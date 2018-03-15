Newest Stories

33 mins ago

Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad

Governor Kay Ivey is hitting the airwaves across Alabama with her first television ad.

The spot, titled “Three Hours,” touts the record breaking job growth she’s overseen during her first year in office.

Governor Ivey is a conservative fighter who stands by her beliefs: faith in God, protecting innocent life, defending Second Amendment rights, and standing up for Alabama families.

Visit Governor Ivey’s website , like her Facebook page, and join her email newsletter to stay updated on her latest campaign activities and learn more about all she’s done to steady the ship of state and continue creating jobs here in Alabama!

(Paid for by Kay Ivey for Governor, PO Box 966, Montgomery, AL 36101)

49 mins ago

VIDEO: Alabama Rep Byrne on anti-gun school walkout: ‘Students need to stay in school’

In a recorded statement posted on Mobile Fox affiliate WALA’s Bob Grip’s Twitter account on Wednesday, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) urged students participating in the school walkout earlier in the day to stay in the classroom.

According to Byrne, when students participate in walkouts, it allows those that engage in these violent acts to win.

“I appreciate hearing students’ voices,” Byrne said. “But students need to stay in school. They need to stay in class. The most important thing we can is to make sure we don’t let the people that perpetrate these acts win. And every time a child is out of class, they win.”

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV. Follow Jeff on Twitter @jeff_poor.

14 hours ago

Proposal to arm Alabama teachers draws support, fire

A proposal to allow trained teachers to carry guns in Alabama schools drew both support and criticism in a legislative hearing.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee held a Wednesday hearing on the legislation, one of a number of gun-related bills introduced in the wake of the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school.

Republican Rep. Will Ainsworth, the bill sponsor, said schools need a way “to protect our kids” if a gunman gets inside.

Lisa Tucker of the Alabama Association of School Boards argued there’s a high probability something will go wrong.

Lawmakers held a hearing on a separate proposal to allow certain school employees to access weapons as part of a security team.

Committee members will vote Thursday.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

14 hours ago

Terry Lathan is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

In three years as chairwoman of the Alabama Republican Party, Terry Lathan has presided over a party that dominates state politics.

Under her supervision in 2016, the party delivered a landslide victory for President Donald Trump in the Heart of Dixie.

The electoral success, however, masks the fact that Lathan’s tenure has been challenging. She has had to deal with scandals not of her own making that touched all three branches of state government and decide how to navigate various allegations of disloyalty against GOP primary candidates.

And, of course, she watched as Democrat Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) became the first Democrat in a generation to win a U.S. Senate seat.

Lathan seemed clear-eyed about the difficulties — and potential rewards — when she launched her bid to lead the party in 2014.

“I look forward to this challenge and am excited about the opportunity to assist you and Republican voters as a servant of conservative causes,” she wrote in a letter to party faithful at the time.

Few party leaders have been better-prepared than Lathan, a 2018 Yellohammer Woman of Impact. Forming one half of a Republican power couple, along with Mobile County contractor and longtime GOP activist Jerry Lathan, Terry Lathan has spent decades toiling in the trenches.

Before her election as chairwoman, she had spent a quarter century on the Alabama Republican Executive Committee. She also led the Mobile County Republican Party and served in eight different leadership positions.

A veteran of seven Republican National Conventions, Lathan received the Mobile County Republican Party Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and shared the 2004 Alabama Republican of the Year award with her husband.

Much of Lathan’s time has been spent trying to put out fires. In January 2016, she guided the party’s executive committee to pass a resolution calling on House Speaker Mike Hubbard — then under indictment on corruption charges — to step down from his leadership role. Lathan said in a news release at the time that the Legislature needed “full time focused attention on the people’s business.”

Fifteen months later, the state party called on then-Gov. Robert Bentley to resign amid allegations that he abused his office by hiding an affair with an adviser.

But Lathan and the Executive Committee stuck with Senate nominee Roy Moore last year after allegations that he had inappropriate contact with young girls in the 1970s when he was a prosecutor in Etowah County.

The party under Lathan also has taken actions against candidates accused of disloyalty, barring some from the GOP primary ballots and allow others to run under the party’s banner.

Despite the challenges, though, the party has had much to crow about under Lathan’s leadership. With 60 percent of all partisan offices in the state, the Republican Party is at its highest standing in history in Alabama.

Meanwhile, the party attracted more than 867,000 votes in the GOP presidential primary in 2016. That was up 35 percent from the 2012 primary.

“Our state saw a large number of new registered voters participate for the first time in our election,” Lathan said at the time. “There is no doubt that the opportunity to take back our country from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s liberal agenda has the full attention of our citizens.”

Lathan will be among 20 Alabama women, including Gov. Kay Ivey, honored in a March 29 awards event in Birmingham that will benefit Big Oak Ranch. Event details and registration may be found here.

Updated at 5:18 p.m. to correct an error in when Lathan’s tenure as party chairwoman began.

Brendan Kirby is senior political reporter at LifeZette.com and a Yellowhammer contributor. He also is the author of “Wicked Mobile.” Follow him on Twitter.

 

15 hours ago

The Latest: Governors from Alabama, Texas speak after crash

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she’s talked with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the crash of a Texas-bound charter bus carrying a high school band.

Ivey says she told Abbott her office will do whatever it can to assist, particularly those from Channelview High School near Houston.

The bus carrying 40 students and six adults from Channelview crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 10 nearly the Alabama-Florida line. The driver died and about three dozen others went to hospitals.

Ivey says she and state law enforcement will continue to monitor the situation. She says Abbott thanked her for the state’s assistance.

(Image: Governor Kay Ivey/Flickr & Wikicommons)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

15 hours ago

‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright: ‘I became a Christian,’ and it ‘Gave me so much love and light’

In a recent interview on London’s “This Morning,” Actress Letitia Wright, best known for her breakout role in the latest Marvel film “Black Panther,” detailed how she left her acting career to pursue God, later returning to the acting scene after she became a Christian.

“It gave me so much love and light within myself,” said Wright.

“I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it,” stated actress Letitia Wright on “This Morning” with Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and fellow star Daniel Kaluuya. “So I came off from it, and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God. And I became a Christian, and it really just gave me so much love and light within myself. And so much— And I felt secure.”

“The 24-year-old born in Guyana and raised in London plays the character Shuri, the younger teenage sister of T’Challa, or the Black Panther,” reads a piece by Katie Yoder in CatholicVote. “But before she reached that role, she traveled on a journey of faith – something she’s never kept secret.”

On the date of the record-breaking film’s release, Feb. 16, 2018, Wright praised God on Twitter, thanking “God for all of the blessings and all he has done for the @theblackpanther cast & crew!”

Below is a transcript of Letitia Wright’s comments on her faith from “This Morning”:

Eammon Holmes: “Letitia, you’re both so young, and you’ve both done so, so well. But Letitia, you thought about packing all of this in. I mean, which is really hard to believe when you look that there is your break. You look fantastic on screen there, but actually, there was a stage in your life when you thought, ‘You know what? This is not for me.’”

Letitia Wright: “Yeah. I was going through a lot, a very difficult time in my life. I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it. So I came off from it, and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God. And I became a Christian, and it really just gave me so much love and light within myself. And so much— And I felt secure. And I felt like I didn’t need validation from anyone else or from getting a part. My happiness wasn’t dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God.”

Holmes: “Because as an actress, you are judged …”

Wright: “Yes, you are.”

Holmes: “… all the time …”

Wright: “Criticized.”

Holmes: “… by producers – yes – by social media.”

Ruth Langsford: “And did that help, that break? Have you come back to acting thinking, ‘I love my work. I love my job. But it doesn’t define me completely.’”

Wright: “Exactly.”

Langsford: “Yeah.”

Wright: “And I’m centered in who I am, and I’m really grateful.

“I’m not perfect, especially as a Christian, you’re not perfect, you know. But you’re walking every day and trying to just stay connected.

“And yeah, it’s helped me a lot. So I’m really grateful.”

(Image: Black Panther stars Letitia Wright – This Morning/YouTube)

(Courtesy CNSNews.com)

