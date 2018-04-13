Alabama high schools to use instant replay in football

1. 3 GOP candidates debate while the Governor threw out the first pitch at a minor league baseball game in the same city

— Governor Kay Ivey’s refusal to debate is a key talking point for Republican opponents but probably doesn’t move the needle all that much with actual voters. This won’t stop us from talking about it.

— All of this talk may be for naught, Ivey is either the 2nd or 3rd most popular Governor depending on who you ask.

2. President Donald Trump didn’t want false stories about his life in the media; former FBI Director finds this odd

— James Comey’s book is being treated just like Michael Wolff’s tell-all from earlier this year. The glowing praise and breathless reporting is being treated as gospel and agenda-free.

— Wednesday’s big takeaway was that the president was upset that people were reporting the “pee tape” story as fact and he wanted the FBI to knock it down. Comey relayed that this was especially painful for Melania Trump.

3. Alabama’s Democrat senator has a pretty solid approval rating, for now

— Sen. Doug Jones’ approval rating is a net +22 while the senior Republican Sen. Richard Shelby has a +21 rating, but Shelby is the one of the two with a raw approval number over the 50 percent mark.

— Most of this rub for Jones can probably be attributed to his defeat of Judge Roy Moore. Eventually he will have to cast votes with his party.

