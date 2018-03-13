Newest Stories

3 hours ago

The Hope Cottages: Birmingham non-profit that serves mentally disabled patients gets three new beautiful homes

Glenwood, Inc., a non-profit serving people with autism and other mental health concerns, just got three new “Hope Cottages” on its 363-acre Birmingham campus to house 16 residents who have autism.

The details:

The project was completed thanks to Capstone Collegiate Communities, which donated its construction services and asked its vendors to also donate services and products such as concrete and furniture to complete the homes.

Though not yet occupied, the homes will be managed by Glenwood staff and fully functional for the residents with individual bedrooms and bathrooms, kitchens and dining rooms, and common living areas overlooking a beautiful lake on the property.

“Everybody that walks through says, ‘Wow, I would live here,’” Linda Baker, Glenwood’s Chief Development Officer, told Yellowhammer News. “People with disabilities deserve lovely homes, and that’s what they’re excited about.”

Baker was not able to specify when residents will be able to move in but anticipates it will be soon, after the homes receive proper certification.

Watch the homes being constructed in this really cool time-lapse video.

(Image: The Hope Cottages)

11 mins ago

Ethics Commission director says bill weakens ethics law

The director of the state Ethics Commission said a bill before Alabama lawmakers could open up a potentially wide loophole in state ethics law by carving out an exemption for people doing economic development work.

“I think it’s a bad bill that weakens the ethics law considerably,” Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton said.

The director of the state Ethics Commission said a bill before Alabama lawmakers could open up a potentially wide loophole in state ethics law by carving out an exemption for people doing economic development work.

“I think it’s a bad bill that weakens the ethics law considerably,” Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton said.

The House of Representatives last Tuesday approved a bill to exempt economic developers from the definition of lobbyist under the state ethics law. Supporters argued it is needed to help Alabama compete with other states for projects and factories by keeping developers’ activity confidential, but critics said it opens up an exemption in the ethics law that governs interactions with government officials.

The bill says that an economic development professional — defined as a person who does full-time economic development work or works part-time and is “precertified” by the Ethics Commission — shall not be considered a lobbyist.

“It exempts people from the definition of lobbying when I think most people would agree that what they are doing is in fact lobbying,” Albritton said. “You are also declaring that the other portions of the ethics act related to a lobbyist’s transaction with public officials no longer apply to them. That’s where the problem lies in my view.”

He said another danger is that “economic development is “often used as kind of catch all designation for activity that people want to conduct with executive branch agencies, or executive offices or the legislature itself.”

“At the end of the day, there’s a good bit of activity that could be argued is economic development,” Albritton said.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, who oversees the state’s industry recruitment efforts, said his department and professional economic developers asked for the legislation because of confusion that began arising in 2015 on whether developers should register as lobbyists.

“If we don’t clarify this under the law, professional site consultants are going to draw a big red line around Alabama,” Canfield said.

“That red line is going to say avoid bringing projects to the state of Alabama because there are too many states that will, for one, protect the confidentiality of your project and two, not require you go through training and registration on a regular basis. It will be easier to conduct professional economic development activities in these other states,” Canfield said.

Rep. Ken Johnson, the bill’s sponsor, said the state should not put a “hurdle” on professional site developers by requiring them to register as lobbyists.

Johnson said the five-member Alabama Ethics Commission previously tabled an advisory opinion on the matter so lawmakers could attempt to address the issue.

Johnson said he believes lawmakers have prevented it from becoming a wide loophole by specifying that the exemption couldn’t be claimed by legislators, other public officials and people who are otherwise lobbyists.

The Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he opposed the bill at first but was pleased with changes to the bill, before its House passage, that he said creates a “narrowly-drawn exemption for full-time economic development professionals.”

Albritton said a better way, in his view, would be to keep the developers under the state ethics law, but allow the reports on their activity to remain confidential for a period of time so deals in the making are not publicly disclosed.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he wanted to speak with both Marshall’s office and the state ethics commission. “I’m not going to move anything unless the attorney general and the ethics commission are on board with it,” Marsh said.

(Image: Tom Albritton/Facebook)

(Kim Chandler / Associated Press, copyright 2018)

40 mins ago

Stephanie Bryan is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Did you know that the only federally recognized Indian tribe in Alabama operates as a sovereign nation with its own government and bylaws on a hard-won official reservation near Atmore?

Seated at the top of the tribe, in its highest leadership position, is a woman who has seen her people go from poverty to prosperity in the span of just a few decades.

In 2014, Stephanie Bryan, who will this month be honored as a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact, became the first female political leader elected to the position of tribal chair and CEO for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, descendants of a segment of Creek Indians who once inhabited most of Alabama and Georgia.

Did you know that the only federally recognized Indian tribe in Alabama operates as a sovereign nation with its own government and bylaws on a hard-won official reservation near Atmore?

Seated at the top of the tribe, in its highest leadership position, is a woman who has seen her people go from poverty to prosperity in the span of just a few decades.

In 2014, Stephanie Bryan, who will this month be honored as a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact, became the first female political leader elected to the position of tribal chair and CEO for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, descendants of a segment of Creek Indians who once inhabited most of Alabama and Georgia.

Bryan told Yellowhammer News that it is not unusual for her tribe to prize women’s leadership because historically, they have had a “matrilineal society,” meaning that children are considered descendants from their mother’s clan, not their father’s.

“Women have traditionally been involved in the decision-making process for the greater good of the Tribe,” Bryan said, which includes nearly 3,000 enrolled members. “That said, I still grew up in the 80s in the deep South in a small town and there was no easy way to develop leadership skills.”

Bryan was raised by a single mother and said, “We didn’t have much money, but we had a lot of family, a lot of love, and a lot of fun.”

“We ran barefoot in the red dirt, played stickball, an old Indian game sort of like lacrosse, and spent a lot of time on the front porch shelling peas and just talking,” Bryan said. “I loved hearing the stories from my grandmother and aunts. They were funny and strong and had a deep faith in God and the future.

Bryan said her mother “pushed her to do more” because she did not want her daughter to remain poor, and that she went on to do well in high school, start a family young and attend the nearby junior college.

Bryan worked two jobs while raising her family in federally funded tribal housing and said her work in insurance taught her about business and customer service and forced her “to read a lot of complicated documents.”

Bryan’s mother was with her when she first won the tribal chair election, but passed away before she was reelected.

“I try to honor her by doing for others what she did for me. I listen,” said Bryan, who raised three children with her husband and has 10 grandchildren.

“Something else,” she said. “When another person has a good idea, I publicly recognize it. Because when we recognize each other’s value, we force others to recognize it too, and that is when one individual’s success strengthens us all.”

Today, Bryan oversees all tribal operations, including tribal government, Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), and PCI Gaming Authority (PCIGA).

The tribe’s economy has grown a stunning 1000 percent since Bryan began serving as vice-chair in 2006, according to figures from the tribe’s office.

The Poarch Creeks also said their economic impact in Alabama includes these 2016 figures:

— 9,064: Direct and indirect jobs the tribe provides in Alabama.

— $414.1 million: Spent on goods and services by tribal government, CIEDA and PCIGA.

— $298.1 million: State, local and federal income, sales and other related taxes generated by tribal government, CIEDA and PCIGA.

— $88.4 million: Paid in wages to PCIGA employees.

— $49.2 million: Contributed by the tribe in donations, charitable contributions, sponsorships and mutual aid agreements since 2013, including county drug task forces, the Huntsville Redstone Gateway nine project, fire departments, roads, buildings, hospitals, educational institutions, and many other community and government initiatives and projects.

— $25 million: Educational scholarships the PBCI have provided to tribal members and first generation descendants since 2013.

Perhaps the tribe is best known for its Wind Creek branded gaming facilities located in Atmore, Wetumpka and Montgomery, its resorts and casinos in Aruba and Curacao, and its $250 million OWA (pronounced oh- wah) complex in Foley, which includes an amusement park and was named by the Alabama Tourism Department as its 2018 attraction of the year.

Just last week, the Poarch Creeks announced another major expansion: the $1.3 billion acquisition of the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Pennsylvania.

“I will always stay humble, no matter how far we grow as a Tribe,” Bryan said. “…I will always remember where I come from and how blessed I have been.”

Bryan will be among 20 Alabama women, including Gov. Kay Ivey, honored in a March 29 awards event in Birmingham that will benefit Big Oak Ranch. Event details and registration may be found here.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News.

1 hour ago

Alabama Department of Education plans top personnel cuts

The Alabama Department of Education is planning top personnel cuts.

Al.com reports that state interim Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson told board of education members that reducing the number of employees, known as exempt or at-will, is necessary. During a work session this week, he said “hard decisions” will need to be made.

The Alabama Department of Education is planning top personnel cuts.

Al.com reports that state interim Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson told board of education members that reducing the number of employees, known as exempt or at-will, is necessary. During a work session this week, he said “hard decisions” will need to be made.

The newspaper reports Alabama is ranked 31st.

“I cannot solve the issue of titles, positions, salaries without making some hard decisions,” Richardson said. “And I intend to do it.”

Richardson says state lawmakers were preparing to make cuts after seeing unnecessary spending on high-ranking personnel. A consultant hired by the Alabama Personnel Department conducted a study to look at job tasks, titles, and salaries.

Richardson and others started work on the reorganization last October. He says areas within the department will be realigned along with cutting employees.

Richardson says the goal is to have a more functional department with few moving parts and better communication.

“It left the door wide open both in terms of number and salary of individuals (who were hired),” Richardson said.

Richardson pointed out that not only does the law require board approval for the initial hire of at-will employees, it also states that employment of at-will employees ends when the superintendent leaves office.

The current organizational chart has the department divided into four major divisions, with a deputy superintendent heading each area. The proposed chart divides the department into two divisions, instruction and administration, and reduces the number of deputy superintendents to two.

“It has to be done now,” Richardson said. “That way the next superintendent doesn’t have to do this.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad

Governor Kay Ivey is hitting the airwaves across Alabama with her first television ad.

The spot, titled “3 Hours,” touts the record breaking job growth she’s overseen during her first year in office.

Visit Gov. Ivey’s website , like her Facebook page, and join her email newsletter to stay updated on her latest campaign activities and learn more about all she’s done to steady the ship of state and continue creating jobs here in Alabama!

(Paid for by Kay Ivey for Governor, PO Box 966, Montgomery, AL 36101)

2 hours ago

Records show bus company had other crashes

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show that in past two years, the company that owns the bus the crashed in Alabama has been involved in four other crashes, with one of those also involving a fatality.

No one was injured or killed in the other three crashes involving First Class Tours Inc. The agency’s records don’t indicate fault.

The driver was killed Tuesday morning when a bus carrying Texas high school students returning home from a Disney World trip plunged into a ravine near the Alabama-Florida line. Many others were injured.

According to a Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report, the previous crash involving a fatality took place in May 2017 in Houston, when one of the company’s buses failed to yield the right of way as it turned left and fatally struck a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk.

(Image: First Class Tours/Facebook)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

