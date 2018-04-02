Greenville, Ala. mayor warns Trump proposed tariffs would have detrimental impact on his city

GREENVILLE — Although many Alabamians seem to welcome President Donald Trump’s pushback against the shift to a global economy, there could be consequences for some of Alabama’s small towns.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News recently, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported aluminum and steel would have consequences for Butler County’s economy.

A short ride north on Interstate 65 from Greenville is Hyundai Motor Manufacturing facility, which it and many of Hyundai’s local vendors stand to lose from a tariff.

“The biggest thing that is facing us right now is the tariff tax,” McLendon said. “That’s something the president wants to do. We’ve got a lot of Korean companies here. They’ve been to see me. They’ve also been to see [Richard] Shelby, Representative Roby and they’re really concerned about that. They get a lot of steel here. Hyundai Steel has provided a lot of steel to Hyundai cars. If they have to start paying these tariffs and everything, it could affect them. So, we’re concerned about that. They’re a big part of our economic development here.”

Following the interview with Yellowhammer, McLendon raised the issue to Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) during a question-and-answer session of a luncheon hosted by the Greenville Rotary Club.

Roby explained there could be exemptions to the tariff that would address his concerns, but said she had not seen the specifics of Trump’s proposal.

“What the answer is going to have to be is I’m going to update you as we learn more information about processes,” she said. “I am hearing what you’re hearing in the same real-time that you’re hearing it in terms of exemptions of countries and exemption processes that would relate to certain types of industry.”

Roby vowed to stay in contact as she learned more.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.