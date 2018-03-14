Newest Stories

‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright: ‘I became a Christian,’ and it ‘Gave me so much love and light’ 22 mins ago / Feature
I’m a high school student in Alabama who didn’t walk out to protest guns – here’s why 36 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Police: 11-month-old boy fatally shot by 2-year-old brother 51 mins ago / News
This is not a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, Pennsylvania loss is bad for Republicans 1 hour ago / Analysis
Prattville police crackdown after school shooting threats 2 hours ago / News
Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Facing death penalty, school shooting suspect in court 3 hours ago / News
Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence 4 hours ago / News
Alabama shouldn’t go ‘fire, ready, aim’ before rejecting or accepting bills to arm teachers 4 hours ago / Opinion
The Latest: Injured remain hospitalized after bus crash in Alabama 5 hours ago / News
The conservative alternative to Martha Roby gains momentum as Terry Everett, lawmakers endorse Barry Moore 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama Police: Estranged wife shoots man, pistol-whips woman 6 hours ago / News
Much of what Trump and his followers say is economically absurd 6 hours ago / Opinion
VIDEO: Alabama lawmaker explains his bill to arm teachers on national talk show 7 hours ago / News
Alabama House votes to reinstate school security task force 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Tillerson is out, arming teachers bill gets hearing, students plan walkout today, and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama House approves $85 million for prison improvements 8 hours ago / News
Alabama Rep. Martha Roby’s reelection campaign endorsed by National Right to Life Committee 8 hours ago / Campaign HQ
Alabama lawmakers hold hearing on proposal to arm teachers 9 hours ago / News
Free! Mike Huckabee, Rick & Bubba hold rally for Alabama’s next governor near Birmingham 10 hours ago / Sponsored
36 mins ago

I’m a high school student in Alabama who didn’t walk out to protest guns – here’s why

Students across the nation walked out of class for 17 minutes today – one minute for each victim in the recent school shooting in Florida – demanding that Congress pass gun control legislation.

The protest was organized by the youth branch of the Women’s March, which claimed that students were calling for universal background checks, restraining orders to disarm people who display signs of violent behavior, and a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

This movement is popular among high school students and many walked out of their classes.

I was not one of them. Here’s why.

I have been raised in a conservative household and have conservative views. I am also a devout Christian who holds a biblical worldview — interpret that as you may. I believe that the Second Amendment is as important today as it was in 1791 when the Bill of Rights was added to our constitution.

I also believe that the walkout was nothing but an act.

Some said it was simply to honor the victims. I’d have participated if that had been the case, but the group organizing the protest was capitalizing on the death of 17 innocent men and women to pass their political agenda … and they used our nation’s youth as pawns to reach their goal.

Many of my peers blame these shootings on the gun but not the person who made the conscious decision to pull the trigger. A gun, on its own, isn’t capable of killing anyone, though. It’s just a tool in the hands of the man who chooses to wield it.

Students believe that by protesting and lobbying Congress that somehow the violence in our schools will change, but I am afraid they are mistaken.

We cannot rely on Congress to legislate morality and we cannot rely on it to prevent another mass shooting like the one in Parkland.

The true power lies in the hands of the students. I firmly believe that my peers who walked out to protest can indeed cause a true change if they choose to address the root cause.

And the root cause is … our own selfishness.

Most students who engage in mass acts of violence are typically social outcasts with circumstances that drive them to commit mass murder out of a need for revenge or attention.

So if you want to act to prevent the next school shooting, look around you.

Do you see the student sitting all alone? Go sit with them and build a friendship, it might be tough but it can make a difference.

Do you know the student who lashes out in class seeking attention? Engage them, ask to help them with the assignment or ask for their help.

Do you see a student being bullied? Stand up for them and offer your friendship!

If you truly want to fix our schools, look up from your phones and look around for someone needing your help.

We accomplish nothing by walking out and averting our eyes from the problem.

So instead of waiting on Congress to act, let’s bring about change by our own hands.

(Image: TIME/YouTube)

Andrew Staton is a senior at Virgil I. Grissom High School in Huntsville.

print

22 mins ago

‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright: ‘I became a Christian,’ and it ‘Gave me so much love and light’

In a recent interview on London’s “This Morning,” Actress Letitia Wright, best known for her breakout role in the latest Marvel film “Black Panther,” detailed how she left her acting career to pursue God, later returning to the acting scene after she became a Christian.

“It gave me so much love and light within myself,” said Wright.

“I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it,” stated actress Letitia Wright on “This Morning” with Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and fellow star Daniel Kaluuya. “So I came off from it, and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God. And I became a Christian, and it really just gave me so much love and light within myself. And so much— And I felt secure.”

377
Keep reading 377 WORDS

“The 24-year-old born in Guyana and raised in London plays the character Shuri, the younger teenage sister of T’Challa, or the Black Panther,” reads a piece by Katie Yoder in CatholicVote. “But before she reached that role, she traveled on a journey of faith – something she’s never kept secret.”

On the date of the record-breaking film’s release, Feb. 16, 2018, Wright praised God on Twitter, thanking “God for all of the blessings and all he has done for the @theblackpanther cast & crew!”

Below is a transcript of Letitia Wright’s comments on her faith from “This Morning”:

Eammon Holmes: “Letitia, you’re both so young, and you’ve both done so, so well. But Letitia, you thought about packing all of this in. I mean, which is really hard to believe when you look that there is your break. You look fantastic on screen there, but actually, there was a stage in your life when you thought, ‘You know what? This is not for me.’”

Letitia Wright: “Yeah. I was going through a lot, a very difficult time in my life. I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it. So I came off from it, and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God. And I became a Christian, and it really just gave me so much love and light within myself. And so much— And I felt secure. And I felt like I didn’t need validation from anyone else or from getting a part. My happiness wasn’t dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God.”

Holmes: “Because as an actress, you are judged …”

Wright: “Yes, you are.”

Holmes: “… all the time …”

Wright: “Criticized.”

Holmes: “… by producers – yes – by social media.”

Ruth Langsford: “And did that help, that break? Have you come back to acting thinking, ‘I love my work. I love my job. But it doesn’t define me completely.’”

Wright: “Exactly.”

Langsford: “Yeah.”

Wright: “And I’m centered in who I am, and I’m really grateful.

“I’m not perfect, especially as a Christian, you’re not perfect, you know. But you’re walking every day and trying to just stay connected.

“And yeah, it’s helped me a lot. So I’m really grateful.”

(Image: Black Panther stars Letitia Wright – This Morning/YouTube)

(Courtesy CNSNews.com)

Show less
51 mins ago

Alabama Police: 11-month-old boy fatally shot by 2-year-old brother

Charges will not be filed in the shooting death of an 11-month-old boy in Alabama.

Mobile police spokeswoman Charlette Solis tells AL.com the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office determined there were no elements of probable cause to prompt criminal charges after the boy was shot Monday by his 2-year-old brother.

82
Keep reading 82 WORDS

The 11-month-old’s age was initially reported as 1 year old. The boys’ parents told police their 2-year-old had found their gun.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Monday that he thought the boy was shot with a 9 mm handgun kept in the parents’ bedroom. He said the mother had stepped out of the house to tell her mother-in-law that she was getting ready to leave, and was alerted to the shooting when the 2-year-old told them his ears were ringing.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
1 hour ago

This is not a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, Pennsylvania loss is bad for Republicans

We all remember the “Choose Your Own Adventure” series, the children’s books where you get to decide the path your character takes and experience the consequences of your decision.

Republicans across the country have decided to continue making bad decision after bad decision, ignoring the evidence in front of them, and turn their pages to the “blame the obscure candidate” so they can keep ignoring the reality in which they live. Republicans have issues, mainly that President Donald Trump is an unprincipled and erratic lightening rod. His behavior fires up Democrats, both their base and their moderates, Republicans on the other hand, are suffering because of a disaffected sect within the Republican Party likes Trump’s policies but hate Trump’s behavior and leadership style.

This is leading to a mountain of evidence that should be telling Republicans the midterms will be ugly, the Weekly Standard lays it out pretty well: “In most special elections during the Trump era, Republicans have under-performed the Trump’s 2016 margin. Saccone is no exception—the election was essentially tied in a district that Trump won in a blowout.”

223
Keep reading 223 WORDS

There are 114/119-ish seats in the House where Donald Trump won with a bigger margin than Trump won PA-18. Obviously, Republicans will not lose all those seats, and Democrats and their media allies can’t focus on those races as they have over the last 14 months. But they Democrats don’t need all those seats, they only need 23 of them. Last week, President Trump said “the world is watching“, the question now is “What path will Republicans choose?”

The details:

— In all the special elections since Trump’s election Republicans have under-performed by 13 points, and that is before Tuesday’s 20-point drop.

— More incumbent Republicans have announced the will be stepping down this election cycle (41) than have since 2000, the most of the 2000s was 31 in 2014.

— Polling shows generic Democrats are leading generic Republicans when the question is who do you want to control Congress by an average of 7.7 points.

— The Cook’s Political Report lists PA-18 as a +11 for Republicans, Alabama Republicans have little to worry about as all their districts are safer than that with Bradley Byrne’s district being the closest at +15.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.

Show less
2 hours ago

Prattville police crackdown after school shooting threats

Law enforcement criticized parents and students Wednesday after two 12-year-olds were charged with making school shooting threats on social media. A girl was detained last week and a boy Sunday for threatening Prattville public schools.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said any threat that “has already terrorized” is taken seriously.

80
Keep reading 80 WORDS

Juvenile Judge Joy Booth held parents accountable for not monitoring children and said parents and students could “lose their freedom.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said police investigated 20 threats against county schools since the Parkland massacre. The department was under strain with three officers working overtime Sunday.

An Alabama House of Representatives committee held public hearings on Wednesday to debate proposals about arming teachers or security forces. Superintendent Spence Agee said Prattville has “no intention to arm teachers.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad

Governor Kay Ivey is hitting the airwaves across Alabama with her first television ad.

The spot, titled “Three Hours,” touts the record breaking job growth she’s overseen during her first year in office.

Governor Ivey is a conservative fighter who stands by her beliefs: faith in God, protecting innocent life, defending Second Amendment rights, and standing up for Alabama families.

Visit Governor Ivey’s website , like her Facebook page, and join her email newsletter to stay updated on her latest campaign activities and learn more about all she’s done to steady the ship of state and continue creating jobs here in Alabama!

(Paid for by Kay Ivey for Governor, PO Box 966, Montgomery, AL 36101)

1

Show less