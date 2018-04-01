Newest Stories

Here Are The Weirdest Easter Traditions From Around The World 2 hours ago / Feature
VIDEO: Another Alabama special election — Economic developers get an ethics carve out — Census will include a citizenship question … and more on Guerrilla Politics! 3 hours ago / Analysis
Study Claims Chocolate Easter Bunnies, Eggs ‘Bad for the Environment’ 5 hours ago / News
Ruben Studdard’s new album and tour honor R&B legend Luther Vandross 7 hours ago / News
It depends on what the meaning of facts is 8 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama State Legislature approves $18.5 million pre-k expansion 8 hours ago / News Release
Lost items land in Alabama at the Unclaimed Baggage Center 9 hours ago / News
Mazda-Toyota $1.6B auto plant to create new supplier pull toward north Alabama 12 hours ago / News
Is gender still a barrier to entry? Here are 20 examples of how women can forge their own path 1 day ago / Editorial
Instead of belittling student protestors, let us embrace them with our conservative compassion and core beliefs 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Is President Trump assembling a war cabinet? 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama GOP chairman applauds the Alabama Republican Caucus’ accomplishments during the legislative session 1 day ago / News Release
UAB’s Tim Alexander weighs-in on whether Birmingham needs its new stadium 1 day ago / Radio
David Rainer: Alabama leads way with artificial reef program 1 day ago / Feature
Rep. Martha Roby: Attention not on reelection — ‘I’m focused on doing my job’ 2 days ago / News
Dr. Gina Loudon joins the Man Hour and brings the hammer! Is anyone surprised? 2 days ago / Sponsored
2 officers injured in Alabama crash while responding to call 2 days ago / News
The AR-15’s popularity — and an argument by the late Justice Scalia — may help save it from being banned by Congress 2 days ago / Analysis
Positive impact of tax reform on local businesses a common theme in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Police: Trooper rear-ended Alabamian’s tractor-trailer in fatal crash 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Here Are The Weirdest Easter Traditions From Around The World

Western Christians celebrating Christ’s resurrection with colored eggs and chocolate rabbits may seem strange, but Easter overseas often looks stranger and more macabre.

Christian faithful across the world will soon celebrate in commemoration of Jesus’ victory over death and the grace they believe God offers to humanity through Jesus’ death and resurrection. While worldwide Easter celebrations bear some universal elements — church services, special desserts and feast foods, proclamations that Jesus lives, and more — many countries have their own specific Easter traditions that span the range from whimsical to gruesome.

Most of these stranger Easter traditions are either adopted from ancient Spring rites or developed from a country’s unique interpretation of the story of Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection on the world’s behalf.

Here are three of the most unusual of those Easter traditions from around the world:
Blessings From Witches, Bonfires To Scare Off Demons

The Christians of Finland hold to the tradition that demons run amok on Holy Saturday, known in Finland as Easter Saturday — the day before the celebration of Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday. Finnish faithful construct gigantic bonfires on Holy Saturday to ward off these evil spirits and hold church services in preparation for Resurrection Sunday.

The children in western Finland also dress up as witches on Easter Saturday and go door to door, in a similar fashion to Halloween in the U.S. and U.K., offering blessings to drive out evil spirits in return for chocolate eggs. Elsewhere in Finland, children do this on Palm Sunday.

“The little witches then go from door to door, bringing willow twigs decorated with colorful feathers and crepe paper as blessings to drive away evil spirits, in return for treats,” Reeli Karimäki of the Pessi Children’s Art Centre told This Is Finland.

The child “witches” recite a traditional rhyme to homeowners before receiving candy in return for their blessing: “Virvon, varvon, tuoreeks terveeks, tulevaks vuodeks; vitsa sulle, palkka mulle!”

Translated to English, according to This Is Finland, it means: “I wave a twig for a fresh and healthy year ahead; a twig for you, a treat for me!”

The strange tradition of blending symbols of witchcraft with Christ’s resurrection and the warding off of demons is apparently a mix between traditions of the Eastern Orthodox Church and a tongue-in-cheek reference to old fears about magic and the demonic.

“This Finnish children’s custom interestingly mixes two older traditions – a Russian Orthodox ritual where birch twigs originally represented the palms laid down when Jesus entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday; and a Swedish and Western Finnish tradition in which children made fun of earlier fears that evil witches could be about on Easter Saturday,” Karimäki said.

Fertility Whippings

The Czech Republic’s most popular Easter tradition actually comes from what is most likely a pagan tradition from the 14th century, before Christianity became prominent in the area, according to The Culture Trip. That tradition is the pomlázka whipping of young women. The pomlázka is a whipping stick made of braided willow branches topped with colorful ribbons. Young men would hand-make these sticks and go about whipping young women, which was believed to keep the women young, fertile, and beautiful for another year. The women would give the men a treat of some kind to thank them for the whipping.

Now, however, the people of the Czech Republic have toned the whippings down to light spankings or even just taps delivered by family members or close friends to a young woman’s backside or legs on Easter Monday. Most people also now buy their pomlázka from an Easter market instead of hand-making them.

Crucifixion and Self Flagellation

While Catholic faithful in the Philippines will celebrate Easter Sunday with church services and feasts, the lead up to that celebration is intense, to say the least. Scores of men line the streets on Good Friday armed with braided whips. They flog themselves bloody as they march, reenacting one of the sufferings of Christ. Streets, houses, and roadside kiosks and storefronts are left splattered with crimson colors as the men march by, flailing their whips.

The reason for this gruesome practice is that Catholics in the Philippines believe that voluntarily undergoing this pain can serve as penance or, if a loved one is sick or ailing, can earn miraculous healing or divine favor as a form of intercession on the loved one’s behalf.

Filipino men, and sometimes women, also engage in mock crucifixions on Good Friday for the same reasons and have three-inch nails driven through their hands and feet.

The Catholic Church openly disapproves of these practices, saying that any sacrifice given by the faithful during Lent and the lead-up to Easter should instead be made in the form of service or donation to benefit the needy.

Easter in the Mainstream

Whatever your thoughts may be on the aforementioned Easter traditions, they are certainly not representative of the focus of most Christian churches during Easter. Whether it is the tradition of colorful eggs, chocolates, throwing pots out of the window, or even bonfires to commemorate the Easter peace made between Comanches and the German settlers of Fredericksburg, Texas, Christian faithful have modified these practices and their meanings to point back to the story of Christ’s victory over death, his payment of the debt of sin on the humanity’s behalf, and the hope that they believe his resurrection gives the world.

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)

print

3 hours ago

VIDEO: Another Alabama special election — Economic developers get an ethics carve out — Census will include a citizenship question … and more on Guerrilla Politics!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Is there a lesson for Republicans to learn from the latest Alabama special election?

— Was there a need for a change to Alabama’s ethics laws for economic development?

— Why is there such an outcry over asking people if the are American citizens on during the 2020 census?

Alabama Board of Education Member and candidate for State House Mary Scott Hunter joins Jackson and Burke to discuss allowing guns in schools, the state of Alabama’s education system, and her campaign.

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at folks who demand that we stop pointing out that there are people out there who want to repeal the 2nd Amendment.

6
Keep reading 6 WORDS

Show less
5 hours ago

Study Claims Chocolate Easter Bunnies, Eggs ‘Bad for the Environment’

On Friday, two days before Easter, an academic journal published a study claiming that chocolate Easter bunnies and eggs are harmful to the environment.

The study, published in Food Research International, finds offense in everything about the Easter treats, from the amount of water it takes to produce them to the foil they’re wrapped in.

Thus, they’re condemned as “bad for the environment,” The Washington Times reports:

86
Keep reading 86 WORDS

“Researchers at The University of Manchester in England have identified “the carbon footprint of chocolate and its other environmental impacts,” analyzing such factors as ingredients, manufacturing processes, packaging and waste.”

“The researchers also figured it took 1000 liters of water — about 265 gallons — to produce a single chocolate bar, and identify “sharing bags” of chocolate goodies to be the worst for the environment.”
The study singled out the British chocolate industry, which it claims produces about more than two tons of greenhouse gases annually.

(Courtesy CNSNews.com)

Show less
7 hours ago

Ruben Studdard’s new album and tour honor R&B legend Luther Vandross

It took a show from Hollywood to make Alabama appreciate one of its own.

But since Ruben Studdard won “American Idol” in 2003, Birmingham and Alabama have embraced the soulful singer nicknamed “the Velvet Teddy Bear.”

Studdard said that affection is appreciated and returned.

“I’m so grateful that I get an opportunity to be an ambassador for the new Alabama, the more progressive Alabama,” said Studdard, who has traveled the world touring for the past seven years. “I think the future looks good for the state of Alabama.”

152
Keep reading 152 WORDS

With his latest project, Studdard honors R&B legend Luther Vandross, to whom Studdard has often been compared.

“This year I’m releasing my new album called ‘Ruben sings Luther,’” Studdard said. “We’re doing a subsequent tour. We kind of envision this show as an opportunity for Luther’s fans and for people who never got an opportunity to see his show to see something like a Luther show – because it’s not going to be exactly like Luther Vandross’ show. I’m not Luther Vandross. It’s impossible for me to do anything exactly like him, but it’s going to be as close as I can possibly do.”

It’s the latest evolution in Studdard’s career that began with the “American Idol” win.

“I absolutely have the same passion for music that I did when I won ‘American Idol,’” he said.

He said that passion has gone from wanting to be heard to now wanting to produce excellent art.

(Courtest of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
8 hours ago

It depends on what the meaning of facts is

Former President Barack Obama (I love the adjective preceding his title) made some comments at the recent Global Opinion Leaders Summit in Japan that I can’t let slide, so please forgive me.

“It used to be that the two political parties in the United States would disagree but there was a common base line of facts and a set of norms in terms of political behavior that were followed. … You could have a disagreement, but basic things got done. … And some of the reason for that is … it used to be that in the United States, there were three television stations. Basically everybody watched the same thing. Everybody got their news from the same sources, and so everybody had, more or less, a similar view of the world. But today, because of first cable television and then now the internet, people have 500 channels to choose from, and they are able to find the news that fits their views instead of fitting their views to the news, so they are very biased in terms of how they see things, in a way that just didn’t used to be the case. And so it becomes harder to have a proper democratic debate if we don’t agree on just basic facts. … I can have an argument with somebody who doesn’t think it’s worthwhile for us to sacrifice economic growth in order to reduce carbon emissions. It’s much harder to have a debate with somebody who doesn’t believe that the planet is getting warmer despite the fact that 99 out of 100 scientists say it is. … When you don’t have a common set of facts, it’s hard to have, then, a basic democratic conversation.”

The opinion Obama is expressing is not unique to him. This is the way far too many liberals think.

728
Keep reading 728 WORDS

I’ve heard former news luminaries such as Ted Koppel and Dan Rather separately lament that conservatives are essentially in a different reality. The liberal worldview springs from a healthy mind; the conservative one is not a different but valid alternative; it is just wrong.

Do you see the irony? Liberals don’t see that they are grossly guilty of what they are complaining about. They are the ones who don’t accord legitimacy to opposing views. Obama revealed his contempt for opposing viewpoints most infamously in his “bitter clingers” remark, but we witnessed him demonstrating it throughout his presidency, when he seemed to take umbrage at disagreement itself, as opposed to the reasons for the disagreement. If people disagree with leftists, they are being unreasonable, because leftist ideas are self-evidently true. Even worse, they presume that they alone are compassionate and that conservatives are heartless, self-interested wretches.

As an example, a young leftist criticized me on Twitter for noting that a certain student gun control activist has become offensive, hostile and partisan in his advocacy while berating those who don’t agree as placing their partisanship before children’s safety. My Twitter stalker asked me: “Since when is not wanting to get shot a partisan issue? Aren’t you bothered in the least that grade-schoolers have drills about crazed gunmen?”

I responded: “What makes leftists think that because we don’t agree with your proposed solutions we care any less about the problem than you? We actually want to address it. Your collective arrogance is astounding — no offense. I assume you want to help; you assume we don’t care.”

Now back to Obama. He longs for the days when an oligarchic media delivered a monolithic message. Darn that Rush Limbaugh (though Obama forgot to mention my evil brother this time) for opening up the media floodgates for an equally valid worldview. Darn Fox News and darn the internet. Competition is anathema to leftists not only in economics but also in the dissemination of information itself — the lifeblood of democracy.

They liked it better when the reporting of so-called facts was controlled by a narrow group of Beltway elites with a similar bias — a bias that influenced what the elites deemed important enough to report (or useful to their political agenda), the way they reported it and their commentary on it. It was much better when the expression of conservative dissent was limited to the local bar and the renegade conservative newspaper columnist.

A good way to determine which group of people is credible is to notice which is unafraid of the liberal flow of information and of the public’s ability to separate fact from fiction. Those who want to control the information are the suspect ones. Former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously said, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” Ironically, Obama once approvingly cited this. You will note that it is never conservatives who advocate limitations on free expression through campus speech codes and other forms of censorship.

If leftists weren’t so self-important, they might understand that these things they call “facts” are not always objectively true. Take Obama’s dogmatic assertion that 99 percent of scientists believe the planet is getting warmer. Many dispute that assertion, saying that it is based on a skewed study and that there are thousands of scientists known to disagree. Further, many believe that even if it’s occurring, it is not primarily being caused by human beings and that even if it is, there is not much we could do, short of returning to a Stone Age-like existence, to reverse the process, and it’s doubtful that would work, either. Studies have shown that the draconian measures leftists support wouldn’t appreciably reduce global mean temperature in 100 years.

But if we disagree with Obama’s facts, then we are ridiculed as science deniers and told that there is a consensus and the matter is closed — claims that are wholly antithetical to the scientific method.

Leftists’ attitude that their subjective opinions should be universally recognized as objective truth is precisely why we need to promote the flow of information from all sources and let the people decide for themselves what is and isn’t credible. Thank heavens for the advent of conservative radio, conservative TV news and the internet, all of which, in various ways, liberals are trying to undermine or seize control over. Beware.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Show less
8 hours ago

Alabama State Legislature approves $18.5 million pre-k expansion

The Alabama Legislature last week inched a step closer to providing high-quality pre-k to every family in the state that wants to voluntarily enroll their four-year-old.

The legislature gave final approval to the HB 175, the FY 2019 Education Trust Fund Budget. The bill appropriates a total of $96 million to the state’s pre-kindergarten program; $18.5 million more than the program’s current funding level.

Once signed into law, the $18.5 million expansion, along with funding from the final year of the state’s four-year federal Preschool Development Grant, would enable the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, which manages the First Class Pre-K program, to add at least 100 new classrooms. This would allow at least 1,800 additional four-year-olds to enroll in the state’s high-quality, voluntary First Class Pre-K program in the 2018-2019 school year.

540
Keep reading 540 WORDS

Advocates from the Alabama School Readiness Alliance and its Pre-K Task Force, a coalition of more than 40 prominent leaders from the business, education, civic, medical, legal, philanthropic, military and child advocacy communities, estimate that it would take an annual appropriation of $144 million to provide high-quality, voluntary pre-k to every family in the state that wanted to enroll their child. Today’s legislative action means that Alabama is on track to forseeably reach this goal within the next few years.

“Research released last month reaffirms that students who participate in Alabama’s high-quality, voluntary First Class Pre-K program outperform their peers in reading and math; however, too few four-year-olds are able to participate because of a lack of funding for the program,” said Mike Luce and Bob Powers, the co-chairs of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s Pre-K Task Force. “The state legislature today voted to give more families an opportunity to enroll their children in First Class Pre-K. We applaud their commitment to expanding Alabama’s voluntary pre-kindergarten program and we encourage state leaders to continue to make pre-k investments a priority until the program is fully funded.”

Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program is managed by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. For 11 years in a row, it has been ranked the number one state-funded pre-kindergarten program in the country for quality by the National Institute for Early Education Research.

There are currently 941 Alabama First Class Pre-K classrooms located in various public and private schools, child care centers, faith-based centers, Head Start programs, and other community-based preschool settings. However, that is only enough classrooms to enroll 28 percent of four-year-olds across the state.

A recent study of Alabama third graders found that students who voluntarily participated in the state’s high-quality First Class Pre-K program are more likely to be proficient in reading and math than their peers. The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama in conjunction with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Among the findings, researchers observed that First Class Pre-K:

— Narrowed the gap reading proficiency by 28 percent for all children in poverty; 32 percent for White children in poverty; 31 percent for Hispanic children in poverty; and, 26 percent for Black children in poverty.
— Narrowed the gap in math proficiency by 57 percent for all children in poverty; 71 percent for Hispanic children in poverty; and, 37 percent for Black children in poverty.
— Increased reading proficiency for children in poverty by 12 percent overall; 25 percent for Hispanic children in poverty; 23 percent for Black children in poverty; and, 3 percent for White children in poverty.
— Increased math proficiency for children in poverty by 13 percent overall; 17 percent for Hispanic children in poverty; 16 percent for Black children in poverty; and, 10 percent for White children in poverty.

A complete breakdown of the research on Alabama First Class Pre-K outcomes can be found here.

The Alabama School Readiness Alliance advocates for the expansion of high-quality, voluntary pre-kindergarten. ASRA works to ensure that pre-k is a continuing priority for Alabama’s children, parents, community leaders, legislators and governing officials. ASRA is a collaborative effort of A+ Education Partnership, Alabama Giving, Alabama Partnership and VOICES for Alabama’s Children. Visit here to learn more.

Show less