Yes, I interviewed Auburn’s white supremacist, here’s why…







Some days you can’t make anyone happy, yesterday was one of those days. I interviewed the completely phony “Wyatt Mann” from the equally phony “Auburn White Student Union” and people were not pleased. White nationalists were upset that I was rude and condescending (I was). Normal, non-terrible, human beings were upset that I gave the guy an opportunity to spew his stupidity (I did not).

You can judge the “conversation” for yourself here:

Why this matters: I have always been a big believer in sunshine being the best disinfectant, bringing people out into the public and letting them expose themselves. Our society seems to be trending towards denying people’s views, while stupid and terrible, to be heard. This is the wrong call.

My reason for bringing this coward on is simple: It was done to highlight that he was not a real person and that his organization has no real support.

He refuses to do on camera or in person interviews

He can not tell you how many members he has

He can not tell you where and when his group meets

He uses a completely fake name and they can’t even verify he is a student

This is all part of the press’ goal to pretend the alt-Right is bigger than it is. These are sad nobodies who are confined to their mom’s basement hiding behind a computer screen.

These facts are obvious but that hasn’t stopped the Auburn Plainsman, AL.com, and others from pretending there is a scary white supremacist movement at Auburn and using the “Auburn White Student Union” as the proof.

This is garbage and they should stop letting this guy embarrass them, Auburn, and the state of Alabama.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.