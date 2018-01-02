YellowhammerProud: UAB grad named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Law and Policy

The Yellowhammer state can be proud of Hernandez Stroud, a Huntsville-native and graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham who made Forbes’ 2018 30 Under 30: Law and Policy list.

About Stroud:

— He earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science, graduating in 2010.

— “Until I graduated from college, no one in my family had done so,” Stroud said in an interview with UAB.

— “My UAB days, without question, helped me realize my passion, which is helping others.”

— After he left UAB, Stroud began teaching in a Philadelphia high school with Teach For America, a nonprofit organization that works to educate and increase opportunities for low-income students.

— Stroud then went to law school at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, where he is now a visiting professor of Law.

— Perhaps most impressive of all, Stroud will soon begin clerking for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit.

