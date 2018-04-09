Newest Stories

Alabama’s conservatives must make ending abortion our top priority 3 hours ago / Opinion
University of Alabama attracting more Illinois students 4 hours ago / News
The Hannity-Kimmel feud plays to our vices 4 hours ago / Opinion
From the perspective of a combat veteran, it is time to address the use of lethal force by police 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Funeral set for Alabama civil rights icon F.D. Reese 5 hours ago / News
Note to journalism deans concerned the public is losing trust in the media: That ship has sailed. 5 hours ago / Opinion
Aviation company expanding in Alabama creating 200 new jobs 6 hours ago / News
Birmingham bus service gets $3.6M federal grant 7 hours ago / News
How parents can combat Planned Parenthood’s shocking deviant sex education 7 hours ago / Opinion
Ceremony set at Google site in northeast Alabama 8 hours ago / News
5 must-know facts about the ‘Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act’ 8 hours ago / Analysis
Kay Ivey signs ethics exemption for developers into law 9 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Yellowhammer Multimedia and Mississippi’s Y’all Politics announce strategic partnership 9 hours ago / News
Shelby County farm honored as ‘Farm of Distinction’ in Alabama 10 hours ago / News
Syrian showdown: Trump vs. the Generals 10 hours ago / Opinion
Historic Alabama building to receive $2 million in sale 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: The world responds to Syria, Gov. Ivey may be wise to skip a debate, AG Sessions enacts “zero tolerance” at the border, and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama judge lets Blue Cross Blue Shield antitrust suit move ahead 12 hours ago / News
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl on Israel: If a foreign country threatened to destroy Boston or Auburn within the next 25 years, how should our country react? 12 hours ago / Sports
“Faith Forums” set in Alabama to confront crime, addiction 13 hours ago / News
7 hours ago

How parents can combat Planned Parenthood’s shocking deviant sex education


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

PARENTS STAGE BOYCOTT OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S SEX ED IN SCHOOLS

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, I want to take you to an article out of PJ Media. “Sex education in public schools has gone off the deep end. Gone are the days of the handing out of birth control devices and showing how they’re used.” Harry, the article goes on to say, “These days, your kids are more likely to come away from school with sexual deviant knowledge thanks to Planned Parenthood’s comprehensive sex education program that has somehow made it into public school curriculums. These programs teach dangerous and violent practices. However, on April 23rd, parents around the nation will be pulling their children out of school for the day in protest of these dangerous practices and uniting at various locations to hold press conferences and field media questions.”

DR. REEDER: Right, if the media will cover this. But it is a reality and because of the parental response, that surfaces something we wanted to talk about today. Now, one of the obvious things that we have to at least mention is something that we referred to in a previous program, the fact that here was an entire political party that ran on a platform of defunding Planned Parenthood and it seems as if what they really meant was, “Well, we’re going to give $500 million to a year to them,” but in September they have an opportunity to undo that.

It was asked in that article how did Planned Parenthood get into the local school systems whereby they have moved from their previous practices of handing out contraceptives and demonstrating their use — we weren’t even going to talk about what they used to do and we certainly can’t talk about what they’re now teaching. What they’re now teaching are the practices that you would find in the darkened halls of various brothels of depraved practices and so we certainly aren’t going to talk about that.

SEEK THE LOCAL SOURCE OF THE PROBLEMS

However, why are they able to teach that in the public school system? Well, that’s not a problem with the federal government and the Congress. That’s a problem with your local government. They allow it because of the infiltration of the Progressives and their election on the school boards and then they are the ones who are promoting this. School board elections should not be ignored. You need to run good candidates who have a concept of what education is actually about and a good philosophy of education that’s rooted in an appropriate world and life view that values the dignity of humanity, the sanctity of marriage, the sanctity of sexuality and the sanctity of life.

I would even go further than that, today, Tom. I would talk about when you see the moral freefall of a culture, Tom, you have to assume that the church of Jesus Christ — and, in this case, I’m speaking of the evangelical church — has either lost its voice or lost its influence because it has either gotten off of mission which is evangelism and discipleship or it has gotten off-message and it is not teaching the whole gospel of God with the spearpoint of the gospel of saving grace in Jesus Christ and this is the way our Lord warned that if the salt loses its saltiness, it is of no value — it’s just thrown out and trodden underfoot.

What we need to ask ourselves is not should we be surprised that the world is actually on the trajectory of Romans 1 from atheism to secularism to pagan worship, which then leads to God giving them over to pagan immorality, as Romans 1 describes, of promiscuity and then perversion in the realm of sexual rebellion and anarchy. The question is where is the church of Jesus Christ in this?

FAMILIES CAN TRANSFORM THEIR CULTURE BY SPEAKING UP

And the answer is not for the church to try to transform the culture — the culture transformation takes place with the church’s focus and one of the areas that the church ought to focus in its evangelism and discipleship is in parenting and that is the strength of the family. And, if there were stronger marriages and families being nurtured within the church based upon the gospel, directed and taught by the Word of God and therefore those marriages engage in parenting that’s making a difference and children making a difference.

And then, parents, if they’re in the public school system, speaking to the system when it raises itself up in opposition to these sanctities of life such as marriage, family and sexuality and then also when it invades the realm of parental rights by overriding parental instruction. If believers were functioning the way they ought to, it doesn’t take a lot of salt to affect the entire system or the impact in a school system.

And then, of course, in some cases, parents have said, “No, we’re not going to sacrifice our children to Moloch. We’re not going to let you put the marks of Moloch on our children as you desire to do in this ideologically-driven public school system. We’re going to raise our children and take hold of their education.” And some of them will use private schools, some Christian schools and some are doing home schools and home school co-ops — I meet that all the time.

Tom, could I just maybe conclude our program today by not only applauding these parents who are saying no to this mind-numbing and heart-devastating ideology that Planned Parenthood brings under the guise of sex education.

PRACTICAL TIPS FOR PARENTS

Let me just give you five things quickly, as parents, that you can move ahead in as Christian parents which would have an effect of salt and light within a society and the culture.

— Your number one responsibility as a parent is to evangelize and then disciple your child. Your child comes to you with a promise from God as a believer. “I’ll be a God to you and to your children after you.” Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved, you and your household.” But the promise comes with a means and that means is that you, wrapped in the nurturing ministry of an evangelical faithful church, your number one responsibility is to evangelize your child — that is, to bring your child from being born as a sinner under the judgement of God, yet you have a promise of God working through your parenting and in the family to bring them to a saving knowledge of Christ. And then, upon their confession of Christ, you can kick in the whole dynamic of discipleship so that they learn to love the Lord with all of their heart, soul and mind and their neighbors as themselves.

— The second thing that you need to do is to carry that discipleship out with a full-orbed commitment to the education of that child. And the best roadmap for education is given in the education of Jesus in His childhood. It’s found in Luke 2:52: “And He grew in wisdom, stature, favor with God and favor with man.” In other words, you’re developing their intellectual wisdom that transfers into lifestyle decisions — grow in wisdom. In stature, you are making sure of their physical formation. In favor with God, you’re teaching them the spiritual disciplines of the Word of God: prayer, sacrament, worship, fellowship. “He grew in favor with man,” you’re teaching them Biblical relational and social skills, including the dynamics of marriage and family, church, state and relationships.

— The third thing is that you raise your children to leave you, not cleave to you. You’re not your child’s friend — you are your child’s father or mother and you parent them to cleave to not only Christ, but to a spouse or to cleave to a calling of singleness if that’s what God has given to them.

— You prepare them with a skill for life so that they can engage in work to the glory of God and enjoy the glory of God.

— And then, fifthly, you teach them the Great Commission, their dependence upon the Gospel as the foundation, formation and motivation of life and you then also teach them the Great Commandment — how do you love the Lord your God with all of your heart, soul and mind and how do you love your neighbor as yourself?

As much as we rightly try to speak from a Christian world and life view to the arena of public policy in the public square and how important that is, what we just said is more important than anything else and that is Christian families, Gospel-saturated, embracing a Biblical world and life view where parents are parenting their child. Your friendship with your child will come later.

COMING UP TUESDAY: CULTURAL MARXISM AT WORK IN SOCIETY?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, we are out of time for today. On Tuesday’s edition of Today in Perspective, I want to take you to an article by Michael Walsh, “Cultural Marxist Left Doesn’t Like the Term ‘Cultural Marxism.’”

DR. REEDER: Claiming that it’s a fabrication but the question is, is it a fabrication and, if it is not, what is it, and how does it work and is it at work in our society?

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

print

3 hours ago

Alabama’s conservatives must make ending abortion our top priority

If we conservatives truly believe abortion is what we say it is — the butchering of an unborn person — then ending the practice must be our top priority.

Everything else should pale in comparison to the gruesome image of an unborn baby girl resting peacefully in her mother’s womb before a poisoned needle suddenly pierces and then stops her heart, her limbs snipped off and pulled apart, and finally her broken body being thrown into the garbage.

That’s not just an image. It’s the reality of a practice that occurs daily with the full protection, and funding, of our federal government.

So what does our Republican Congress — including a majority of Alabama’s conservative delegation — do about it?

They just gave $400 million to Planned Parenthood.

But why?

387
Keep reading 387 WORDS

Taxpayer funding for the nation’s top abortion provider was included in that awful $1.3 trillion federal spending package that was recently rushed through Congress.

Some say it was a compromise to fund other priorities and avoid a partial government shutdown. Others say it was a complete betrayal of the promises made by President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress to end funding for Planned Parenthood.

Maybe it was a little of both, but I blame the result on a lack of focus, a blurred sense of proportion between it and other issues, and a general numbing to the decades-long problem of legalized abortion.

Compromise is generally desirable. Our constitution was even designed to force such a thing because the Framers knew it’d be needed to ensure the survivability of a large and diverse republic.

But not all of the time.

Where does one compromise on slavery?

Where does one compromise on women voting?

And where does one compromise on murdering babies?

The answer to these questions has been and will always be crystal clear to those with eyes to see: There can be no compromise.

Yet that’s what our president and our Congress just did, again.

Stalwart conservative Congressmen Mo Brooks of Huntsville and Gary Palmer of Birmingham voted against the massive spending bill. Good for them.

But it was sad to see Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) vote for the thing, along with Republican U.S. Reps. Bradley Byrne of Mobile, Martha Roby of Montgomery, Mike Rodgers of Saks, and Robert Aderholt of Haleyville.

They all had their rationale and justifiable reasons, but again, all pale in comparison to what matters most.

We avoided a government shutdown!

Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

We secured millions in funding for projects in Alabama!

Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

We funded a wee bit of the border wall!

Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

Our lawmakers will face this same issue in a few months. The same people will be clamoring for the same funds. And the same compromises will be suggested.

But will Alabama’s conservative delegation vote the same way?

When signing the bill, the president said, “Never again.”

Let’s hope the Republicans in Congress say the same, or else the voters might.

And the party would deserve it.

@jpepperbryars is the editor of Yellowhammer News and the author of American Warfighter

Show less
4 hours ago

University of Alabama attracting more Illinois students

Alabama colleges are luring more Illinois high school seniors away from in-state universities partly through financial perks.

The Chicago Tribune reports that more than 1,600 Illinois students enrolled at the University of Alabama last fall, up from about 150 students a decade ago.

86
Keep reading 86 WORDS

Students cite financial incentives as one of the main reasons for flocking to Alabama. The university awarded more than 200 full-tuition scholarships to freshmen from Illinois last year.

Illinois’ public universities have increased tuition and fees over the past several years to make up for lost state revenue. State data say costs have increased by up to 56 percent at some public universities since 2008.

Almost 46 percent of Illinois high school graduates left the state in 2016, compared to almost 30 percent in 2002.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
4 hours ago

The Hannity-Kimmel feud plays to our vices

Sean Hannity will respond to Jimmy Kimmel’s sincere (at least, in letter) apology on his show tonight and will either end or prolong a public spat the two have carried on since last week.

Kimmel started it all by joking about First Lady Melania Trump’s accent. Hannity called Kimmel a disgrace and eventually got around to calling him “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” Kimmel suggested that Hannity has a sexual relationship with President Trump. It wasn’t pretty.

But it was what people wanted.

150
Keep reading 150 WORDS

American consumers feast on fighting. That includes consumers broadly, but in this case specifically, news consumers.

It’s because of a desire and demand for proverbial blood that the San Francisco Chronicle, Newsweek, Akron Beacon Journal, The Hill, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Boston Herald, Bangor Daily News, New York Daily News, ET Canada, the Edwardsville Intelligencer, USA Today, and a score of others have been publishing daily updates about the Kimmel-Hannity feud since it began. Every new insult became a headline.

There has been a lot of talk about the state of political discourse in America, its devolution being largely attributed to an increase in name-calling and a decrease in cogent political argumentation.

The Hannity-Kimmel feud is a case study of that reality. It entertains but nonetheless does little to help attain the ends of politics.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Show less
4 hours ago

From the perspective of a combat veteran, it is time to address the use of lethal force by police

As a trained military combat veteran with deployments in both Afghanistan and Iraq, I have sat through more hours of instruction, live fire exercises, and combat drills in my nearly eight years of service than I care to remember. Prior to a deployment it was essential that every soldier in my company understand what a real threat to our safety was as well as the safety of those around. We knew that going into the areas where we were going that it wasn’t enough to train a soldier to kill but to react with an escalation of force, steps that we designed to neutralize a threat as quickly as possible but with the least amount of force needed. Lethal force was only deemed an option when the Four S’s – Show, Shove, Shout, Shoot – had been exhausted and the threat still existed or when the possibility of death was emanant.

564
Keep reading 564 WORDS

The word emanant is the key when discussing the use of force. Since August 9, 2014, when police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Michael Brown on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, we have been inundated with article after article and media report after media report highlighting episodes of police brutality throughout cities and states all across this country. In far too many of these incidents, from my perspective as someone who understands what it is like to have to attempt to process a metric ton of data in mere moments in order to attempt to identify the level of a threat that is presented and the appropriate response to combat that threat, the word emanant has been replaced with the word possibility.

Because of that subtle shift in thinking, too many times we have seen that simply because a suspect drops his hands to his waist or had an unknown object in his hands or pocket the first response by police is to assume the worst and to respond using deadly force. I want to take a second and highlight two of these such incidents that have transpired over the last four months.

The first was a few months ago when a story made its rounds on social media detailing how former Mesa, Arizona, police officer Philip Brailsford was acquitted of 2nd-degree murder by a jury after a police-involved shooting of an unarmed, intoxicated individual in a hotel hallway. I watched the body cam footage released by the judge in the case and saw as officer Brailsford shouted and screamed at a man on his knees begging for his life not to be taken.

Not long after that I came across another article on Twitter detailing how four billboards in Wichita, Kansas, were demanding charges for an the officer-involved shooting of Andrew Finch. This case was much more tragic. Mr. Finch was a victim of what is known as swatting, where in response to a slight (in Mr. Finch’s case an argument over an online game) an individual makes a false call to the local police with the intended purpose of having a SWAT team called to a person’s home. When Mr. Finch noticed the commotion outside of his home and stepped onto the porch to investigate, he was fatally shot by police.

In both incidents, we can see what I believe was a complete overreaction by the police officers involved. As a matter of fact, the more I watch the body camera footage from Arizona I find myself wondering why in the world the police would ask the suspect to crawl toward them. As soldiers, we were always taught to ask the suspect to lay face down and to send one person to search and detain the suspect while the rest of us remain behind at the ready should something happen. There is no doubt that if officer Brailsford had acted in a similar fashion, Daniel Shaver would be alive today. I do believe it is long past time for police departments nationwide to redefine what exactly a threat is and how to respond appropriately before any more innocent lives are needlessly lost.

@dannybritton256 is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars lives in Athens.

Show less
5 hours ago

Funeral set for Alabama civil rights icon F.D. Reese

Funeral services to honor the life of civil rights icon Frederick D. Reese have been set for Thursday and Friday. Reese, who was known as F.D., was an early leader in the civil rights movement and invited Martin Luther King Jr. to work in Selma.

Reese died on April 5 at the age of 88. A viewing and time of reflection are scheduled for Thursday, and a celebration of life service for Friday. The funeral will be held at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Selma, where Reese served as pastor for more than 50 years.

33
Keep reading 33 WORDS

Reese led a group of activists called Selma’s “Courageous Eight” who pushed for African-American voting rights. He later became one of the first African-American members of the Selma City Council.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less