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama has allowed her to provide a better quality of life for her family.

Now employed in human resources as a team member relations specialist, Cordule has worked her way through several jobs at the Huntsville engine plant, starting with assembling V-8 engines.
“Since my employment with Toyota, I have become more financially stable,” she said. “I’ve been afforded the opportunity to provide top-notch health care benefits for my family, and I’m looking forward to retiring from Toyota someday.”

At the same time, Cordule said, her career has challenged her on many levels.

“I have truly grown as an individual. I’ve also acquired a great deal of knowledge about engines. I can talk engines with my husband!”

As for her future career plans, Cordule says she wants to continue growing and advancing in the area of human resources.

“I am excited to see where this journey will take me,” she said.

PROVIDING OPPORTUNITIES

There are similar stories at the state’s other major automotive plants operated by Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Hyundai, which continue to add new jobs, investments and innovations that broaden opportunities for their workforces.

For instance, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama has significantly increased its team of engineering professionals since starting up operations in Talladega County in 2001.

As the technology of Alabama-made Hondas has advanced, so too has the sophisticated skill sets of the automaker’s local workers.

At Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County, plans are under way to launch electric vehicle production, a $1 billion project that is expected to create 600 jobs at a battery plant and a nearby global logistics center.

The state’s auto workers also get additional training and gain new skills when the plants take on new products, as was the case when Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama brought back the Santa Fe SUV to its Montgomery assembly lines two years ago.

SWELLING WORKFORCE

“Alabama’s automakers have provided enormous opportunities for residents all over the state.”
Alabama’s auto industry employment exceeds 40,000 jobs, a total that has increased 150 percent since 2000. That includes 13,300 positions at the automakers and 27,300 at suppliers, according to data from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.
And the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the average weekly wage for motor vehicle manufacturing in Alabama is $1,288, while the average weekly wage for motor vehicle parts manufacturing in the state is $895.

“Alabama’s automakers have provided enormous opportunities for residents all over the state to receive advanced training and contribute to the latest innovations in a fast-paced global industry,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“And these employees, in turn, have made those investments well worth it. They continually surpass expectations with products that achieve the highest levels in design, quality and performance, which is why you see so many automotive companies locating and expanding here in Alabama.”

‘THIS GREAT TEAM’

Cordule, who previously worked for another manufacturer in Huntsville, said she wanted to join the Toyota workforce because of the company’s stability and the quality of its products.

Last year alone, the Toyota plant turned out nearly 700,000 engines, which powered one-third of the Toyota vehicles built in the U.S. The plant also reached a key milestone – production of its 5 millionth engine – and announced a $106 million investment to install a new 4-cylinder production line for advanced engines. The project will create 50 jobs.

“What impresses me the most about our manufacturing facility is the cleanliness and how everything has its own unique place and purpose,” Cordule said. “I’ve worked in other manufacturing plants in the past and none of them compares to Toyota. The focus on these areas helps ensure the highest quality and safety, which are equally impressive.”

“I feel proud to be a part of this great team.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Alabama board set to hire new school superintendent in April

Alabama’s state school board is set to choose the next state education superintendent on April 20.

A statement released Tuesday by the Department of Education says the board and an executive leadership search firm are currently reviewing candidates.

The search firm will recommend semifinalists to the board on April 13. Board members will select finalists for interviews on April 20, followed by a vote for the next superintendent.

Board members are seeking a replacement for former Superintendent Michael Sentence, who resigned in September 2017. He had a tumultuous year on the job and stepped down before a school board meeting where some members were expected to push to fire him.

Ed Richardson is the current interim state education superintendent.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Former teacher sentenced to prison for producing child porn

An Alabama man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for producing child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 54-year-old Charles Mark McCormack was also given three years of supervised release on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in November.

McCormack said he videotaped a 6-year-old girl urinating in a bathroom in his residence between 1997 and 1998. Law enforcement discovered images of nude and topless females believed to be child porn, and a suitcase containing young girls’ underwear during a search in 2016.

McCormack was a kindergarten teacher at the time of the search.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

The nine-year-old girl competing on a HIGH SCHOOL boys varsity golf team

The big news in golf over the last few weeks has been Tiger Woods’ potential re-ascendency, but it’s nowhere near as interesting as a third-grade Alabama girl competing – and beating – 17-year-old boys in high school varsity golf.

A recent Tuscaloosa News report outlines the story of Anna Beeker, a nine-year-old who competes on the varsity boys golf team at Tuscaloosa Academy.

Beeker is able to compete because Tuscaloosa Academy is part of the Alabama Independent School Association, whose rules allow young athletes to compete at the highest level. She would not be able to compete at a typical public high school involved with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, which does not allow athletes to compete at the varsity level until the seventh grade.

“She knows how to conduct herself on the course, how to stand, but she also knows how to hit the ball, and at her age to be able to hit the ball the way she does is a big advantage,” Scott Taylor, Anna’s coach, told the Tuscaloosa News. “She doesn’t hit like a third-grader, and she is willing to learn and listen.”

One of Beeker’s 17-year-old opponents, Luke Agent, was surprised to hear that his teammate played against a nine-year-old girl.

“I played a third-grader today,” Agent’s teammate told him, according to the Tuscaloosa News story.

“I don’t think they let third-grade girls in the tournament,” Agent responded.

“Well, they did,” his teammate said, “and she almost beat me.”

Alabama’s Wilder says he’s ready to fight Joshua next in UK

Deontay Wilder says he’s ready to fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification bout, and is willing to travel overseas to make it happen.

Wilder called off a scheduled media conference call Tuesday, instead issuing a statement saying he’s open to fighting Joshua next in the United Kingdom.

“Anthony, I am so glad we finally heard from you on Saturday and that you want to fight me as your next opponent and you want the fight to happen in the UK,” Wilder said. “I accept that challenge and I am ready to come to the UK for my next fight. There is nothing on Team Wilder’s side to prevent me from fighting you next.”

The Alabama native said co-managers Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon are available to begin talks to set up the fight immediately, and “the sooner the better.”

Joshua (21-0, 20 knockouts) is a huge draw in the UK. He won a unanimous decision over Joseph Parker on Saturday before 78,000 fans in Cardiff, Wales. He now holds four title belts, while Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is the WBC champion.

Wilder has defended his WBC belt six times, all with stoppages. He’s coming off a 10th-round knockout of previously unbeaten Luis Ortiz on March 3.

The Joshua-Wilder winner would be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

“I will get all five of the belts,” Joshua said after the Parker fight. “It’s not an issue.”

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said afterward the fight needs to happen this year, but called Wilder’s representatives “erratic and unpredictable.”

One potential bone of contention: Joshua doesn’t think the purse should be a 50-50 split because he holds four belts.

But Wilder’s statement struck a polite tone a few days after shouting into his phone on a video posted on Twitter: “Joshua? Joshua? Stop playing, and pick up the phone!”

His message Tuesday: “Thanks Anthony, I can’t wait to meet you in the ring.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

It may be time for Gov. Kay Ivey’s opponents to rent Parker Griffith’s giant inflatable duck

If things stay the way they are right now, there will probably not be a GOP Gubernatorial debate in 2018. In February, Gov. Kay Ivey said she would be open to a debate, but in April it appears that a debate won’t happen. This isn’t new, in 2014, then-Governor Robert Bentley’s Democrat opponent accused Bentley of “ducking debates”. To drive this point home, Griffith brought an inflatable duck with him on the campaign trail. The ridiculousness of this publicity stunt was only topped by the Montgomery Advertiser’s ridiculous story:

Why this matters: This is nothing new, Bentley didn’t want to debate his general election opponent in 2014 because he had no need to. Like Ivey, Bentley was crushing Griffith. Also like Ivey, Bentley knew there was little to gain by boosting the campaigns of her political opponents when she knows they are floundering. This may not be the right thing to do, Alabamians deserve to hear these candidates out, but it is smart politics on the part of the Governor to sit this out.

The details:

— Not debating in 2014 did not hurt Gov. Bentley, he trounced Griffith 63.9 to 36.1 on election day.

— Multiple media outlets, not including Yellowhammer News, have scheduled a debate for April 18th.

— Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson and Alabama Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile, have all agreed to take part in the April 18th event but Gov. Ivey has stated she has an engagement in Mobile that day.

— Internal polling places the Governor at above 50 percent in the GOP primary with her opponents wallowing in the teens and single-digits.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

