We started the new year with a supermoon, the Wolf Moon, and another one is on the way.

Jan. 31 will bring the third supermoon in a row, the second full moon of January and a total lunar eclipse, all at the same time.

The last time the three happened together was 152 years ago on March 31, 1866.

The combination is known as a blood moon, a blue moon and a supermoon – all together.