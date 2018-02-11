Yellowhammer Presents: Guerrilla Politics … Way more debt with another shutdown, another politician banks on the lottery, a former Democrats Congressman switches parties, and more!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Yet another government shutdown happened and was ended but at what cost?

— Candidate for Governor Sue Bell Cobb is talking lotto, this has been tried in Alabama before, will it help her get votes now?

— What does former Congressman Bobby Bright’s switch to the Republican Party mean for Democrats’ chances in 2018?

Dale closes the show with a "Parting Shot" directed at a gay Olympic athlete who the media is pretending is a hero for snubbing the Vice President.